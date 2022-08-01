UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The City of Utica has issued a request for residents to no longer give out money to panhandlers in the area. Mayor Palmieri says that it is the nature of our city to “always show compassion to those in need, but we must also protect the quality of life for Utica residents.”

