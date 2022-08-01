ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Beautiful Modern Casper Home Is a Dream Come True

 4 days ago
New Veteran-Owned Coffee Shop Now Open in Downtown Casper

If there is one thing that the majority of Casper residents love, it is their coffee and now there is a brand new downtown option for java lovers. Barbarian Coffee Roasters is now open. It is owned and operated by Marine Corps veteran, Jon Ramsey, and his wife Gale. They are located at 136 S Center Street, right next door to Sonic Rainbow. The new coffee shop initially opened its doors in late July 2022.
Old Town Family Fun Hosting Car Show to Benefit Casper AeroLab

If you have hot rod, classic, exotic or ANY vehicle that you'd like to show off, here is your chance to do so and for a good cause. Old Town Family Fun is hosting their first ever, Old Town Car Show on Sunday, August 28th, 2022, which will benefit the new Casper AeroLab, an aerospace afterschool adventure that is coming soon for local middle and high school students.
Casper Theater Co. offering two more downtown summer ghost tours

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Theater Co. is preparing to host its final two ghost tours of the summer. Space is available for the 8:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 tour and the 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 tour, the Casper Theater Co. said in a press release. “If you...
Here’s How The World Famous Fire Fighting Plane Works

A big plane flying that low and dropping that much is impressive, to say the least. Let's have a look at how this mega-fire fighting machine works. Casper/Natrona International Airport has the longest and widest runways in the area. That's why these big birds are landing there for service this fire season.
Thankful Thursday Schedule For The Fall 2022 Season

It's time (at last) for a new season of Casper’s original Thursday night Party With A Purpose – Thankful Thursday at the smoke-free Beacon Club!. We’re back Thursday nights for the Fall 2022 season with our friends at Tito’s Vodka as we add to over $2 million you’ve helped raise for local charities – and as always, Thankful is the only event of its kind that gives 100% of the proceeds to local organizations doing local good.
Vehicle fire starts wildfire north of Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A vehicle fire started a wildfire north of Casper on Friday morning, the Natrona County Fire District said at around 8:45 a.m. Friday. The fire is in the area of Ormsby Road and BB Brooks Boulevard, NCFD said. Fire units were en route at the time of NCFD’s message shared to Facebook.
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
7 Things To Do During the Indian Relay Races in Casper, Wyoming

One of the best ways to end the summer is by attending the Indian Relay Races Tour of Champions, September 3 - 4, 2022. From the contagious Native American culture to the impeccable sportsmanship and athleticism of the sport's best competitors, the Indian Relay is simply an experience to cherish for a lifetime.
Natrona County Library Puppet Show

The Natrona County Public Library hosted Dragons are Too Seldom Puppets for a puppet show by Markie Sholz. There were lots of giggles as Sholz puppeteered her animated cast of puppets for a show called "The Great Water Crystal." Sholz is from Spearfish, South Dakota. She has been touring for...
Casper approves liquor license transfer from Keg & Cork to new 307 Golf

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted in favor of the transfer of ownership of Retail Liquor License No. 13 from the Keg & Cork to 307 Golf. The City Council’s decision also gave the green light for the transfer of the location where the liquor license can be used to 455 Thelma Drive, where 307 Golf plans to operate inside the building that used to house the Wyoming Athletic Club.
Vehicle crashes into canal west of Casper; person stuck inside gets rescued

CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency crews responded Wednesday morning after a vehicle reportedly drove off U.S. Highway 20/26 into a large irrigation canal near mile post 16, according to the Natrona County Fire District. “A single occupant was still in the vehicle on arrival with the patient’s head and chest...
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

