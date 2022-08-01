ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Andy Reid Says Patrick Mahomes Is ‘O.K.’ After Injury Scare

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BVBku_0h0kBrmB00

He came out of the medical tent with some tape on his ankle.

During an 11-on-11 drill Monday, Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes went to the medical tent after the defensive line got to him during a play where they brought pressure. Although Mahomes stayed on his feet, he appeared bothered. He reemerged from the tent with some tape over his left ankle, according to The Kansas City Star ’s Jesse Newell .

After practice, coach Andy Reid spoke to reporters and gave some good news about Mahomes.

“He got stepped on. He’s O.K.,” Reid said, per A rrowhead Pride ’s Pete Sweeney .

There wasn’t much cause for concern in the first place since Mahomes was able to walk to the tent himself, but it’s a relief that it doesn’t appear to be a lingering injury with the regular season just a month away.

Mahomes, 26, threw for 4,839 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2021 as he led Kansas City to a 12–5 record. The Chiefs’ season is scheduled to start Sept. 11 against the Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Chiefs coverage, go to Arrowhead Report .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys

Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Sweeney
Person
Lincoln Riley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#The Kansas City Star#Pride#Cardinals#Cbs#Qb Job#Arrowhead Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

87K+
Followers
37K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy