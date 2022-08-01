ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing Buncombe County man

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man. Deputies said 22-yearold Tyler Joseph Buckner was last heard from on July 23. He may be in need of medication. Bucker is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 130 pounds with...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Laurens NHC employee accused of assaulting elderly victim

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said an employee of the National HealthCare Corporation is facing a criminal charge after an elderly victim was assaulted. Officers were called to investigate the alleged abuse of a 79-year-old person on July 17 at NHC HealthCare on Pinehaven Street Extension.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old’s homicide

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday the Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details in the investigation into a 12-year-old girl’s death. Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. The coroner confirmed...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg PD looking for teens who ran away from group home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is looking for two 16-year-olds that ran away from their group home on July 31. The department said they received a call from an employee at the group home reporting the two boys missing. The employee said Darin Wolfe and James “Brandon” Page had run away and were last seen around 2:45 p.m.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

SC death penalty under review

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Officials in Yancey County released new details about a triple homicide and deadly deputy-involved shooting. Habitat for Humanity expands opportunities for home ownership.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing man last seen leaving hospital

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing man who suffers from memory loss and was last seen leaving a hospital Friday afternoon. According to deputies, 78-year-old Paul Rout, Sr. was last seen leaving St. Francis Hospital at around 4 p.m. Deputies say...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner releases name of man killed in Spartanburg crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday. The coroner said 62-year-old Terry Lee Ferguson died after a collision near Tweed Street and Breeze Street shortly before 1 a.m. The Spartanburg City Police Department...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for missing Greenville woman last seen at apartment

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman in Greenville. Nina Lachelle Cox, 32, was last seen on July 29 at the Park West Apartments on Hillandale Road, according to deputies. Cox is described as six foot and 300 pounds. She...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies need help finding Spartanburg Co. man missing for weeks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been missing for several weeks. Deputies said 39-year-old Dustin Phillip Eubanks was last seen in the Fairmont community on June 20. He was reported missing by family on July 6.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Early morning shooting leaves one person injured in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday morning. Deputies said they responded to Anderson Road at around 2:00 a.m. after someone called 911 and reported that a man had been shot. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man who’d been shot at least once.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner called to Spartanburg County deputy-involved crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials say.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials say

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Habitat for Humanity expands opportunities for home ownership.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

14-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a teen is dead after a motorcycle crash on Thursday. According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 12:49 p.m. on Thursday, August 4 at the intersection of North Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road. The coroner...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies give tips on how to prevent mail theft

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is giving tips on how to prevent mail theft from happening to you. Police say mail theft is a constant problem and not an easy crime to solve or prosecute. Here are ways to prevent someone from getting into...
FOX Carolina

Fire Department ends contract with county

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials say.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

School supply giveaway in Anderson Co.

Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville County. Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County host active shooter training for staff

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville County School District teamed up for active shooter training for deputies and school staff. The district doesn’t always get the chance to hold real-life simulation training like this, but after the shooting incident at Tanglewood Middle School...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

On the Town: 8/4

Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville County. Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

