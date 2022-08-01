SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is looking for two 16-year-olds that ran away from their group home on July 31. The department said they received a call from an employee at the group home reporting the two boys missing. The employee said Darin Wolfe and James “Brandon” Page had run away and were last seen around 2:45 p.m.

