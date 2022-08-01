Read on www.wkdzradio.com
Man Arrested On Warrant For Hopkinsville Police Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was arrested in Murray on a warrant in connection to a police pursuit in Hopkinsville that happened on April 4th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say on April 4th they attempted to stop Jonathan Bivins on North Drive for an expired tag and he pulled into the McDonald’s drive-thru line.
Two Injured In Greenville Road Crash
A wreck on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville sent two people to the hospital Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a vehicle was southbound when a medical problem caused the driver to lose control and run into a ditch at the intersection of Rozelle Avenue. The driver was taken by ambulance to...
Princeton Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs After Traffic Stop
A Princeton man was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 53-year-old Ricky Smith was stopped for his brake light not functioning and tossed a bag of meth out the window. A white powder could reportedly be seen by police on...
Christian County Man And Woman Charged With Drug Possession In Tennessee
A Pembroke man and a Hopkinsville woman were charged with possession of meth after a traffic stop on West Spring Street in Dover, Tennessee Wednesday night. Stewart County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 40-year-old Brian Stout for a traffic violation and could see marijuana in plain view. After a...
Hopkinsville Man Arrested On Warrant For Assault
A Hopkinsville man was charged Wednesday afternoon in connection to an assault on July 26th in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Police say 53-year-old Ronald Young hit another man in the head causing injuries that could lead to him losing vision in his eye. Young was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree assault.
One arrested following assault, barricaded subject incident on Greenville Road
A Hopkinsville man is in custody following a disturbance on Greenville Road where he allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened to kill law enforcement. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Woodland Heights Apartment Complex around 12:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies met with the female victim, who told them the suspect was still inside the apartment.
Man Barricades Himself In Apartment After Assault (w/VIDEO)
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a standoff with law enforcement at Woodland Heights on Greenville Road Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 57-year-old Michael Hoover assaulted a woman then barricaded himself inside of an apartment when law enforcement arrived. An ambulance was called for the woman who...
Plea deal reached for Clarksville man who led police on pursuit
A plea deal was reached Thursday morning in Christian Circuit Court for a Clarksville man with a long criminal history who led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit in February. The original arrest citation from Hopkinsville police for 43-year old Damien Gray of Clarksville says officers received a call...
Man served with felony assault warrant
An arrest warrant for felony assault was served Thursday against a Hopkinsville man who was shot last month on East Third Street. It alleges that on July 26, 53-year old Ronald Young of Hopkinsville caused serious injury to 67-year old Herbert Wharton of Cadiz by striking him several times on the head, causing injuries that will require surgery and could potentially cause him to lose vision in one eye.
Officer says Oak Grove neglect victim nearly died, was critically malnourished
A Christian County grand jury will soon hear the abuse and neglect charges against an Oak Grove man and woman, after an officer testified Friday morning that the 70-year old victim was critically malnourished and nearly died on the operating table. Investigators charged 43-year old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year old...
Woman Injured in Christian County Single Vehicle Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on US 68 near Overby Lane in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the woman was westbound when her vehicle hydroplaned and struck a rock wall. The driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
Two Injured In Means Avenue Crash
A wreck on Means Avenue in Hopkinsville sent two people to the hospital Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say both cars were eastbound when one attempted to pass the first car that was pulling into a parking lot and they collided. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health...
Webster County woman charged after meth and syringes found in house with young kids, police say
A Webster County, Kentucky woman is facing several charges after police say they found syringes, meth, and other items in her home with two young kids. A news release from the Providence Police Department says authorities went to serve a search warrant at a home on South Finley Street early Thursday morning.
Two arrested in Madisonville after methamphetamine, loaded gun found inside car, police say
Two Henderson residents were arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police say they were pulled over with suspected methamphetamine and a loaded gun in the car. An officer with the Madisonville Police Department says they were patrolling on Interstate 69 when they saw a vehicle decelerate sharply. They say the driver of the vehicle slowed down to 42 MPH in a 70 MPH zone after spotting officer's patrol vehicle.
Child Located Alone By Law Enforcement In Hopkinsville
Authorities are searching for the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Authorities ask if you have any information about this child to...
Man Charged In South Main Street Shooting
A Hopkinsville man has been charged in connection to a shooting that damaged a home and two vehicles in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 7 pm 20-year-old Thomas Welch fired six shots hitting two vehicles on South Main Street behind an apartment complex. A home behind the...
Eddyville man jailed after crash ends in DUI charge
A single-vehicle accident just south of Eddyville on Saturday ended in a man's arrest. Deputies responded to KY 274, where they learned 59-year-old David C. Bergman of Eddyville had lost control of his vehicle and overturned. Authorities said Bergman refused treatment, and was charged with driving under the influence and...
Motorcyclist killed in Clarksville accident
A motorcyclist was killed in an accident Monday afternoon on Madison Street in Clarksville. It happened about 2:30 p.m. near Hillcrest Drive and involved the motorcycle and another vehicle, according to Clarksville police, who have identified the victim as 33-year-old Michael Nulty of Palmyra.
