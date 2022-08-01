FurBabies and Football Raffle begins in Duncan

Read on www.kswo.com
Legendary tennis coach Phil Barnes passes away
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The tennis community is mourning the loss of a Duncan coaching legend, Phil Barnes, who passed away Tuesday. Phil Barnes coached tennis for Duncan High for thirty-six seasons, leading them to seven state championships. Bobby Cook, the Duncan Public Schools Athletic Director, said Barnes was a...
“Throwin’ Bags & Spiking Balls” fundraiser this Saturday, benefiting Cache Football
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A fundraiser benefiting Cache football teams is set to kick off this weekend, featuring a Cornhole and Sand Volleyball tournament. “Throwin’ Bags & Spiking Balls” takes place Saturday, August 6, at 572 NW Airport Road. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., before the fun and...
Mattie Beal Home celebrates Lawton’s 121st Birthday with free admission
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Mattie Beal Home will offer residents free admission on August 6, as the celebration continues for Lawton’s 121st Birthday. The home will be open from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, featuring a unique insight into the home’s influence on the history of Lawton.
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
Fort Sill to host Back to School Bash at LETRA
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials will host their Back to School Bash this Saturday, giving students a chance for one last party before school kicks off next week. The event will be help August 6, starting at 10 a.m., at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area. The event...
Furry Friend Friday: Clear the Shelters August
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday! Today, we’ve seen some rain and relief from the hot temperatures, and we got to meet this week’s adoptable pet; what better way to end a Friday?. 7News spoke with Roy Rodrick from the Lawton Animal Welfare about this...
Friendship Baptist Church to host School Supply Giveaway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friendship Baptist Church in Lawton will host a school supply giveaway on Sunday, as parents and students prepare to return to school next week. The event will be help August 7, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., or until they all the backpacks are given away.
Cache Public Schools purchase old LCS campus
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “This facility right here will be a temporary replacement for middle school students once we kind of finalize our plan on what we want to do with the middle school. Whether it will be a light remodel, or whatever, so we can move those students back into the middle school,” said Superintendent Chad Hance.
Lawton residents grateful for BabyMobile assistance
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department has partnered with Infant Crisis Services to help area families with their new babies. The “BabyMobile” was parked at the Great Plains Coliseum Thursday, offering families much-needed supplies. Families got either a one-week supply of diapers and formula or...
St John’s Missionary Baptist Church to give away backpacks on Saturday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With school just around the corner, a local church is holding a giveaway event to make sure area kids have the supplies they need for the classroom. Saturday afternoon St John’s Missionary Baptist Church will give out backpacks filled with supplies. They offering backpacks for...
Medicine Park Aquarium Partners with Comanche Nation
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center partnered with the Comanche Nation Workforce to lend a hand to their Youth Employment Program. This summer, the Aquarium served as a work site for 20 Comanche Nation teenagers aged 14 to 17. Positions included: gift shop,...
The Great 580 prepares for Teacher & Student Giveaway 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the fifth year in a row, The Great 580 Association is teaming with multiple community organizations to give away free backpacks. The event will take place Saturday, August 6, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cameron Baptist Church. Families will be able to...
‘We-R-Preneurs’ Camp at CU teaches students important life skills
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University hosted the final day for the ‘We-R-Preneurs’ life skills and STEM camp Friday, giving kids a chance to put everything that they learned throughout the camp, to the test. Events included putting together a Lemonade Stand, as well as branding it, and...
Owens Multipurpose Center to close two days for special event
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced the closure of The Owens Multipurpose Center two days next week, while the Housing & Community Center and the Lawton Housing Authority hosts their Stand Down Event. The center, which is located at 1405 SW 11th Street, will closed on...
Preparations underway for Lawton’s 121st Birthday Celebration
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday marks the City of Lawton’s 121st Birthday, and this year they have a new way for Lawtonians to celebrate, inviting the whole city to come out and party. But before any of the fun begins, organizers have been hard-at-work preparing for a birthday celebration...
The Museum of the Great Plains offers free admission in celebration of Lawton’s 121st Birthday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Museum of the Great Plains has a special offer for Lawton residents on Saturday, as they continue to celebrate Lawton’s 121st Birthday. Admission at the museum will be free to all visitors on August 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., giving residents a chance to check out the museum.
Hope Academy of Stephens County is now open for enrollment
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Ray of Hope Church in Duncan has opened a Pre-K through 12th grade program called Hope Academy, giving Stephens County students another option for their education. Hope Academy is a non-denominational Christian-based school and enrollment is now open. Krista Whitlock, Principal and Director of Hope...
LPS Teachers take time to listen during Student Panel
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Before students fill up classrooms next week, teachers worked hard to prepare for the new school year, and what better way to prepare, than by hearing from those they plan on educating. Thursday, teachers listened to students at a Back to School Student Panel, hosted by...
Lawton murder suspect apprehended at U.S. - Mexico border
PRESIDIO, Texas (KSWO) - A suspect in a deadly hit and run on I-44 from July has been taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border. According to KOSA, a Gray TV affiliate, Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas took the man into custody on August 2. He...
Tuesday night fire destroys home in Cache
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire Tuesday night, after flames tore through a home on North Mountain View Drive in Cache. Luckily, no injuries were reported with the fire, which was extinguished a little after 7 p.m.. Multiple emergency crews were on...
