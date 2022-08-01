Over 40 lbs. of cocaine worth $700,000 seized in San Bernardino County

Read on www.foxla.com
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in `Stable’ Condition
A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
Fruit vendor shot and killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - A fruit vendor was shot and killed in an unincorporated area of Gardena and detectives on Friday were investigating the circumstances of his death. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Compton Station responded just after 5:50 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Rosecrans Avenue between Main and San Pedro streets following a call reporting shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
Suspects are arrested for allegedly stealing $20,000 worth of tools from Fontana business
Two suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing about $20,000 worth of tools from a distribution center in southern Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. After the burglary was reported last week, the suspects were seen on video surveillance cutting the rollup door open and taking the tools, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Aug. 5.
Inmate arrested after escaping from police custody in West Hollywood
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - An inmate, who managed to escape from custody outside the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station Friday morning, has been rearrested, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. LASD officials said he got away from the station located at San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards while...
‘Fake cop’ arrested in Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A 35-year-old man suspected of impersonating a peace officer in Anaheim was in custody Thursday. Anaheim Police Department officers were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to Cerritos Avenue and Euclid Street, near Loara High School, after receiving calls regarding a suspicious vehicle operating with police lights, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service.
Southern California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband
IRVINE — Police have arrested a Southern California woman for allegedly poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.
Sheriff's Department arrests Fontana man for allegedly taking beer from store during armed robbery
A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery at a convenience store, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The robbery took place on June 27 at about 11:26 p.m. at a store in the 18700 block of Valley Boulevard in Bloomington, where the victim was working behind the register alone.
Two Convicted Felons In Jail For Allegedly Having Loaded 9mm Firearm
Two convicted felons were behind bars Thursday for allegedly being in possession of a loaded firearm in Perris. Amanda Renee Rico, 33, and Richard Pio Rodriguez, 23, were arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm and felons in possession of ammunition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Rodriguez was also arrested on suspicion of violating his parole.
OC woman arrested after attempting to poison husband
IRVINE, Calif. - A Irvine woman was arrested, accused of poisoning her husband. Irvine police say the husband had fallen ill over the course of a month and became suspicious that his wife was responsible for his illness. In need of evidence, he began filming and eventually turned over the...
Police chase ends after suspect lead officers on pursuit across San Fernando Valley
LOS ANGELES - A police chase that went about two hours finally ended in an arrest late Friday night. The suspect, believed to be driving a stolen car, led police on a chase across the San Fernando Valley before eventually ending up in handcuffs in the Tujunga area. Over the...
Police searching for armed suspects who ambushed, robbed armored truck at Hustler Casino in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - Police responded to reports of a shootout Thursday morning after multiple armed suspects "ambushed" and robbed an armored truck outside the Hustler Casino in Gardena, police said. Los Angeles County fire officials said they were called to the casino just before 10:15 a.m. after receiving reports of...
Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard
Several robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Gardena casino’s parking lot before fleeing with cash.
Two suspects are arrested for allegedly stealing decorations from gravesites in Rialto
Two suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing decorations from multiple gravesites at the Rialto Park Cemetery, according to the Rialto Police Department. Several months ago, police were notified that the decorations were being removed by unknown suspects after being placed there by the family members of those who were laid to rest.
Police chase suspect leads authorities on lengthy pursuit across LA
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A police chase is underway in Los Angeles involving a possibly stolen car late Thursday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 5 Freeway where the suspect in a white Kia Soul led authorities on a pursuit in the Burbank area. Over the course of the chase, the suspect passed through parts of Highland Park on the 110 Freeway, Westlake, near Exposition Park and then Jefferson Park.
Woman Charged with Fatally Shooting Relative, Wounding Another During Dispute
A 67-year-old woman accused of shooting two female relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at their San Jacinto home was charged Thursday with murder and attempted murder. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Tuesday following a Riverside County...
Men Charged with Trying to Rob Norco Shop, Where Elderly Owner Shot One
Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, of Inglewood, Justin...
Police looking for man who was armed with rifle at Corona apartment complex
CORONA, Calif. - Corona Police are searching for the suspect who was involved in an officer-involved shooting. On July 31, around 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the Ashton Apartments on Stoneridge Dr. After receiving reports of a man armed with a gun. When officers arrived on scene, they located the suspect walking in the parking lot holding a rifle.
Authorities begin to identify victims killed in fiery Windsor Hills crash
LOS ANGELES - Authorities Friday began to identify the victims killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in Windsor Hills that left six people dead, including an infant and a pregnant woman, and eight others injured. Los Angeles County Fire Department...
Vehicle crashes into Mar Vista home, sparking fire
LOS ANGELES - A home in Mar Vista caught fire after a vehicle crashed into the home. Firefighters were sent to the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue just before 11 a.m. Firefighters knocked out flames and eventually pulled the car out of the home. The Los Angeles Fire Department...
Corona Police Confront Man Carrying Rifle, Leading to Gunfire
A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was at large Wednesday, with authorities asking for the public’s help in identifying him. According to the Corona Police Department, the officer-involved shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday outside...
