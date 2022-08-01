Read on www.cnyhomepage.com
Over 850 volunteers take part in United Way of CNY ‘Day of Caring’ event
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The United Way of Central New York celebrated its 100th anniversary with a massive volunteer event. It was all part of the organization’s “Day of Caring.”. Over 850 volunteers from across CNY took part in the community wide coordination. Volunteers gathered at nearly...
Concrete gutter installation at NYS Route 5/12 bridge
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Regional Office of the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has announced that the installation of a concrete gutter will begin on the Route 8 bridge over 5/12 in Utica and New Hartford starting on Monday, August 8th. On Monday, between 6:30...
Utica asks residents to stop giving money to panhandlers
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The City of Utica has issued a request for residents to no longer give out money to panhandlers in the area. Mayor Palmieri says that it is the nature of our city to “always show compassion to those in need, but we must also protect the quality of life for Utica residents.”
Utica woman allegedly cashed $13K fraudulent check
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a woman has been charged with Grand Larceny for allegedly cashing a fraudulent check in Utica. According to police, a local bank filed a complaint with the UPD that a stolen check was fraudulently signed and cashed at their location in the amount of over $13,000. As a result, the victim has lost that money entirely.
New Hartford women indicted for conspiring to distribute narcotics
ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, August 4th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a New Hartford woman was indicted for allegedly conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. 27-year-old Alexis Miranda of New Hartford was arraigned last week for alleged charges...
Oneida County Sheriff report ATV accident in Camden
CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman and juvenile were involved in an ATV accident in the Town of Camden on August 3rd. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday deputies arrived at Wolcott Road regarding an ATV accident. 21-year-old Kaila M....
UPD charge man with assault after dispute on Aug 1st
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been charged after allegedly assaulting another man with a glass bottle during a dispute on August 1st. Around 10:50 pm on Monday, officers arrived at a residence at Marilyn Drive regarding an assault complaint. The...
UPD charge suspect from July 23rd shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On August 4th, the Utica Police Department reported a fight that took on August 3rd in Utica has led to the apprehension of a shooting suspect that took place on July 23rd. According to police, on Thursday, officers arrived at Deborah Drive shortly after a...
Utica man violating parole charged with possessing controlled substance
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been given multiple charges for possessing a controlled substance after allegedly being caught violating his parole on August 3rd. According to police, on Wednesday, the UPD Special Investigations Division was notified by the NYS Parole...
New Hartford man arrested for weapon & drug possession
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York Mills Police Department has reported that a New Hartford man has been arrested for weapons and controlled substances charges after a traffic stop on August 2nd. Around 1:45 pm on Tuesday, an officer with the New York Mills Police Department...
Yorkville man charged with murder in Fulton County
LATHAM, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — A former FedEx driver from Yorkville has been charged with murder in Ephratah, Fulton County. Anthony Dotson, Jr, 24 years old, is charged with Second Degree Murder following a State Police investigation of a house fire this past May. The fire took place on May 13th at 517 State Route 67 in the Town Ephratah.
Arrest made after fatal Fulton County house fire
EPHRATAH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have arrested an Oneida County man in connection with a fatal fire in Fulton County. Anthony Dotson Jr., 24, of Yorkville, has been charged with second-degree murder. On May 13 around 4 p.m., troopers responded to a structure fire on Route...
Syracuse police need help finding two murder suspects
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is asking for help locating two people who have indictment warrants for murder in the second degree. The two people are 19-year-old Arianna Bailey and 20-year-old Kaivion Strong. Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police Department Warrants at (315) 442-5230.
Ryan Enos taking advantage of his opportunity with the Cape’s Bourne Braves
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Former Oriskany High School and Utica Blue Sox standout infielder Ryan Enos has taken advantage of his chance with the Cape Cod League’s Bourne Braves, turning a mid-July transfer into a .333 batting average, 3 extra-base hits, a .908 OPS, and a starting spot in the lineup for the first-place team in the nation’s number one summer collegiate baseball league.
