ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Jewish council condemns comments made by Indiana Republican senator

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BoLBK_0h0kA6mQ00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council has condemned statements made by Republican State Senator Michael Young saying that the senator “appeared to equate Judaism’s view on reproductive rights with condoning murder.”

Sen. Young’s statements were made on Thursday on the Indiana Senate floor when senators were debating amendments to Senate Bill 1 — a bill that bans abortion and grants only a few exceptions.

Senate passes abortion bill with 26-20 vote

Young, however, felt the bill didn’t go far enough in banning abortions and introduced an amendment stripping victims of rape and/or incest access to abortions. A lengthy debate followed as Young’s amendment was found to be contentious among both Democrats and Republicans.

While defending his amendment, Young spoke out against those who used religion as an “excuse to have an abortion” while at the same time invoking his own beliefs as a reason to protect unborn life.

“It seems to me we can’t use our religion to protect life, but they can use their religious beliefs to kill life,” Young said.

The Indianapolis JCRC took exception to these remarks stating Young was equating Judaism’s views on reproductive rights with condoning murder.

“Judaism views the preservation of life as paramount; while a fetus has the potential for life, such potential never supersedes the life of the pregnant woman,” they said in their statement.

The Indianapolis JCRC has called on Young to retract his statement and issue an apology.

“While we have differences of opinion on reproductive rights, we reject Senator Young’s characterization of our religious beliefs,” they stated.

Indiana abortion debate draws protest crowds, vice president

Young, who has described himself as a conservative pro-life Republican, recently resigned from the Republican caucus amid disagreements over the party’s approach to the abortion ban legislation.

Young’s amendment to strip abortion exceptions for rape and/or incest victims sought a hardline approach to an abortion ban. His amendment ultimately did not succeed, however, falling short in a 28-18 vote on Thursday.

Young voted no on Saturday to Senate Bill 1 which still had exceptions in place for rape and/or incest victims along with an exception for the life of the mother. Senator Bill 1 narrowly passed 26-20 and moves on to the Indiana House.

Young was escorted to an elevator in the statehouse by Indiana State Police amid shouts of “shame” from protestors.

Sen. Young represents District 35 which encompasses Wayne Township and Decatur Township in Marion County and Liberty Township and Guilford Township in Hendricks County.

Sen. Young’s office has not returned requests for comment on his statements condemned by the Indianapolis JCRC.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief […]
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
Salon

Republicans learn the lesson of Kansas: Indiana takes repulsive abortion debate behind closed doors

The voters of Kansas just rejected a Republican effort to ban abortion on Tuesday — but that doesn't seem to have deterred Republicans elsewhere in the region. Instead, both the misogynistic and the anti-democratic views of the modern Republican Party were on full display in Indiana on Thursday as the state's GOP-led legislature debated over how hard they plan to ban abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Lewis
FOX59

Half a pound of meth found during Carroll Co. traffic stop

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man and a Monticello woman were arrested after a traffic stop led to a half pound of meth being found in their vehicle. Zachary Pancake, 32, and Amanda Miller, 41, both face charges of possession of methamphetamine. Miller was also charged with a Level 2 felony charge of dealing […]
FOX59

Police seize 19 guns, drugs from South Bend man’s home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Investigators found drugs and more than a dozen firearms inside a 21-year-old South Bend man’s home, police say. State police and the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit (SFU) served a search warrant on the morning of July 26 at a home in the 1100 block of Queen Street. The […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Abortion Rights#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Jewish#Judaism#The Indiana Senate#Democrats#The Indianapolis Jcrc
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
FOX59

Attorneys explain why the Elwood shooting suspect wasn’t in jail

INDIANAPOLIS — Carl Boards II spent time in prison for shooting at Indianapolis officers back in 2006. He was sentenced to 25 years and served 15 of them. Now, Boards is the suspect in the fatal shooting of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Attorneys tell FOX59 that state lawmakers are the ones who determine the sentencing […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man dies after shooting outside Muncie Walmart, suspect in custody

MUNCIE – A man has died after a shooting took place in the parking lot of a Muncie Walmart Saturday night. Officers were called to the Walmart on Clara Lane at around 8:45 p.m. Saturday night. They located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Ball Memorial Hospital where was […]
FOX59

3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound. Officers believe […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy