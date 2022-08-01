Read on www.news4jax.com
Boyfriend of woman found in Marco Lake arrested for murder
Authorities from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released details July 29, related to the dead body found floating in Marco Lake in early July. The body was discovered around 7 a.m., July 12, by a local resident walking his dog on Sorrento Road. Dedric Wesley was arrested on a charge...
Baker County murder: Reward offered in 'execution-style' killings of 2 men, deputies say
MACCLENNY, Fla. - A $5,000 reward is being offered in the "execution-style" killings of two men found dead at a home in a small, northeast Florida community, the Baker County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday in a social media post. During a news conference, Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said its deputies were...
Warrant: Fence company owner took $20K; I-TEAM receives more customer complaints
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM is receiving even more complaints about a Jacksonville fencing company accused of taking deposits and not doing the job. The I-TEAM began reporting on Father and Sons Fence Co. in June, and this week, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office got an arrest warrant for the owner, Glen Northrup. He turned himself in on Wednesday.
Archer man arrested after allegedly snatching purse, running into woods in northeast Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Antonio Dewayne Price, 37, was arrested yesterday morning after allegedly snatching a purse in the Cedar Grove area of northeast Gainesville, then running into the woods to avoid capture. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a report of an armed robbery; the caller reportedly said...
Lanes open on Beach Boulevard near I-295 after police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lanes are now open on Beach Boulevard near N I-295 after being closed for several hours, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. First Coast News has learned from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that the incident that closed all lanes for several hours was a suicide.
Jacksonville fence company owner arrested, charged with fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Glen Northrup, 63, appeared in court Thursday, charged with conspiracy to commit organized fraud. Northrup's bond was set at $20,003 wth his next court date scheduled for August 25. He was been placed under arrest Tuesday. After finishing a fraud investigation with several victims involved, Jacksonville...
Atlantic Beach woman says intruder accused her of being a witch during attack
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Atlantic Beach woman is speaking out after she says a stranger who accused her of being a witch forced her way into the family home and attacked. The victim asked to not be identified for her safety but says she lives in a quiet area of Atlantic Beach. She says it was one of those situations that she never imagined happening to her.
Man killed in Northside area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot and killed inside a home on Jacksonville's Northside on Wednesday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot to death inside a residence on Sandle Drive around 11:30 p.m.. There were multiple people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including children and teenagers, JSO said.
38-year-old killed when car T-boned by semi in Bradford County: FHP
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old woman was killed Friday morning in a crash with a semi on State Road 16 in Bradford County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 8-year-old girl in her car suffered minor injuries, troopers said. Both are from Jacksonville. According to the report,...
Clay County deputies trying to identify individual linked to attempted bank robbery
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a wanted person linked to an attempted bank robbery at Bank of America. The pictured individual walked into the bank located at 29 Blanding Boulevard on Wednesday around 4:43 p.m., deputies say. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglect
Orange Park woman arrested for child neglect. Bond set at $50,003.Douglas Sacha, via Getty Images. An Orange Park woman was arrested Tuesday for one count of child neglect after a 5-year-old child under her guardianship was found wandering an apartment complex alone, wearing only underwear and socks.
Lake City police attempt to identify individual connected to grand theft
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A grand theft occurred at a Lake City Walmart on July 31 and now police are looking for more information on an individual who may be connected. The Lake City Police Department provided a photo of the individual below. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Minor arrested in connection to shooting in New Town area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the New Town area of Jacksonville, an arrest report shows. He was arrested on charges of "altering, destroying, concealing or removing records, documents or physical evidence" and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Missing Person Alert in Nassau County for 18-year-old Arianna Hall
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman. Arianna Hall, 18, has been missing since the beginning of July. Deputies say she is 5' 1" and has brown hair. Shortly after midnight on July 3, deputies say she got in a car and...
Deputies are looking for suspect in Springfield shooting
The shooting happened near 19th and Main Streets. The victim was shot several times.
JSO: Victim in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Springfield area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a victim was shot multiple times at the intersection of 19th Street and Main Street. Detectives said that at approximately 5 a.m., the victim was taken to a hospital by a witness. The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park Mall
Four suspects were arrested after shoplifting 22 items from Dillard’s in Orange Park Mall on Wednesday. At approximately 1:05 p.m., deputies were called from Orange Park Mall, 1910 Wells Road, to respond to Dillard’s department store in reference to a shoplifting in progress.
