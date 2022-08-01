ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Deputies work with Greenville Co. Schools to host active shooter training

By Freeman Stoddard
FOX Carolina
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

Early morning shooting leaves one person injured in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday morning. Deputies said they responded to Anderson Road at around 2:00 a.m. after someone called 911 and reported that a man had been shot. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man who’d been shot at least once.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing man last seen leaving hospital

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing man who suffers from memory loss and was last seen leaving a hospital Friday afternoon. According to deputies, 78-year-old Paul Rout, Sr. was last seen leaving St. Francis Hospital at around 4 p.m. Deputies say...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for missing Greenville woman last seen at apartment

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman in Greenville. Nina Lachelle Cox, 32, was last seen on July 29 at the Park West Apartments on Hillandale Road, according to deputies. Cox is described as six foot and 300 pounds. She...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wade Hampton, SC
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Greer, SC
City
Mauldin, SC
City
Taylors, SC
County
Greenville County, SC
FOX Carolina

School supply giveaway in Anderson Co.

Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville County. Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County

Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. Sports Director Beth Hoole sits down for a one-on-one interview with Shane Beamer. Period Project. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. An Upstate nonprofit is trying to help families who...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing Buncombe County man

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man. Deputies said 22-yearold Tyler Joseph Buckner was last heard from on July 23. He may be in need of medication. Bucker is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 130 pounds with...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

1 dead a day after moped crash in Abbeville County

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead a day after a moped crash in Abbeville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the crash happened at 5:54 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 on Drake Road near Kirkpatrick Road. Troopers said a moped driver...
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Active Shooter Training#Greenville Co#Fox#Travelers Rest#Greenville County Ems
FOX Carolina

NGU to provide Greenville County deputies with educational opportunities

TIGERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Greenville University announced a partnership with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office to provide higher education for employees at the sheriff’s office. The school said in addition to earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, GCSO employees can explore other programs including online...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old’s homicide

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday the Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details in the investigation into a 12-year-old girl’s death. Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. The coroner confirmed...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg PD looking for teens who ran away from group home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is looking for two 16-year-olds that ran away from their group home on July 31. The department said they received a call from an employee at the group home reporting the two boys missing. The employee said Darin Wolfe and James “Brandon” Page had run away and were last seen around 2:45 p.m.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner releases name of man killed in Spartanburg crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday. The coroner said 62-year-old Terry Lee Ferguson died after a collision near Tweed Street and Breeze Street shortly before 1 a.m. The Spartanburg City Police Department...
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX Carolina

14-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a teen is dead after a motorcycle crash on Thursday. According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 12:49 p.m. on Thursday, August 4 at the intersection of North Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road. The coroner...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews battle fire in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters are on scene of a structure fire in Greenville County on Thursday afternoon. Crews from Duncan Chapel Fire Department and EMS are on the scene of the fire on Sulphur Springs Road near Old Buncombe Road. Roads in the area are blocked off. Stay...
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Schools unveils new concealed weapons detection system

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools will show how school leaders are putting in new safety measures to protect students but holding a demonstration of the district’s new concealed weapons detection system. The district said the EVOLV system uses algorithm technology along with cameras to detect concealed...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Part of White Horse Road to close for emergency sewer repair

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Starting Friday night, part of White Horse Road will be closed while crews perform an emergency repair to the sewer system. The estimated repair window is from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. on Saturday. Southbound lanes will be closed from Welcome Avenue Extension to Short Street.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Mother of Cati Blauvelt speaks after murder suspect bond hearing

Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville County. Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

One person killed in Greenville crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Thursday afternoon. Officers said two vehicles were involved in the wreck near Mauldin Road and South Pleasantburg Drive around 1 p.m. One fatality was reported in the crash. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Thousands without power in Greenville Co., Duke Energy says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands are waking up to no power Friday morning in the Greenville County area. A crash in the West Greenville area caused an outage Thursday night that continued into Friday morning. Greenville County dispatch said deputies responded to the crash around 11 p.m. at the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy