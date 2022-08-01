1 person injured in S Loop 289 crash, traffic delays expected

Read on www.fox34.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Levelland resident escapes injury in deadly crash outside Kermit, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a four-vehicle collision, involving Levelland resident, Omar Marquez-Jaquez, 45, occurred on State Highway 302, 20 miles west of Kermit, Texas. The crash resulted in the death of 64-year-old Jimmy Walker of Crockett, Texas, according to a crash report from The Texas Department Public Safety. None of the drivers in the […]
fox34.com
Traffic delays expected during upcoming construction
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has partnered with D&D Construction to perform fiber optic cable work. The construction will be located near the intersection of 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue. It will begin at 9 a.m. on Aug 8. It should only take two days to complete.
KCBD
3-vehicle crash to cause traffic delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash on the access road of Marsha Sharp Freeway near Quaker Avenue. Three vehicles were involved in the crash on the westbound access road. Two people were injured, according to police. One person suffered moderate injuries and one person...
Lubbock Schlotzky’s burned, damaged after two burglaries, reports show
A Lubbock Schlotzky's location in the 3700 block of 19th Street was the victim of arson on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department crime map.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
Emergency crews respond to rollover on US 84 and FM 1585
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover on U.S. 84 and FM 1585 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers were called to the rollover just after 1 p.m. Officials will DPS say a man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver went off the edge of...
LPD update after car crashes into apartment bedroom
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Wednesday released additional information at the request of EverythingLubbock.com concerning the arrest of two people after a vehicle crashed into the Madison Park Apartments on July 24. One of the victims, Joyce Nelson, 56, said she felt lucky to be alive the day after the crash. As a routine […]
fox34.com
2 injured, 1 seriously, after vehicle collides with light pole at 10th & Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured and another has moderate injuries after a vehicle collided with a light pole at 10th Street and Avenue Q around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday night. We’ll continue to update this story as details are released.
Schlotzsky’s owner asking for public’s help after Lubbock restaurant set on fire
LUBBOCK, Texas – Schlotzky’s, a local staple of 45 years, was recently the target of a series of crimes. The restaurant was previously broken into on July 15 and July 17, with broken glass and paychecks stolen according to owner, Chris Lonngren. “It’s upsetting, you know, you kind of work through it. It is a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Lubbock teen missing since mid-July
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A Lubbock teen has been missing since July 15. Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Summer Colvin. She is one of 32 children that were reported missing in Texas in July. More information here: Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July. A Lubbock...
Texas Man Arrested For Hit-And-Run Says He's 'Bad At Drinking And Driving'
"I was drinking and driving and I'm bad at it."
fox34.com
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s set ablaze after multiple break-ins, suspect left threatening note
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set fire following a series of break-ins throughout July. In the early morning hours of July 18, police responded to reports of a burglary at the Schlotzsky’s near 19th and Memphis Ave. The owners of the restaurant told police someone had stolen several items from the store over the past several days. In a Facebook post, one of the owners said the suspect left a threatening note, stole IPads and money before setting the kitchen on fire.
No, Lubbock Police Aren’t Calling To Arrest You Because You Have Warrants
Like clockwork, the scammers are at it again in the Hub City. This time, they've actually gone so far as to spoof (impersonate) an actual Lubbock County Sheriff's Department phone number. According to a statement from the Sheriff's office, the call starts out with the scammer saying that there is a warrant out for your arrest, and saying that the matter can be resolved by payment over the phone. The scammer is usually quite persistent which results in their target giving up some kind of information to make it "go away", when in reality there is no warrant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Lubbock residents fed up after construction leaves neighborhood covered in dust
Lubbock, Texas – Residents in a South Lubbock neighborhood said they are frustrated after some construction in their area has blown them away with dust. One resident said the construction started around April and has continued throughout the whole summer. They said it affected their daily lives because they haven’t been able to enjoy their […]
everythinglubbock.com
Man arrested for hit-and-run told Lubbock police he was ‘bad’ at drinking and driving, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who was arrested after a hit-and-run on July 28 told an officer with the Lubbock Police Department that he was “bad” at drinking and driving, according to court records. The crash was located in the area of 19th Street and Martin Luther...
KCBD
71-year-old Lubbock woman dies in Sunday crash
KING COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 71-year-old woman from Lubbock was killed in a crash Sunday evening just East of Guthrie on Hwy. 62. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say Vicki Rutledge Helton was driving westbound on US Hwy. 82 when the vehicle drifted to the right side of the roadway, crossed the shoulder onto the grass area and rolled. It happened around 6 p.m.
One arrested after 14 stolen credit, debit cards found during LPD traffic stop
the report, an officer found a backpack in the vehicle with the stolen cards.
Missing child last seen July 15 in Lubbock, police search
LUBBOCK, Texas — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl they say was last seen in Lubbock on July 15. According to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Summer Colvin has brown hair, brown eyes, stands at 5’4 and weighs 140 pounds. LPD urged anyone with information on her location to call the […]
Lubbock woman dies after King County crash
KING COUNTY, Texas — A Lubbock woman died in a crash in King County on Sunday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened just after 6:00 p.m. on US Highway 82, around six miles east of Guthrie. Vicki Rutledge Helton, 71, was westbound in an SUV when the vehicle drifted […]
Lubbock Mystery: The Bombing Of The Alcoholics Anonymous Faith Club
Thursday May 18, 1978 in Lubbock, Texas. Lubbock was getting ready for a big Friday night that would see legends come to Lubbock. Stevie Ray Vaughn would be playing at Stubbs BBQ. And at the old Lubbock Municipal Coliseum, AC/DC would be rocking the city with songs like "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" and "T.N.T".
What’s Up With Lubbock Bars Receiving So Many TABC Citations?
Over the course of a year, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued 35 fines and warnings to Lubbock-area establishments for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption and other infractions. KAMC News reports that there have been 35 fines and warnings since August of 2021. The most frequent establishment to...
Comments / 0