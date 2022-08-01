Read on www.boothbayregister.com
boothbayregister.com
Aug. 5 update: Midcoast adds 25 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
Commissioners adverse to changing 198 years of history
Lincoln County is involved in an on-going conversation with the Maine Judicial Branch about air quality in Wiscasset Superior Court. The state judicial branch has proposed installing an ultra-violet, germicidal irradiation unit in the building, but county commissioners oppose the proposal in favor of preserving the 198-year-old building’s historical look.
boothbayregister.com
CSD campus development, public buy-in a concern
Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District trustees discussed updates Aug. 2 about the ongoing campus development planning. Boothbay Harbor resident Lauri Perkins said confidence in the project will only improve if trustees can throw robust endorsement behind whatever plan goes to referendum. While trustees said they are hearing neither support for nor opposition to the project, Perkins said the general feel from those she has talked to is that “nobody wants this.”
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor receives dividend
Maine Municipal Association has announced that the town of Boothbay Harbor has received a $4,236 dividend check from MMA because of its good performance and loss prevention programs. MMA offers three self-funded pools for municipal and quasi-public entities in Maine; the Workers Compensation Fund formed in 1978, the Property &...
boothbayregister.com
Hodgdon earns doctorate
Dr. Cameron T. Hodgdon, son of Tracy Northrup of Whitefield and Tyler Hodgdon of Boothbay, received his doctorate of philosophy in marine biology from the University of Maine on May 6. After completing his dual degree in marine science and applied mathematics at the University of New England, Hodgdon started...
boothbayregister.com
Make it right
At press time, we did not know. But besides any clues in the image Wiscasset Police Department released following last week’s incident that allegedly included throwing a caretaker’s wheelchair down three floors, we knew something about the actors: They have a lot of making up to do. Loose...
boothbayregister.com
Selectmen to hold workshop Aug. 23
Boothbay Harbor selectmen will hold a wayfinding workshop 4:45 p.m. Aug. 23 in the town office meeting room.
boothbayregister.com
Southport planning board approves one application, tables another
A difference of opinion regarding the interpretation of Southport’s zoning ordinances resulted in the planning board tabling an application requesting to demolish and rebuild a cabin. On Aug. 3, the board reviewed Jeffrey Suyematsu’s and Elaine Hebert’s application for demolishing their cabin and rebuilding it in another space. The planning board believed a new application was required, but the applicant disagreed. Suyematsu and Herbert live in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and represented by architect Julien Jalbert of the Knickerbocker Group and attorney Mary Costigan. She maintained a new application was only required if the cottage was built in the same footprint. “That’s not what we are doing. We are moving it,” Costigan said.
boothbayregister.com
Commissioners finalize FY 23 budget calendar
On July 19, Lincoln County Commissioners announced their Fiscal Year 23 budget calendar. On July 6, a notice was sent to outside organizations seeking proposed FY 23 overall budgets. On July 8, each department received budget request forms. On July 29, caucus notification letters were sent to each town. Letters were also sent to the legislative delegation regarding budget advisory committee delegates.
boothbayregister.com
Debby Schling Celebrates 15 Years at Newcastle Realty
Born and raised in Massachusetts, Debby Schling has called Maine ‘home’ for over twenty years now. She spends her time between her two residences in Damariscotta and South Bristol, which allows her familiarity and comfort across several Mid-coast communities. Debby takes pride in her understanding of what draws so many families and individuals to Lincoln County, using such knowledge to provide top-notch real estate services to buyers and sellers alike.
boothbayregister.com
Daycare center continues Kim Crocker’s legacy for ‘loving kids’
Kimberly Crocker was known for her love of young children for over two decades as the founder of the Lighthouse Learning Center. She touched the lives of countless numbers of young children at her Boothbay day care until she died in an ATV accident on July 27, 2021. Crocker built...
