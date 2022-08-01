TBI: Blount Co. man accused of raping vulnerable adult in his care has been indicted

Read on www.wbir.com
Two inmates injured after fight breaks out in Campbell Co. Jail
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt after several inmates got into a fight at the county jail on Thursday. According to the CCSO, roughly 10 inmates started fighting each other late Thursday evening. Sheriff Robbie Goins said the inmates tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet and also tried to knock out a camera with a broom.
Police searching for missing Hawkins County man last seen in Knoxville
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Police are still searching for a Hawkins County man who went missing earlier this year. Tommy Albritton, 33, was last seen in Knoxville in March. Authorities said that he lives in Hawkins County. Albritton is around 5'7" tall and weighs 165 pounds, and has blonde...
Campbell County deputy on leave after video of possible K-9 abuse surfaces
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins has placed an officer on leave after a video the sheriff’s office said is at least three years old surfaced online which appears to show possible abuse of a K-9. WATE has reviewed the video which shows two officers with a K-9. One of the […]
15 arrested across 7 East Tennessee counties in TBI, DEA drug bust
Meth, heroin, more than 300 marijuana plants and roughly $40,000 in counterfeit currency were seized across 7 East Tennessee counties in a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation operation that led to 15 felony arrests.
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Two off-duty deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a crash with a Campbell County deputy Monday night, according to officials with the ACSO. David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner were fixing a chain on their motorbike on 333 Clover...
BCSO searching for person involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Maryville on Thursday
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Friday they were looking for a person involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. They said the crash happened Thursday on Peach Orchard Road and killed an 82-year-old man — Gary Burchfield. He was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon, BCSO said. They also said an autopsy showed that he died of injuries that are consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
CCSO: Off-duty deputy involved in crash with injuries
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said that earlier in the week, an off-duty deputy was involved in a crash with injuries while they were trying to repair a motorcycle on the side of the road. They said that the Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the...
‘We don’t have that happen here’: Campbell County sheriff shocked amid discovery of murder-suicide
The Tennesee Bureau of Investigation as well as the Campbell County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in which four people died.
Man who sold gun to underage A-E student sentenced to 10 months in federal prison
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man will spend 10 months in federal prison for illegally buying a gun for an Austin-East High School student who ended up dying in an armed confrontation with police in a bathroom. U.S. District Court Judge Katherine A. Crytzer imposed the sentence Thursday afternoon...
CCSO: Officer on administrative leave and investigation underway following years-old video of possible K-9 mistreatment
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A K-9 handler with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office was put on leave after a years-old video was shared online showing a dog possibly being mistreated while it was being trained. The video shows a deputy training with a large dog, walking by another man...
Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
Investigation leads to unlawful imprisonment, rape charges
On Wednesday July 13, 2022, Bell County Deputy Austin Poindexter was dispatched to a Stone Creek Drive residence in Middlesboro in response to a reported rape. The call came a short time after the woman returned to her home unexpectedly after being reported missing for three days. Middlesboro Police had been at the home investigating the disappearance when she showed up, but she did not say what had happened to her.
Murder-suicide up the valley; four dead
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL WLAF) – Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department report that at 1:49pm Wednesday a deputy was sent to a home east of La Follette for a welfare check. At a home at 144 Log Home Lane is where the officer discovered four bodies in...
PETA asks Campbell Co. Sheriff's Office to reassign K-9 officer; video raises concern about dog's treatment
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A years-old video surfaced recently that showed a Campbell County Sheriff's Office deputy yanking the leash of a dog multiple times before lifting it off the ground and swinging it around as it yelped and cried. As the video was shared online, CCSO said the...
Four found dead after apparent murder-suicide in LaFollette
A welfare check in Campbell County led the sheriff's office to discover four people had been killed in an apparent murder-suicide.
Four charged in plot to smuggle drugs into Hamblen County Jail
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Narcotics investigators in Hamblen County arrested four people and seized three different types in who were suspected of attempting to smuggle drugs into the county jail.
Knoxville police identify fatal apartment stabbing victim
The Knoxville Police Department has identified the victim of an assault and stabbing that left one man dead early Tuesday.
Sevier Co. cold case goes another year unsolved: Victim's sister seeks answers
Investigators still have no suspects in the death of Shannon Hercutt. The successful business woman was found murdered in a staged car accident in 2009.
Knox County sued by two women saying they were illegally fired by court clerk due to their age
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two women filed lawsuits against Knox County on July 25, saying they illegally lost their government jobs in August 2020. In the lawsuit they said that they were fired a few months after Mike Hammond, the Knox County Criminal Court Clerk, announced some eligible employees could take time off or work remotely to stay safe during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees over 60 years old, or who had medical conditions, were eligible for it.
Police ID stabbing victim
Police have identified a man who was stabbed to death this week in an East Knoxville apartment, bringing the number of homicides in the city limits this year to 20. William Burris, 53, lived in the second-floor apartment at 128 North Bertrand Street where police were called about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
