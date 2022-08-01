Two Henderson residents were arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police say they were pulled over with suspected methamphetamine and a loaded gun in the car. An officer with the Madisonville Police Department says they were patrolling on Interstate 69 when they saw a vehicle decelerate sharply. They say the driver of the vehicle slowed down to 42 MPH in a 70 MPH zone after spotting officer's patrol vehicle.

MADISONVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO