The 10 best thrillers on HBO Max, ranked

The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
We need to talk about Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’, and why ‘Batgirl’ got canceled
In the later hours of Wednesday in the United States, a press release confirmed that the highly anticipated and long-awaited Batgirl film had been sent back into development hell by Warner Bros. to the dismay of fans. With no clear reason given, there’s one obvious comparison fans are making, and it’s to the increasingly unhinged news around The Flash star Ezra Miller.
Keanu Reeves leading ‘Devil in the White City’ for Scorsese and DiCaprio in first major TV role
The list of A-list actors to have never headlined a TV series keeps getting smaller, and we can now cross Keanu Reeves off the list after it was confirmed the action icon would be heading to the small screen to lead Hulu series Devil in the White City, which has been in development for what feels like forever.
Horror fans name a non-horror film that still left them feeling queasy
The film Oldboy took audiences who saw its 2003 version by storm. It is a dark story filled with intense action sequences, and, for fans of horror, is one film not in the genre which leaves many feeling unsettled once the final credits role on Oh Dae-su’s story. Conversation...
A dismal horror remake burns itself into the eyes of Netflix viewers
Horror as a whole tends to move in cycles and jump onto whatever bandwagon is hot at the time, and in the early 2000s, it was remakes of acclaimed Asian horror movies. Between 2002 and 2008 alone we got The Ring, The Grudge, Dark Water, Pulse, Shutter, Mirrors, One Missed Call, and The Eye, with the latter in the midst of a streaming renaissance.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Gnarly horror fans single out the grossest movie moments they’ve ever seen
Content warning: Some of these movie scene descriptions are vulgar and intense; readers should take care while reading. Horror movies are labeled as such for a reason; they’re — well, horrifying. People tune in and watch a scary film hoping to be scared; they expect everything from jump scares to all our murder sprees, depending on the horror genre they favor.
‘Lord of the Rings’ fans fear Amazon is ‘Star Warsing’ Middle-earth with ‘The Rings of Power’
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most hotly anticipated, and at the same time, divisive adaptations on the horizon. While most audiences are approaching the series with a sense of cautious optimism developed through years of dealing with middling adaptations, sequels, and what have you to their favorite stories, a lot of Tolkien’s most ferocious gatekeepers are already certain that Amazon is going to ruin their beloved fantasy world.
An offensively immoral horror exploits a real-life tragedy on Netflix
There are some movies that make you question exactly how they managed to land studio approval and funding, before making it all the way through shooting, post-production, and release without anyone bringing up the fact that maybe it’s not the best idea, with Daniel Farrands’ The Haunting of Sharon Tate firmly in that camp.
A long-forgotten action thriller violently chases down a surprise #1 spot on streaming
There are so many movies available to watch in so many different ways on any number of platforms, that long-forgotten and overlooked titles emerge from out of nowhere to find a new lease of life that nobody saw coming. The latest honoree of the accolade is 2012’s lo-fi British action thriller Offender, and it’s been making quite the splash.
Warner Bros. told a filmmaker there’s only one ‘Justice League,’ and it ain’t the Snyder Cut
Just when you thought Warner Bros. couldn’t do anymore to antagonize the DC fanbase, the studio went ahead and canned Batgirl when post-production was nearing completion, sending the internet into a state of meltdown it still hasn’t recovered from. Roping in the directors of Bad Boys for Life...
Fans mourn the former greatness of HBO Max as WB continues slashing original content
Following a report that several HBO Max original movies have been cut from the streaming service — including shelving the nearly complete but still unreleased Batgirl film — fans are now mourning the former greatness of the streaming service and its apparent gradual downfall. We’re not saying outright...
Fans roast Warner Bros. Discovery for canceling ‘Batgirl’ and cutting back HBO Max
After the back-to-back pieces of news that Warner Bros Discovery would be canceling the Batgirl movie, despite it being almost complete, and that the company would also be paring down original content for streaming service HBO Max, fans are dunking on the perceived dumpster fire that is the newly-merged company.
‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ continues a Hollywood horror hot streak with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Bodies Bodies Bodies is Fresh Fresh Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, bolstering the claim that 2022 is the year of horror. As of this writing, the A24-produced, Halina Reijn-directed slasher has a 98 percent approval rating from RT critics, which makes it leader of the packed pack of puke and panic-inducing 2022 horrors. Among the other malevolent members are Eskil Vogt’s The Innocents (97%), Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone (83%), Jordan Peele’s Nope (82%), and David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future (78%).
A League of Their Own to Cosmic Love: the seven best shows to stream this week
Abbi Jacobson stars in a funny, feelgood drama about a female baseball team in the 1940s, and horoscopes get horny in the new Amazon dating show
Neil Gaiman advises ‘The Sandman’ fans to turn off autoplay on Netflix
The wait has been excruciating, and the hype is palpable; The Sandman is finally arriving on Netflix tomorrow. But before you get into another one of those frenzied binge sessions and watch the whole first season in one sitting, creator Neil Gaiman would like to have a word. In a...
Is HBO Max getting canceled? What we know about the rumors
Turmoil with HBO and WarnerMedia has subscribers to HBO Max concerned about the future of the service. The people at HBO Max have made several baffling decisions in recent days, with the shocking cancelation of 2022’s Batgirl film sending the internet into a frenzy. The unexpected moves from the streaming giant are sparking concern among fans of the service, many of whom suspect that HBO Max could be on its way out. But is WarnerMedia really prepping to cancel the popular streaming option?
Interesting theory claims there was never really a DCEU to begin with
Way back in the heady days of 2013, then-Warner Brothers, a movie production studio that also owns DC Comics and the right to most of its characters, took a look at the billions that the Marvel Cinematic Universe was raking in and said, “We want that.” However, the difference is that Marvel Studios had elevated aspiring producer Kevin Feige, who had made his bones in movies like You’ve Got Mail, before his work on X-Men and Spider-Man got him the attention of Marvel Studios. His vision was to create a shared universe of connected films to mirror the work that Marvel creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby had done to create the Avengers.
‘The Flash’ looks safe amid Warner Bros. cancelations
Warner Bros. has been in rough waters lately when it comes to the DCEU, due to the cancellation of Batgirl. It appears safe to say their upcoming film, The Flash, is still greenlit and will continue production despite the ongoing controversies with their lead actor, Ezra Miller, however. Warner Bros....
A ‘meow-velous’ meme sums up how Marvel is viewing DCEU developments for many fans
Yesterday the DCEU went further into mismanaged territory when news broke of Batgirl being totally shelved before its release. The film was completed, cost nearly $100 million, and, now, for its fans, rival Marvel is likely befuddled all the way to the bank. On Reddit today a fan posted the...
