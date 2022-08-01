Read on www.wral.com
WRAL
Here's the best sandwhich shop in NC, according to Yelp reviews
Bryson City, N.C. — According to a list compiled by Yelp for National Sandwich Month, a sandwhich shop in western North Carolina tops the charts for having the best sandwhiches in the state. The High Test Deli And Sweet Shop in Bryson City was rated one of the best...
WRAL
The Great Outdoors finds an economic home in the NC mountains
This article was written for our sponsor, Watauga County Economic Development Commission. Located amidst the peaks of the Appalachian Mountains, Watauga County’s streams, forests and cliffsides are home to all kinds of outdoor recreation. For local business owners, some of those outdoor hobbies turned into professional careers. Goose Kearse...
WRAL
More E. coli and fecal bacteria found in ocean water
North Carolina's beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. Reporter: Liz McLaughlin.
'Good morning Grandma': NC woman, 85, texts 42 people every single day
Timberlake, N.C. — Doris Johnson texts 42 people every morning. The 85-year-old retired nurse moved from Durham to Person County six years ago to be close to her daughter and son-in-law once her husband, Ronald, developed Parkinson's disease. He died three years ago. Johnson met her husband in Georgetown,...
WRAL
Facing pushback, NC education leaders defend teacher licensure revision
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina teacher workforce is in a “crisis that is having a significant impact on our students” and left unabated will negatively impact generations of students to come, State Board of Education Chairman Eric Davis said Thursday. For years, fewer people have been...
WRAL
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in car accident that also killed 2 staffers
CNN — Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski has died in a car accident that also killed two of Walorski's staffers, House Republican leaders announced Wednesday. "I am devastated and saddened to learn about the tragic passing of my dear friend Jackie Walorksi and two of her staffers," House Minority Whip Steve Scalise announced in a statement.
