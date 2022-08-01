Read on www.newportthisweek.com
New Schools, New Leadership
As a 26-year veteran teacher in a regional district in Massachusetts, and as someone who grew up in Middletown and attended Aquidneck Elementary, Berkeley Peckham (a one-year experiment as a 6th-grade-only school), Gaudet Middle School, and graduated from MHS in 1982, I know full well the opportunities and pitfalls of regionalization, as well as the challenges of being part of a standalone district.
Town Council Approves November Referendums
The Middletown Town Council unanimously approved on Aug. 1 a trio of ballot questions to be placed before voters in November, including whether the town should merge its school district with Newport and issue $235 million in bonds to finance the construction of three schools. Non-binding enabling legislation giving Newport...
More on Defense Highway
The July 7 article entitled “Long Path Ahead for Burma Road Restoration” contains outdated information and fails to address many key environmental issues. As stated in the Final Environmental Conditions of Property Report, “The steam and condensation lines that run from the storage tanks to the fueling piers, along the Defense Highway, have an asbestos insulation system.” Removing asbestos is a costly but necessary action that must be addressed in the report.
New Program Brings Free Toys to Local Beaches
Volunteers cleaning beaches across Aquidneck Island are repurposing toys left behind for future public use. Clean Ocean Access (COA), a Middletown-based nonprofit, recently announced its “Take a Toy, Leave a Toy” pilot program, which included installation of wooden boxes filled with unclaimed toys at popular destinations and lifeguard chairs at Second Beach. The program is in partnership with the town of Middletown and is sponsored by Embrace Home Loans.
Middletown Council Wary of Marijuana Sales
The Middletown Council approved the addition of a ballot question asking voters about marijuana-related businesses in town, including the retail sale of adult use marijuana at its Aug. 1 meeting. In anticipation of statewide marijuana legalization, the council last year approved an amendment to the zoning code that banned retail...
Newport Hospital Raises Banner to Start 150th Anniversary Celebration
Newport Hospital raised a banner to officially begin the celebration for an upcoming milestone in its history. Founded in 1873, the hospital is entering its 150th year of providing top-notch medical services to the people of Newport County and beyond. “Newport Hospital has a culture steeped in history, hospitality, healing,...
McKee Announces Child Tax Rebate
Qualifying individuals and families may soon get a check in the mail courtesy of the Rhode Island Child Tax Rebate, a new state program announced by Gov. Dan McKee in Newport on Aug. 2. The state tax rebate would provide Rhode Islanders $250 per child, up to three children, for...
Most Charter Measures For Ballot Rejected by Council
The City Council on July 27 rejected proposed changes to Newport’s election process and system of government in a flurry of votes that saw several councilors express confusion and ask for clarification. The recommendations would have placed the following measures on the November ballot: impose term limits for councilors,...
Public Access Issues Raised on Scott’s Wharf
A local organization is petitioning the Newport City Council to consider a potential encroachment on public land on Scott’s Wharf. The Friends of the Waterfront (FOW), a nonprofit that advocates for public access to the harbor, sent a letter to the council alleging that Smoke House restaurant has placed an enclosed dumpster and refrigeration unit on city property in what the letter called a “clear encroachment.” Smoke House, like its neighbor, The Mooring, is owned and operated by Newport Restaurant Group (NRG).
Dorothy Joan Lopes
Dorothy Joan Lopes, age 88, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on August 3, 2022 at Newport Hospital surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late Michael E. Lopes. Dorothy was born on January 2, 1934 in Norwich, CT to the late Russell and Victoria (Metivier) Carter. During her childhood, she learned many skills from her parents, including how to hunt, fish, garden, and landscape. Dorothy moved to RI in 1957 and spent the rest of her life in the Ocean State. In her younger years, she worked as a nursing assistant at Newport Hospital and volunteered as a Brownie Scout leader. Family came first, and Dorothy dedicated much of her life to helping her family and friends. She was known for providing childcare to children (and grandchildren!) of her loved ones, inspiring generations to care for others and learn practical skills. She was also a talented crafter and seamstress, who especially enjoyed crocheting and knitting. Dorothy’s favorite holiday was Christmas. She hosted a Christmas Eve party for many years that will bring back many memories to family and friends. No project was too small or large for Dorothy, who worked side by side with her husband doing everything from cutting down trees to building a garage. She enjoyed life to the fullest and encouraged anyone she met to do the same.
Memorial Design Ill-Conceived
I saw the plan for a slave trade monument in Liberty Square and find the proposed design to be ill-conceived. The 11-foot-high and 14-foot-high walls are not accurate representations of slave ship holds, where headroom was only about 5 feet on average. The huge wooden walls will prove to be...
Monarch Troubles
I would like to respond with a huge thank you for the two great butterfly articles written by Lauren Parmelee for the July 28 edition of Newport This Week. In response to “Monarch Butterfly Officially Endangered,” it brought me great sadness to hear the monarch is on the red list as an endangered species. Over the last several years, I have purposefully planted different types of milkweed in my gardens. Milkweed is needed for the monarchs to lay their eggs. I have hundreds of milkweed plants.
Elizabeth Blank and Chris Keen of Newport are proud to announce the birth of their daughter Audrey Connelly Keen on July 14, 2022 at Landmark Medical Center. The maternal grandparents are Michael J. Blank III and Kathleen Blank of Middletown. The paternal grandparents are Bill and Laurie Keen of Coatesville, Penn.
Marilyn Lyell
Lived a bountiful and joyful and non-stop life that began in Santa Barbara, Calif. in 1950 and ended at her home in Portsmouth, R.I. on July 24. For the last 42 years, she lovingly shared her life with her husband Chandler Lyell, and they were joined along the way by their sons Andrew and Slader, and later by their sons’ respective wives and kids, Grace and Cooper, and Omeche and Elijah, all of whom she loved unconditionally.
DeConti Always Looking to Learn More
Being a true student of one’s instrument means a lifetime of exploring ways to improve. When he was in his 80s, famed cellist Pablo Casals was reportedly asked why he continued to practice four hours a day. “Because I think that I am making progress,” he said.
