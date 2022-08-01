Draymond Green, LeBron James continue to live it up together this offseason

Read on clutchpoints.com
Shaquille O'Neal Has Blunt Message For Kevin Durant After Trade Request
Shaquille O'Neal seemingly threw some shade at Kevin Durant during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show this week. Eisen asked O'Neal if he would trade for Durant if he were the Boston Celtics, and the big fella firmly said "hell no" to the idea, suggesting that Boston should build around its "young nucleus" instead of trading for KD.
Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?
The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
WATCH: Carmelo Anthony going full Steph Curry in loaded pick-up game will make Lakers fans want him back
At the moment, Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent. His deal with the Los Angeles Lakers came to an end at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, and the 10-time All-Star is now out there trying to look for his new team. Melo caught fire in a recent pick-up...
Fans Accuse TIME Magazine Of 'High School Photoshop' Job On Brittney Griner Cover
Fans are going to town on TIME Magazine, accusing the publication of a 'high school photoshop' edit for their recent front cover featuring Brittney Griner. WNBA star Griner has been behind bars in Russia since February she was allegedly found carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage at the airport.
Doc Rivers Apparently Admits That Ben Simmons Left The Philadelphia 76ers Because Of The Relationship With Joel Embiid
The Ben Simmons saga with Philadelphia was finally in the rearview mirror after dominating the headlines most of last season when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets . This season's trade saga is headlined by Simmons' new teammate Kevin Durant. Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers was on The Vince...
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys
Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
Could Ja Morant Team Up With This 12-Time NBA All-Star?
According to BetOnline.ag, the Memphis Grizzlies are the sixth favorite to land Kevin Durant in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. I think that Ja Morant and Durant would form one of the best duos in the entire NBA.
This Former First-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent
Former 12th overall pick in 2012 and 10-year NBA veteran Jeremy Lamb remains an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Tom Brady’s ‘That Motherf-----’ Quarterback Appears to Be Identified
The NFL’s investigation into the Dolphins may have solved the mystery from last year.
NFL・
The Daily South
Charles Barkley Picked the Perfect Grandfather Name
Charles Barkley has held many titles in his lifetime. He's been an Auburn Tiger, an NBA superstar, and a broadcast analyst for TNT. But earlier this year, he gained one more: grandfather. Barkley's daughter Christiana. welcomed baby boy Henry, the first grand child for the Alabama native. Sir Charles couldn't be happier about the new addition.
NBA・
‘You know who raised me’: Shareef O’Neal responds to Robert Horry’s criticism
Shareef O’Neal has heard and seen Robert Horry’s criticism of him, but instead of saying what he is or what he’s not, the son of Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal is ready to let his game do the talking. For those not in the know,...
Gabby from The Bachelorette's height explains why men are falling at her feet
After making it to the final three ladies on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Gabby Windey is one of two Bachelorettes joining the new season as they shake it up in a way they never have before. Windey will have the support of co-star Rachel Recchia, who became...
NFL・
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate If Michael Jordan Should Pay $202.5M To LaMelo Ball: "That Would Be Massive Overpay, No Way He Worth That Much"
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the last two seasons. With a high-flying forward, Miles Bridges, accompanied by a shifty and talented playmaker like LaMelo Ball, the Hornets might not be the best team on paper but often are the most entertaining.
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says Cavaliers Only Want LeBron James To Return If It Is On "Shared Terms": "How Can We Make This Work For All Of Us?"
LeBron James is one of the best players in the league currently, and he has had a spectacular season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 6.2 APG for the team this year. There have been some suggestions that LeBron James could leave the Los...
‘He did the exact same thing’: Shaq slapped with savage reality amid controversial Kevin Durant comments
Shaquille O’Neal recently chimed in on Kevin Durant’s trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets, and let’s just say that Shaq wasn’t too kind with his take. The Hall of Fame big man implied that KD was taking the “easy way” by forcing a trade away from Brooklyn as opposed to grinding it out with the team.
This Team Is Kyrie Irving's Reported "Top Destination" If He Were To Leave The Nets
According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Los Angeles Lakers are Kyrie Irving's "top destination" if he were to leave the Brooklyn Nets.
Shaq has brutal comments about Kevin Durant
Shaq is taking a swipe at Kevin Durant that is almost as vicious as the one that he took at Brad Miller back in the day. The retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal tore into the Brooklyn Nets star Durant in an appearance this week on “The Rich Eisen Show.” O’Neal was critical of Durant for wanting out of the team he essentially helped build.
This Bulls-Nets Trade Features Chicago Landing Kevin Durant
Some NBA brands are just iconic. Normally, that’s due to a sustained period of success for the organization. Often, that image of victory lasts long after the success stops sustaining. Such has been the case with the Chicago Bulls. Throughout the 1990s, they dominated the NBA, winning six championships.
NBA・
