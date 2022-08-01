LOOK: Beautiful Modern Casper Home Is a Dream Come True

Read on kisscasper.com
New Veteran-Owned Coffee Shop Now Open in Downtown Casper
If there is one thing that the majority of Casper residents love, it is their coffee and now there is a brand new downtown option for java lovers. Barbarian Coffee Roasters is now open. It is owned and operated by Marine Corps veteran, Jon Ramsey, and his wife Gale. They are located at 136 S Center Street, right next door to Sonic Rainbow. The new coffee shop initially opened its doors in late July 2022.
FOODIES GET READY for Localicious by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project
K2radio news sat down with Jamie Purcell, the director of the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, and Chef Maggie King to talk about the annual event. Localicious will be held at 420 West 1st Street in downtown Casper; the event showcases the variety and beauty of locally grown food by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project.
Old Town Family Fun Hosting Car Show to Benefit Casper AeroLab
If you have hot rod, classic, exotic or ANY vehicle that you'd like to show off, here is your chance to do so and for a good cause. Old Town Family Fun is hosting their first ever, Old Town Car Show on Sunday, August 28th, 2022, which will benefit the new Casper AeroLab, an aerospace afterschool adventure that is coming soon for local middle and high school students.
Casper Community Urged to Return Life Jackets to Loaner Stations
Summer is in full swing and with that comes lots and lots of river floats. Everyone loves a good river float. You gather friends, you bring some drinks, and you go where the water takes you. The more responsible among us even wear lifejackets. The only problem is, there are...
Casper Theater Co. offering two more downtown summer ghost tours
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Theater Co. is preparing to host its final two ghost tours of the summer. Space is available for the 8:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 tour and the 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 tour, the Casper Theater Co. said in a press release. “If you...
Start Growing That Lip Grass! National Beard & Mustache Championship Coming to Casper
If you're walking around Casper, Wyoming this November and you see a bunch of wild-looking facial hair on men, DO NOT FREAK OUT!. The 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships will be held this year in Wyoming on November 12, at the Wyoming Ford Wyoming Center. BUT WAIT- IT GETS...
Here’s How The World Famous Fire Fighting Plane Works
A big plane flying that low and dropping that much is impressive, to say the least. Let's have a look at how this mega-fire fighting machine works. Casper/Natrona International Airport has the longest and widest runways in the area. That's why these big birds are landing there for service this fire season.
Thankful Thursday Schedule For The Fall 2022 Season
It's time (at last) for a new season of Casper’s original Thursday night Party With A Purpose – Thankful Thursday at the smoke-free Beacon Club!. We’re back Thursday nights for the Fall 2022 season with our friends at Tito’s Vodka as we add to over $2 million you’ve helped raise for local charities – and as always, Thankful is the only event of its kind that gives 100% of the proceeds to local organizations doing local good.
WOW: Castle Gardens Is A Beautiful Piece Of Wyoming History
There's no doubt that Wyoming is full of history and if you're bored with the scenery, drive for 15 minutes, and the scenery will change. I feel sorry for the people that have never visited the 44th state, they really don't know what they're missing. The history of Wyoming is...
(PHOTOS) Mills mom urges Wyoming politicians to show care for life of her son, others living with rare disorder
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills mother is calling on Wyoming’s U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney to take action to support the medical needs of her 2-year-old son and others living with a rare genetic disorder called phenylketonuria, or PKU. Children with PKU can...
WATCH: Cockpit View Of Airborne Wyoming Firefighters
The 2 videos below will blow your mind. The first is a training video. The second video puts you in the seat with a pilot that is actually fighting a fire in the mountains. With movies like Top Gun, we are all in awe of fighter pilots and what they can do with those airplanes.
TITUS Wastewater Solutions relocates to Casper with new HQ, manufacturing, fabrication facility on CY Avenue
CASPER, Wyo. — TITUS Wastewater Solutions, a wastewater manufacturing and distribution company, has relocated its headquarters, manufacturing and fabrication facility to Casper, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. The company was previously headquartered in Prineville, Oregon, and began to look for a new home in late...
Casper’s CY Taco John’s has Closed, But Big Plans In The Works
If you're like me and love Wyoming based West-Mex franchise, Taco John's, you may have noticed driving down C.Y. Avenue in Casper looks different. The Taco John's that has been a fixture at 766 C.Y. Ave since the 1970's is no longer there. Yep, if you haven't driven by there...
Vehicle fire starts wildfire north of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A vehicle fire started a wildfire north of Casper on Friday morning, the Natrona County Fire District said at around 8:45 a.m. Friday. The fire is in the area of Ormsby Road and BB Brooks Boulevard, NCFD said. Fire units were en route at the time of NCFD’s message shared to Facebook.
Casper liquor license move approved after Commissary Mall demolition, Keg & Cork sale
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper retail liquor license is expected to go back into use on the east side after it was long inactive. The City Council approved a pair of liquor license transfers on Tuesday that are expected to allow that to happen. The liquor license in question...
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
7 Things To Do During the Indian Relay Races in Casper, Wyoming
One of the best ways to end the summer is by attending the Indian Relay Races Tour of Champions, September 3 - 4, 2022. From the contagious Native American culture to the impeccable sportsmanship and athleticism of the sport's best competitors, the Indian Relay is simply an experience to cherish for a lifetime.
Natrona County Library Puppet Show
The Natrona County Public Library hosted Dragons are Too Seldom Puppets for a puppet show by Markie Sholz. There were lots of giggles as Sholz puppeteered her animated cast of puppets for a show called "The Great Water Crystal." Sholz is from Spearfish, South Dakota. She has been touring for...
Casper approves liquor license transfer from Keg & Cork to new 307 Golf
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted in favor of the transfer of ownership of Retail Liquor License No. 13 from the Keg & Cork to 307 Golf. The City Council’s decision also gave the green light for the transfer of the location where the liquor license can be used to 455 Thelma Drive, where 307 Golf plans to operate inside the building that used to house the Wyoming Athletic Club.
Vehicle crashes into canal west of Casper; person stuck inside gets rescued
CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency crews responded Wednesday morning after a vehicle reportedly drove off U.S. Highway 20/26 into a large irrigation canal near mile post 16, according to the Natrona County Fire District. “A single occupant was still in the vehicle on arrival with the patient’s head and chest...
