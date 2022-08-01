Read on www.foxcarolina.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensHartsville, SC
Visit the RV Park in North Carolina that's Dedicated to DogsTravel MavenRutherfordton, NC
On-and-Off Girlfriend Murdered Missing S.C. Boyfriend Who Was Discovered in a Fresh GraveAccording to Officials.Soul Screwed SeriesSpartanburg, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Man accused of killing wife and spending years on the run denied bond
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The man who is charged with murder in connection with the death of his former wife, Cati Blauvelt, was denied bond by a judge Thursday morning. John Blauvelt spent years on the run after Cati Blauvelt was found stabbed to death in the cellar of...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing Buncombe County man
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man. Deputies said 22-yearold Tyler Joseph Buckner was last heard from on July 23. He may be in need of medication. Bucker is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 130 pounds with...
FOX Carolina
Laurens NHC employee accused of assaulting elderly victim
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said an employee of the National HealthCare Corporation is facing a criminal charge after an elderly victim was assaulted. Officers were called to investigate the alleged abuse of a 79-year-old person on July 17 at NHC HealthCare on Pinehaven Street Extension.
FOX Carolina
New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old’s homicide
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday the Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details in the investigation into a 12-year-old girl’s death. Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. The coroner confirmed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Services announced for Spartanburg County employee killed in crash
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Details have been released about the funeral service for a Spartanburg County employee killed in a crash involving a deputy. A visitation for Rick Graham will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Fletcher’s Funeral Service from 4 to 6 p.m. On Sunday, a...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg PD looking for teens who ran away from group home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is looking for two 16-year-olds that ran away from their group home on July 31. The department said they received a call from an employee at the group home reporting the two boys missing. The employee said Darin Wolfe and James “Brandon” Page had run away and were last seen around 2:45 p.m.
FOX Carolina
SC death penalty under review
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Officials in Yancey County released new details about a triple homicide and deadly deputy-involved shooting. Habitat for Humanity expands opportunities for home ownership. Updated: 6 hours...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing man last seen leaving hospital
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing man who suffers from memory loss and was last seen leaving a hospital Friday afternoon. According to deputies, 78-year-old Paul Rout, Sr. was last seen leaving St. Francis Hospital at around 4 p.m. Deputies say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Coroner releases name of man killed in Spartanburg crash
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday. The coroner said 62-year-old Terry Lee Ferguson died after a collision near Tweed Street and Breeze Street shortly before 1 a.m. The Spartanburg City Police Department...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing Greenville woman last seen at apartment
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman in Greenville. Nina Lachelle Cox, 32, was last seen on July 29 at the Park West Apartments on Hillandale Road, according to deputies. Cox is described as six foot and 300 pounds. She...
FOX Carolina
Deputies need help finding Spartanburg Co. man missing for weeks
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been missing for several weeks. Deputies said 39-year-old Dustin Phillip Eubanks was last seen in the Fairmont community on June 20. He was reported missing by family on July 6.
FOX Carolina
Early morning shooting leaves one person injured in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday morning. Deputies said they responded to Anderson Road at around 2:00 a.m. after someone called 911 and reported that a man had been shot. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man who’d been shot at least once.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Coroner called to Spartanburg County deputy-involved crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials...
FOX Carolina
Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Habitat for Humanity expands opportunities for home ownership.
FOX Carolina
14-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a teen is dead after a motorcycle crash on Thursday. According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 12:49 p.m. on Thursday, August 4 at the intersection of North Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road. The coroner...
FOX Carolina
Deputies give tips on how to prevent mail theft
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is giving tips on how to prevent mail theft from happening to you. Police say mail theft is a constant problem and not an easy crime to solve or prosecute. Here are ways to prevent someone from getting into...
FOX Carolina
Fire Department ends contract with county
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials...
FOX Carolina
School supply giveaway in Anderson Co.
Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville County. Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
FOX Carolina
Greenville County host active shooter training for staff
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville County School District teamed up for active shooter training for deputies and school staff. The district doesn’t always get the chance to hold real-life simulation training like this, but after the shooting incident at Tanglewood Middle School...
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 8/4
Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville County. Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Comments / 0