Pat McAfee: NFL's Derrick Henry, Taylor Lewan Wanted to Participate at WWE SummerSlam

Read on bleacherreport.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Related
CBS Sports
Deshaun Watson shot down this settlement offer from the NFL that would have suspended him for less than a year
With the NFL now appealing Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, there's a very real chance that his punishment could get worse in the coming weeks. The NFL originally wanted Watson suspended for at least a year, and now, the league will be gunning to actually make that happen, according to CBS Sport NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Although Judge Sue Robinson ordered the six-game suspension, Roger Goodell (or someone he designates) will now have final say in the case because he's the one who oversees the appeal process.
Bleacher Report
Becky Lynch Calls Triple H Taking over WWE Creative from Vince McMahon 'Phenomenal'
Fans aren't the only people excited about Triple H's takeover of WWE Creative from Vince McMahon. The talent seems thrilled with the change as well. Becky Lynch went on record with Mike Coppinger of ESPN, calling the change "phenomenal" and expressing hope for improvement in the company's creative direction. "We...
Bleacher Report
Predicting the Next Big WWE Star to Return
It seems cliche to say it’s a great time to be a wrestling fan, but recent changes in the industry have made the sport more volatile and entertaining than it has been in a long time. More to the point, there is good reason to be optimistic about WWE right now.
Bleacher Report
Shannon Sharpe Thinks NFL Will Call Aaron Rodgers After Revealing Psychedelic Usage
Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe expects the NFL will contact Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he revealed his use of ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic from South America. "I don't know the NFL is too happy about him taking hallucinogenics," Sharpe told TMZ Sports in an interview...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Diontae Johnson Says It Was a 'Relief' to Sign 2-Year, $36.7M Contract
Diontae Johnson is happy to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next few years. The wide receiver said it was a "relief" to come to terms on a contract agreement Wednesday, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. The comments came after NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Johnson and the Steelers agreed on a two-year, $36.71 million contract extension that will allow him to become a free agent after the 2024 season.
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster
The last few months have been interesting for WWE as the company has been going through major changes. Vince McMahon recently retired and now PWInsider is reporting that Vince McMahon was officially removed from WWE’s internal talent roster earlier this week. It was noted that Vince McMahon was listed...
Bleacher Report
Roger Goodell Won't Directly Oversee NFL's Appeal of Deshaun Watson Ban
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appointed Peter C. Harvey, former New Jersey attorney general, to hear the appeal of Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio first reported Goodell wouldn't oversee the appeal. The collective bargaining agreement entitles Goodell or a person he selects to evaluate further action after an independent...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Matthew Stafford's Elbow Pain 'Abnormal for a Quarterback,' Sean McVay Says
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is apparently dealing with elbow pain that is more common in pitchers than signal-callers. Head coach Sean McVay said as much, revealing the pain is "a little bit abnormal for a quarterback," per Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Barshop noted Stafford received an injection in the right elbow this offseason and didn't throw during spring workouts.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
3 Ways Triple H Can Fix WWE SmackDown's Top Issues
WWE has been trending upward since Triple H took over as the new head of creative and executive vice president of talent relations. Sure, it has only been two weeks, but it’s hard to argue with the results. There was so much positive buzz for the company after SummerSlam...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Says Ayahuasca Psychedelic Helped Him Win Back-to-Back NFL MVP Awards
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suggested Wednesday that the use of a psychedelic drug helped him win back-to-back NFL MVP awards in 2020 and 2021. Appearing on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast (h/t Jace Evans of USA Today), Rodgers described using ayahuasca for the first time in South America and explained how he believes the psychedelic helped him:
Bleacher Report
Tony Buzbee: Deshaun Watson's 6-Game Suspension 'Isn't Even a Slap on the Wrist'
Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the women who made sexual assault and misconduct allegations against Deshaun Watson, criticized the six-game suspension handed down to the Cleveland Browns quarterback. "Six games isn't even a slap on the wrist," Buzbee told reporters at a press conference Thursday. "It's a kiss on the...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rookies Who Are Shining at Training Camps
Training camp is a huge milestone for rookies looking to find immediate success in the NFL. Unlike the work that comes in the spring with mini camps and OTAs, the pads start coming on at training camp, and they are immersed in the competition of the league. For some, it's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Report: Matthew Stafford's Elbow Injury Described as Tendonitis; Rams Not Concerned
Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford is experiencing "bad tendonitis" in his right elbow, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added the Rams don't believe at this time this will be a long-term concern:. The 2014 Pro Bowler proved to be the missing piece of the puzzle as the...
Bleacher Report
Saints Rumors: Kiko Alonso Agrees to Contract, Hasn't Played Since 2019
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly expected to sign linebacker Kiko Alonso after he worked out at team facilities Thursday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Saints plan to "take a shot" on the veteran linebacker despite Alonso having not played a down since the 2019 season. Alonso suffered...
Bleacher Report
NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Matthew Stafford's Elbow Becoming Concern for Rams
The 2022 NFL preseason is underway. Granted, there isn't a lot to be gleaned from the annual Hall of Fame Game. It was nice to see Jacksonville Jaguars edge-rusher Travon Walker notch a sack after being drafted first overall in 2022, and the Las Vegas Raiders looked good as a team, but most of the starters on both squads were spectators.
Bleacher Report
Buccaneers' Mike Evans Exited Practice With Hamstring Injury, Todd Bowles Says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Friday that wide receiver Mike Evans left practice early after tweaking his hamstring, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Evans reached his fourth Pro Bowl in 2021 after catching 114 passes for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns. Since entering the NFL in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on MJF, Ronda Rousey and More
It is a question that has been on the minds of All Elite Wrestling fans since he cut the industry-shaking shoot promo on June 1 that most figured was the start of some red-hot summertime program but instead just led to his disappearance from television. However, a new report has...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Reportedly Excused from Bucs Practice 'to Attend to a Personal Matter'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady was excused from Friday's training-camp practice to handle a personal matter. Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk reported Brady's absence from the session. Backups Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask assumed the reins of the Bucs offense. Brady rarely misses any game action, starting every...
Bleacher Report
Hall of Fame Game Takeaways: Travon Walker Steals the Show
The first NFL preseason game is complete. After an offseason filled with trades and dramatic twists, consuming fresh football felt so good. The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-11 in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. The biggest names on each team sat this game...
Bleacher Report
NFL Training Camp Latest Buzz: Core of Steelers Offense Set with Diontae Johnson Deal
To paraphrase Steve Martin from the classic comedy The Jerk, the new NFL season is here! The new NFL season is here!. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders will meet at Tom Benson Stadium on Thursday to participate in the Hall of Fame Game. The contest serves as the unofficial start of the 2022 campaign.
Comments / 0