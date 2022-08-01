ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle for starting Vikings right guard position has a frontrunner

By Tyler Forness
 4 days ago
Right guard is a position that the Minnesota Vikings have struggled like crazy to fill since Joe Berger left the team after 2016. From Tom Compton to Mike Remmers and Dakota Dozier, it has been a turnstile in more ways than one.

During training camp this year, the Vikings are having another battle for the starting right guard position. After converted tackle Oli Udoh won the job out of training camp last season, he comes into this year having to battle for that same position.

As we head into the second week of camp, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips alluded to one player already having a leg-up on the competition.

This is quite the compliment for Davis, as he is currently competing with Udoh, former Indianapolis Colt Chris Reed and last year’s third-round draft pick Wyatt Davis.

Having come over from the Miami Dolphins, Davis has starting experience all across the offensive line. His best season as a pass blocker, which the Vikings desperately need on the line, came in 2018 as right guard with a Pro Football Focus grade of 69.3.

The competition is far from over, but Davis is in the driver’s seat for the starting position.