boothbayregister.com
Cheers & Jeers
Cheers & Jeers is a feature I remember from the days of reading TV Guide. TV Guide, for those born after the advent of cable TV and the internet, is a small, bi-weekly magazine which lists upcoming TV programs, contains features on shows, actors and actresses, a TV crossword puzzle and a Cheers & Jeers section.
boothbayregister.com
Film expert to speak at ‘Chinatown’ on Aug. 21
Several of us from Harbor Theater went to see the iconic “Chinatown” (1974) at the recent Maine International Film Festival (MIFF) in Waterville and were “blown away” by what a great movie it is. Now we have arranged to bring it to Boothbay Harbor for all to see, and Ken Eisen, co-founder and programming director of the festival, has offered to come and speak to us about the film, and tell us a little about the festival, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary. Ken is also the booking agent for Harbor Theater, so we will be able to thank him in person for all he has contributed to our film program over the last five years.
boothbayregister.com
Oak Point Farm Gallery room now open and featuring the art of Brad Betts
The recently renovated farmhouse at Oak Point Farm, which serves as Boothbay Region Land Trust’s (BRLT’s) visitor center and headquarters, has a new attraction for public enjoyment. Renovations to the farmhouse included the creation a large gallery room with wonderful natural light and views overlooking the freshwater pond, as well as the shore of Hodgdon Cove beyond. This multi-use space enables the land trust to host events on the connecting deck as well as lectures and select educational programs. During the summer months, it will feature seasonal exhibitions by local artists. BRLT is thrilled to inaugurate the new gallery room this summer with an exhibition of paintings by the supremely talented, Brad Betts.
boothbayregister.com
BRLT’s new Oak Point Farm playground is a gem
BRLT opened a new natural playground in a “branch cutting” ceremony July 16 at its Oak Point Farm headquarters. The playground was designed by Carson Douglas Landscape Architecture’s Bill Joyce, and built by Kennebec Trail Company’s John Copeland and funded by the Leland family. We’ve heard...
boothbayregister.com
Southport Memorial Library Book and Bake Sale today
The Southport Memorial Library at Newagen is holding its annual Book and Bake Sale today, Aug. 4. Baked goods will be sold from 9 a.m. to noon and books from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. Visit us at 1032 Hendricks Hill Road on Southport. Cash or check please.
boothbayregister.com
Salt Bay Chamberfest program begins Aug. 9
Salt Bay Chamberfest (SBC), an annual chamber music festival centered in Damariscotta, is set to open its 28th season next week. Continuing until August 20, the nationally recognized festival will feature a series of concerts as well as free community events. The first concerts will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and Friday, Aug. 12, at Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater. There will be free events in the community on Aug. 8 and 11.
boothbayregister.com
Ospreys’ fishing and feeding time
Southport photographer Stephanie Morrison spent a recent day observing and photographing ospreys around the island. “I watched this young, recently fledged osprey yesterday near Cozy Harbor keep trying to fish, but it’s still not quite sure how it works exactly,” said Morrison. “He just kept throwing himself into the water and coming up empty. After numerous tries he gave up and went back to the nest and watched his sibling eating. It was very cute to watch them learning from their parents.
boothbayregister.com
Edgecomb Fire Department
With the prolonged stretch of dry weather, wildfires are a constant danger. If you are going to burn, make sure to secure a burn permit. In addition, make sure to have an ample supply of water handy. July 3: 10:08 p.m., Boothbay. Mutual aid, brush fire. Boothbay requested brush truck,...
boothbayregister.com
Vintage Car Show organizer still seeking entries
Spaces are still available for 2022 OBD Williams-Fossett Vintage Car Show on Saturday morning, Aug. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Bristol Consolidated School. Registered vehicles are also invited to appear in the Olde Bristol Days Parade that day, staging between 9 and 10 a.m. at the Harbor Room restaurant and commencing at 10. Those joining the traditional parade fun will motor directly to the vintage show after it ends.
