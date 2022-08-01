HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Fire and Rescue is making sure their firefighters and paramedics are ready for the high heat. According to Hastings Fire and Rescue Captain Jason Vorderstrasse, all the gear a firefighter has to wear for safety purposes can certainly crank up the heat. Their priority as a department is to stay hydrated on and off the clock.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO