Fort Wayne ranked the cheapest place to live in US – again

WANE-TV
Plan to hike Fort Wayne trash fees in the works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne on Friday announced details of a plan to raise solid waste fees for residents. The plan would use up to $10 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to delay full implementation of the rate hike January 2024. Currently...
WANE-TV
I&M to replace 12 miles of towers in Fort Wayne, here’s how to learn more
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) announced Thursday plans for an open house Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Harris Elementary School where people can learn about and discuss I&M’s Eastern Fort Wayne Transmission Line Rebuild Project. The project was announced in...
WANE-TV
Right to Life of Northeast Indiana welcomes Huntington County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Right to Life of Northeast Indiana welcomed Huntington County Wednesday as the organization’s 8th county to join its regional partnership. Right to Life was founded in December 1982 to promote life through educational and charitable activities. “We are excited to partner with our...
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on collision. Walorski and two members of...
WIBC.com
Fort Wayne Drug Ring Taken Down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne drug ring’s story finally got it’s conclusion. Six people have been convicted, and if you add up the years for each individual conviction, prosecutors handed out over 100 years of prison time. Court documents say 56-year-old Eddie Knox of Fort...
WANE-TV
Machinery likely to blame for fire at OmniSource building on Taylor Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Firefighters responded to a fire at the OmniSource building just southwest of downtown Fort Wayne Friday afternoon. Smoke could be seen coming from the building at 2511 Taylor St. around 4 p.m. A ladder truck was at the scene, and at least one firefighter was on the roof of the large structure.
thevillagereporter.com
Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer
BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
WOWO News
Worker dies in DeKalb Co. incident
DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A worker died and another was injured after a fall in a DeKalb County commercial building Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that Kevin Rodgers, 24 of Laurel Hill, Florida, was removing metal roofing from a building in Waterloo that previously burned to prepare it for demolition. That’s when he fell through the roof. He had on a safety harness but it was not attached to an anchor point.
WANE-TV
Woman, 88, dies after crash with semi
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — An Ohio woman was killed in a crash just outside New Haven last week. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Friday that Mary Helen Richards, 88, of Bellevue, Ohio, died in a crash with a semi at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Franke Road, a mile east of the Interstate 469 interchange, around noon July 29.
Your News Local
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne City Council backs passenger rail service
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Fort Wayne City Council Tuesday night, there was a 7-1 vote for a non-binding approval of Councilman Geoff Paddock’s plan for passenger rail service connecting the city to Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. The lone opponent of the rail was Jason Arp, 4th...
WNDU
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne woman, 19, sentenced on federal drug charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 19-year-old from Fort Wayne was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday after she was found with over 20,000 fentanyl pills that she admitted she intended to sell. The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana said that Madison McCoy was...
WANE-TV
Purdue Fort Wayne scores $6 million for new music technology building
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue Fort Wayne has received two gifts totaling $6 million to support its planned music technology building. Chuck and Lisa Surack contributed $3 million toward the facility, and the Auer Foundation matched that gift with another $3 million. “We are so grateful to Chuck...
WANE-TV
Man surrenders after standoff in northeast neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man surrendered to police after he allegedly threatened officers with a handgun after they tried to serve a warrant in a northeast Fort Wayne neighborhood Friday afternoon. The incident unfolded at around 4:15 p.m. along Maple Terrace Parkway near Maplecrest Road and Stellhorn...
wboi.org
New Allen County Health Commissioner talks COVID and other matters
On July 18, Dr. Thomas Gutwein was named Allen County's new health commissioner. Dr. Gutwein earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Indiana University and graduated from the IU School of Medicine in 1990. He has worked as the director of emergency medicine at Parkview since July 1993, and also serves as president of Professional Emergency Physicians P.C.
whatzup.com
Prepare to party down at annual Fiesta Fort Wayne
Don’t get caught taking a siesta on Saturday, Aug. 13. It’s the height of summer and festival season, and for one day only, in the shade of the pavilion at Headwaters Park, it’s time once again for one of Fort Wayne’s most colorful and flavorful days, Fiesta Fort Wayne, the Hispanic and Latino festival.
WNDU
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Visitation arrangements have been made for Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee after she died in a crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday afternoon that also killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Schmucker was the driver of the other vehicle killed in that...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne City Council approves non-biding resolution in favor of high-speed rail through city
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne City Council members voted in favor Tuesday night of a non-binding resolution to support the idea of high-speed rail through the city. The system would stretch through much of northeast Indiana between Chicago and Columbus with Fort Wayne being one...
Get to know Fort Wayne Police at this community event
The first 100 kids at the event can get a free backpack, and many of the booths have free school supplies available, organizers said.
