Washington State

WRAL

The Great Outdoors finds an economic home in the NC mountains

This article was written for our sponsor, Watauga County Economic Development Commission. Located amidst the peaks of the Appalachian Mountains, Watauga County’s streams, forests and cliffsides are home to all kinds of outdoor recreation. For local business owners, some of those outdoor hobbies turned into professional careers. Goose Kearse...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WRAL

More E. coli and fecal bacteria found in ocean water

North Carolina's beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. Reporter: Liz McLaughlin.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WRAL

Facing pushback, NC education leaders defend teacher licensure revision

Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina teacher workforce is in a “crisis that is having a significant impact on our students” and left unabated will negatively impact generations of students to come, State Board of Education Chairman Eric Davis said Thursday. For years, fewer people have been...
EDUCATION

