KETV.com
Platte River flows back near Columbus
What a difference a week and a little rain made for the Platte River near Columbus. "It was bone dry for about whole, I'd say eight days," said Jeff Kuhnel. He lives on Riverview Lake just south of the Platte. "It was still dry Friday. And then Saturday morning there...
KSNB Local4
Hastings Fire and Rescue stays cool amidst high heat
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Fire and Rescue is making sure their firefighters and paramedics are ready for the high heat. According to Hastings Fire and Rescue Captain Jason Vorderstrasse, all the gear a firefighter has to wear for safety purposes can certainly crank up the heat. Their priority as a department is to stay hydrated on and off the clock.
klkntv.com
Pursuit leads to two-vehicle crash on O Street in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit led to a two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln on Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:57 p.m., a Seward County deputy saw a Mercedes SUV driving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The trooper tried to pull...
KSNB Local4
Three injured in I-80 crash Monday near Aurora
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - A multi-vehicle car crash near a construction zone on Interstate 80 injured three people and closed the east-bound lanes for awhile Monday afternoon. The Nebraska State Patrol said the accident happened around 1 p.m. Monday two miles east of the Aurora exit. Traffic had slowed near a construction zone when a pickup entered the area and struck multiple vehicles. Four vehicles were involved, including three passenger vehicles and a tow-truck hauling a trailer.
KSNB Local4
OSHA cites Mid-Nebraska Disposal in Grand Island following employee death
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 20-year-old worker’s attempt at clearing a jam in an industrial cardboard baler at a Grand Island waste disposal company turned tragic when the worker fell into the baler, became caught and suffered severe amputation injuries. He later died from his injuries. OSHA alleges...
Kearney Hub
Major closure planned as Kearney overpass repairs shift gears
KEARNEY — Both southbound lanes of traffic on Second Avenue, from 25th Street to 18th Street — including the overpass — will be closed from 4-7 a.m. Wednesday for repairs. The city of Kearney Public Works Department and Wilke Contracting Corp. said that during this temporary closure,...
KETV.com
State troopers arrest Fremont man after two pursuits, car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — Seward County deputies found themselves in two high-speed pursuits Monday night. Around 7:57 p.m., the Seward County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle headed westbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The vehicle fled at a high rate...
Wichita Eagle
20-year-old trying to clear jam falls into recycling machine, killing him, feds say
A 20-year-old worker was trying to clear a cardboard jam in an industrial baler when he fell into the machine, officials say. The man became caught in the cardboard baler and “suffered severe amputation injuries” on Feb. 7, then died of his injuries at the hospital the next day, according to an Aug. 4 news release.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska unemployment rate continues to improve
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Unemployment claim numbers in Nebraska continue to remain some of the lowest in the country. A Wallet-Hub study ranks Nebraska 12th among states with the highest unemployment claims decrease. “We have so many essential businesses that our unemployment even during the pandemic was significantly less...
KSNB Local4
Searing heat returns
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - August heat will intensity during the next couple of days, but the good news is a refreshing cool down immediately follows. The heat and humidity will be noticeable Friday and Saturday with 100′s more widespread on Friday in western and northern areas, with the Tri-Cities and eastern areas in the mid to upper 90s.
KSNB Local4
Kenesaw celebrates 150 year anniversary
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - Every first weekend in August, the village of Kenesaw comes together to celebrate “Wasenek Days.”. This year, that celebration is even more special, as it marks the 150th year since Kenesaw’s founding. With tons of events planned for the weekend, 19-year-old Liam Parker has...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man gets probation for federal weapons charge
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man Friday was sentenced to probation for a federal conviction for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. According to officials, 51-year-old Daniel Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
End of watch call: Grand Island Police Investigator Chris Marcello
HASTINGS, NE — A cherished member of the Grand Island Police Department is gone but his fellow officers say his legacy will continue. Chris Marcello died of natural causes last week at the age of 42. His funeral was Wednesday morning at Third City Christian Church in Grand Island. He was buried at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
klkntv.com
Stromsburg is home to Nebraska’s only custom fiber mill
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — What started as a new hobby became a full-time passion for Kelsey Patton. “When I was 13, I told my mom that I wanted to knit a sweater,” she said. “But first we had to get some sheep … and we both just went headfirst down into the rabbit hole of fiber arts.”
Kearney Hub
Nebraska’s rural health care crisis
KEARNEY — Nebraska’s battle against its critical shortage of rural health care professionals will likely center in Kearney. Next week the University of Nebraska Board of Regents will be asked to approve a broad training program so the University of Nebraska Medical Center can begin turning out physicians, pharmacists and more nurses at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
News Channel Nebraska
Teen girls arrested following Grand Island car theft
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Two teens were arrested Wednesday following a vehicle theft in Grand Island. According to Grand Island Police, officers spotted a stolen 2017 Chevrolet Camaro on South Locust and Schuff Streets just before 7:00 a.m. Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen hours earlier. Authorities said...
KSNB Local4
GIPD Investigator Christopher Marcello laid to rest in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Devoted public servant, good father, and loving husband are just a few of Christopher Marcello’s attributes remembered fondly by colleagues during his funeral service on Wednesday. Two of the GIPD investigator’s colleagues spoke about what kind of man he was around the office. Sergeant Jason...
NebraskaTV
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Lady A has announced they have canceled their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band was scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair. "We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year," the band said in a statement....
KSNB Local4
Hastings Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on a new home
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Habitat for Humanity is building its 26th home in Hastings and organizers say they aim to build homes in the community every year to help families in need. The home currently under construction will be the fourth Habitat for Humanity home on South Chicago Street; and...
KSNB Local4
Three injured in overnight shooting at Elm Creek gentleman’s club
ELM CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were injured in an overnight shooting at Paradise City in Elm Creek. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at the gentleman’s club at approximately 12:39 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies determined that a disturbance had happened, involving multiple people.
