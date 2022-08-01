ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Knox County BOE to vote on $3.2 million land agreement for new Farragut elementary school

WBIR
WBIR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wbir.com

Comments / 1

Related
newstalk987.com

Knox County Schools Announcing New Security Measure for this Upcoming School Year

Knox County Schools on Friday announced new security measures that are being implemented to enhance student safety in the 2022-23 academic year. At a news conference, Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk and Security Division Chief Jason Periard said KCS has launched the “Safe Schools, Safe Students” initiative, a series of actions designed to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KCS announces new security measures to enhance student safety

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools announced new security measures that are being implemented to enhance student safety in the 2022-2023 academic school year. Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk and Security Division Chief Jason Periard said KCS launched the "Safe Schools, Safe Students" initiative, a series of actions designed to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox County, TN
Education
City
Farragut, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
County
Knox County, TN
Knox County, TN
Government
Farragut, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Farragut, TN
Education
WBIR

Knox County closes sale of Andrew Johnson Building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The sale of the historic Andrew Johnson Building was closed on Monday, according to a release. Nashville-based BNA Associates purchased the building for $6 million with plans to open a boutique hotel called Hotel AMERICANA, which is centered around the building's early roots in the music scene.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Union County experiencing technology issues on Election Day

UNION COUNTY, Tenn — Voters in Union County are experiencing headaches after ID Readers stopped working, according to Union County Commissioner Jeff Brantley. When ID Readers don't work, the fallback is ledger books with voter information. Those ledger books, along with provisional ballots, were not delivered to precincts this morning, Brantley said.
UNION COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boe#Magnet School#Elementary School#High School#School Project#Knox County Schools#Hardin Valley Academy
WBIR

What to know about the 2022-2023 school year for KCS

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The first day of school brings on many different emotions. Excitement, stress and even anxiety. "The first three weeks of school. it's a learning curve for everybody,” Melissa Cox said. Cox, a mom of three kids who attend Knox County Schools, has some advice.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

TVA takes step to build small modular reactor near Oak Ridge after reporting $8.4 billion in revenue

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority made around $1 billion more in the third quarter of 2022 than it did last year, according to a report released Thursday. As part of the report, they also announced that they entered an agreement with GE Hitachi to take steps toward deploying a BWRX-300 small modular reactor at the Clinch River Nuclear site, near Oak Ridge. The company develops small, modern nuclear reactors that use more modern technology compared to traditional reactors.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville cuts ribbon on new trails, expands urban wilderness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's urban wilderness is expanding, and the latest addition to fun-filled outdoor space is the William Hastie Natural Area in South Knoxville. On Thursday, city of Knoxville officials, Appalachian Mountain Bike Club volunteers and donors close to the project cut the ribbon on four new trails.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: GOP, incumbents win big on Thursday

Republicans and incumbents won big in Knox County’s general election on Thursday, with few Democrats or independents making strong showings in the polls, according to preliminary returns. Two exceptions were to be found in the five closely watched Board of Education races, where Democrat Katherine Bike appeared to narrowly...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Election Day 2022: Local races to watch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Compared to a similar ballot four years ago, this year's county general and state and federal primaries are fairly quiet. Unlike 2018, there's only one Republican running in Thursday's primary for governor -- Bill Lee -- and he's an unopposed incumbent. No U.S. Senate candidates are on the ballot. And the Knox County mayor's race lacks the novelty this year that it featured four years ago when Republican and WWE wrestler Glenn Jacobs was making his first run at the Knox County mayor's job against Democrat Linda Haney.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KCS won't report COVID-19 cases or send exposure notifications for upcoming school year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As students prepare to return to the classroom, the Centers for Disease Control added Knox County to its list of "high" risk communities. The district said it is in communication with the Knox County Health Department about COVID-19. "At this time, Knox County Schools will not be reporting cases or sending notifications," spokesperson Carly Harrington said. "We do encourage students and staff to stay home if they are sick and to follow the advice of their healthcare provider."
KNOX COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Crossville City Manager Suspended Following Village Inn Closure

Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended for three weeks Tuesday amid concerns of due process over the closure of the Village Inn. The motel on Burnett Street closed last week due to allegations of code infractions. It then reopened shortly after. City Attorney William Ridley recommended the city council to approve an outside investigation based on the actions under Wood’s leadership.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy