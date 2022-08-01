ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

NBC Philadelphia

2022 Atlantic City Airshow to Roar Over Jersey Shore: Here's Your Guide

The Atlantic City Airshow returns to the sky at the Jersey Shore on Aug. 24, 2022 for a day to remember. Don't want to miss any of the action of the popular show in the sky? Here is your guide to great viewing spots along the Atlantic Ocean, what to bring and what to know about this year's exciting aerial show that is billed as "A Salute to Those Who Serve."
WGMD Radio

Update: Temporary Flight Restrictions Canceled for This Weekend

Pilots and drone flyers are free to proceed with their plans this weekend in the Rehoboth Beach area. The FAA has canceled earlier Temporary Flight Restrictions that had been scheduled to last between early this afternoon (Friday) and Monday afternoon. A TFR is an indication that President Biden would visit his North Shores home.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
NBC Philadelphia

‘Gut-Wrenching:' Homeless Booted From Hideaway Under AC Pier as Crews Prep for Phish

With a floor of sand, it was one side of Atlantic City that is hidden from view, and rarely sees the light of day. Millions of tourists are lured to the boardwalk of Atlantic City every year, but just days before a big beach concert, the seaside resort was racing on Monday to deal with a problem that was not previously known about: a homeless encampment underneath the Playground Pier.
capemayvibe.com

Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…

Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
CAPE MAY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FALL AT HAPPY HOUR

Emergency personnel have been called to Happy Hour Bar in Toms River for a fall victim. Circumstances of fall and condition of victim are not known.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

Is This The BEST Cheesesteak in NJ?

One thing we have to be supremely proud of: The tri-state area is the BEST corner of the world to get an authentic cheesesteak. However, working out where to get the BEST one is a hotly debated subject, as we are a passionate people who are proud of our food.
CAMDEN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

5 Locally Sold Lottery Tickets Worth $10K

JERSEY SHORE – Three Ocean County and two Monmouth County lottery tickets won the third-tier prize of the recent Mega Millions drawing. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, each winning the $10,000 prize. The winning numbers for the July 29 drawing were: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: CAPSIZED BOAT RESCUE

Rescue teams were on the scene of a capsized boat earlier today in Barnegat Bay with people in water. Swimmers were rescued and scene changed to a salvage operation per NJSP.
BRICK, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Drive-by Shooter Fires at Men Filling Tire With Air at Philly Gas Station

Two men pumping air into their tires at a gas station were shot during an apparent drive-by shooting near the Philadelphia-Montgomery County border early Friday morning. The shooting took place just after 1:30 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station on the 400 block of West Cheltenham Avenue at Oak Lane Road in the East Oak Lane neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

