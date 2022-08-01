ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fort Wayne ranked the cheapest place to live in US – again

By Aaron Organ
WANE-TV
 4 days ago
WANE-TV

Plan to hike Fort Wayne trash fees in the works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne on Friday announced details of a plan to raise solid waste fees for residents. The plan would use up to $10 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to delay full implementation of the rate hike January 2024. Currently...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Right to Life of Northeast Indiana welcomes Huntington County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Right to Life of Northeast Indiana welcomed Huntington County Wednesday as the organization’s 8th county to join its regional partnership. Right to Life was founded in December 1982 to promote life through educational and charitable activities. “We are excited to partner with our...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Fort Wayne Drug Ring Taken Down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne drug ring’s story finally got it’s conclusion. Six people have been convicted, and if you add up the years for each individual conviction, prosecutors handed out over 100 years of prison time. Court documents say 56-year-old Eddie Knox of Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer

BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
PIONEER, OH
WOWO News

Worker dies in DeKalb Co. incident

DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A worker died and another was injured after a fall in a DeKalb County commercial building Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that Kevin Rodgers, 24 of Laurel Hill, Florida, was removing metal roofing from a building in Waterloo that previously burned to prepare it for demolition. That’s when he fell through the roof. He had on a safety harness but it was not attached to an anchor point.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Woman, 88, dies after crash with semi

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — An Ohio woman was killed in a crash just outside New Haven last week. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Friday that Mary Helen Richards, 88, of Bellevue, Ohio, died in a crash with a semi at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Franke Road, a mile east of the Interstate 469 interchange, around noon July 29.
NEW HAVEN, IN
Your News Local

Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers

This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne City Council backs passenger rail service

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Fort Wayne City Council Tuesday night, there was a 7-1 vote for a non-binding approval of Councilman Geoff Paddock’s plan for passenger rail service connecting the city to Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. The lone opponent of the rail was Jason Arp, 4th...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
NAPPANEE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne woman, 19, sentenced on federal drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 19-year-old from Fort Wayne was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday after she was found with over 20,000 fentanyl pills that she admitted she intended to sell. The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana said that Madison McCoy was...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Purdue Fort Wayne scores $6 million for new music technology building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue Fort Wayne has received two gifts totaling $6 million to support its planned music technology building. Chuck and Lisa Surack contributed $3 million toward the facility, and the Auer Foundation matched that gift with another $3 million. “We are so grateful to Chuck...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Man surrenders after standoff in northeast neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man surrendered to police after he allegedly threatened officers with a handgun after they tried to serve a warrant in a northeast Fort Wayne neighborhood Friday afternoon. The incident unfolded at around 4:15 p.m. along Maple Terrace Parkway near Maplecrest Road and Stellhorn...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wboi.org

New Allen County Health Commissioner talks COVID and other matters

On July 18, Dr. Thomas Gutwein was named Allen County's new health commissioner. Dr. Gutwein earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Indiana University and graduated from the IU School of Medicine in 1990. He has worked as the director of emergency medicine at Parkview since July 1993, and also serves as president of Professional Emergency Physicians P.C.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
whatzup.com

Prepare to party down at annual Fiesta Fort Wayne

Don’t get caught taking a siesta on Saturday, Aug. 13. It’s the height of summer and festival season, and for one day only, in the shade of the pavilion at Headwaters Park, it’s time once again for one of Fort Wayne’s most colorful and flavorful days, Fiesta Fort Wayne, the Hispanic and Latino festival.
FORT WAYNE, IN

