Knox County BOE to vote on $3.2 million land agreement for new Farragut elementary school

Knox County Schools Announcing New Security Measure for this Upcoming School Year
Knox County Schools on Friday announced new security measures that are being implemented to enhance student safety in the 2022-23 academic year. At a news conference, Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk and Security Division Chief Jason Periard said KCS has launched the "Safe Schools, Safe Students" initiative, a series of actions designed to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff.
Knox County School Mania hands out school supplies to area students
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs hosts School Mania ahead of the new school year which starts Monday. August 5, 2022-4pm.
KCS announces new security measures to enhance student safety
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools announced new security measures that are being implemented to enhance student safety in the 2022-2023 academic school year. Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk and Security Division Chief Jason Periard said KCS launched the "Safe Schools, Safe Students" initiative, a series of actions designed to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff.
City, county announce strategy to cover downtown stadium project's rising costs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A tax district downtown around the proposed stadium project would be expanded under a public-private plan to help generate revenue to cover rising stadium construction costs, the city and county announced Friday. Knoxville City Council, Knox County Commission and the city-county sports authority would have to...
Knox County closes sale of Andrew Johnson Building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The sale of the historic Andrew Johnson Building was closed on Monday, according to a release. Nashville-based BNA Associates purchased the building for $6 million with plans to open a boutique hotel called Hotel AMERICANA, which is centered around the building's early roots in the music scene.
Monroe Co. Schools releases list of covered bus routes a day before start of school, continuing to look for drivers
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County Schools released a list of bus routes that would be covered as they continue looking for drivers a day before the school year starts. They struggled to cover bus routes for several weeks leading up to the start of school. Monroe County Schools...
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
Union County experiencing technology issues on Election Day
UNION COUNTY, Tenn — Voters in Union County are experiencing headaches after ID Readers stopped working, according to Union County Commissioner Jeff Brantley. When ID Readers don't work, the fallback is ledger books with voter information. Those ledger books, along with provisional ballots, were not delivered to precincts this morning, Brantley said.
What to know about the 2022-2023 school year for KCS
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The first day of school brings on many different emotions. Excitement, stress and even anxiety. "The first three weeks of school. it's a learning curve for everybody,” Melissa Cox said. Cox, a mom of three kids who attend Knox County Schools, has some advice.
3 finalists in line to become next Knox County Criminal Court judge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two Knoxville lawyers and an Anderson County attorney are finalists to become the next Knox County Criminal Court judge. The Trial Court Vacancy Commission on Tuesday reviewed a handful of candidates to replace Kyle Hixson, who is moving on to join the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.
TVA takes step to build small modular reactor near Oak Ridge after reporting $8.4 billion in revenue
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority made around $1 billion more in the third quarter of 2022 than it did last year, according to a report released Thursday. As part of the report, they also announced that they entered an agreement with GE Hitachi to take steps toward deploying a BWRX-300 small modular reactor at the Clinch River Nuclear site, near Oak Ridge. The company develops small, modern nuclear reactors that use more modern technology compared to traditional reactors.
Knoxville cuts ribbon on new trails, expands urban wilderness
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's urban wilderness is expanding, and the latest addition to fun-filled outdoor space is the William Hastie Natural Area in South Knoxville. On Thursday, city of Knoxville officials, Appalachian Mountain Bike Club volunteers and donors close to the project cut the ribbon on four new trails.
NEW: GOP, incumbents win big on Thursday
Republicans and incumbents won big in Knox County’s general election on Thursday, with few Democrats or independents making strong showings in the polls, according to preliminary returns. Two exceptions were to be found in the five closely watched Board of Education races, where Democrat Katherine Bike appeared to narrowly...
Crossville city manager suspended with pay, investigation planned after sudden Village Inn closure
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — The city manager of Crossville has been suspended for three weeks and there will be an independent investigation after The Village Inn was suddenly closed and dozens of people had to leave their homes in late July. It was a low-income housing complex that police investigated...
Election Day 2022: Local races to watch
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Compared to a similar ballot four years ago, this year's county general and state and federal primaries are fairly quiet. Unlike 2018, there's only one Republican running in Thursday's primary for governor -- Bill Lee -- and he's an unopposed incumbent. No U.S. Senate candidates are on the ballot. And the Knox County mayor's race lacks the novelty this year that it featured four years ago when Republican and WWE wrestler Glenn Jacobs was making his first run at the Knox County mayor's job against Democrat Linda Haney.
KCS won't report COVID-19 cases or send exposure notifications for upcoming school year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As students prepare to return to the classroom, the Centers for Disease Control added Knox County to its list of "high" risk communities. The district said it is in communication with the Knox County Health Department about COVID-19. "At this time, Knox County Schools will not be reporting cases or sending notifications," spokesperson Carly Harrington said. "We do encourage students and staff to stay home if they are sick and to follow the advice of their healthcare provider."
Knoxville leader says lack of mental health resources and higher housing costs raises homelessness
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The number of unhoused people in Knoxville has been rising for a while. Many residents said they have seen camps built near their houses, outside of areas where unhoused people usually settled down. Charles Thomas, a member of the Knoxville City Council, said there are two...
Crossville City Manager Suspended Following Village Inn Closure
Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended for three weeks Tuesday amid concerns of due process over the closure of the Village Inn. The motel on Burnett Street closed last week due to allegations of code infractions. It then reopened shortly after. City Attorney William Ridley recommended the city council to approve an outside investigation based on the actions under Wood’s leadership.
Around 68 KCS positions still open as start of school year approaches
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, students are expected to return to the classroom in Knox County Schools. But as the start of the school year fast approaches, leaders said there are around 68 positions still open across all grade levels as of Tuesday. Across Tennessee, education leaders said the...
Knox County Engineering and Public Works crews have busy July
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — July was a busy month for the Knox County Engineering and Public Works crews. In a release by the Knox County mayor's office, the EPW crews cleared 279 downed trees, 23 closed roads, and 12 rock or mudslides in the month of July. “Knox County’s...
