Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow Takes A Big Step In His Recovery From Surgery

By Alek Arend
AthlonSports.com
 4 days ago
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys

Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
Cincinnati, OH
AthlonSports.com

NFL Makes Official Decision On Deshaun Watson Suspension Appeal

It's been a busy week in the National Football League. Training camps have begun, Deshaun Watson's been suspended and Roger Goodell and League officials have had to sort through it all. Watson was hit with a six-game suspension by Judge Sue L. Robinson. The NFL, meanwhile, had three days to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ja’Marr Chase must think he’s better than Cooper Kupp with bold Justin Jefferson claim

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase exploded last year during his rookie campaign. He finished the season with 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. Those numbers earned him All-Pro Second Team honors. Chase was joined by former fellow LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson on the All-Pro Second Team. The Minnesota Vikings wideout was in his second year in the NFL. He posted 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns after 1,400 his rookie year.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s new secret weapon is ready for monster 2022 breakout season with Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are the 2022 Super Bowl favorites (+650 on FanDuel). The offense is already one of the best in the league and, if reports from Bills training camp are true, Allen will have another weapon this year to go along with Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox, and his stable […] The post Josh Allen’s new secret weapon is ready for monster 2022 breakout season with Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
Ian Rapoport
Zac Taylor
AthlonSports.com

Bengals Veteran Carted Off Practice Field During Training Camp

Another Cincinnati Bengals practice is in the books. Unfortunately, Thursday's session didn't end on a positive note when a veteran offensive player was carted off the practice field. Bengals fourth-year tight end Drew Sample was having his left leg looked at following Thursday's practice. It didn't look serious until Sample...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

College Football World Is Praying For Longtime Announcer Today

Earlier Wednesday morning, Alabama announced that longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster Eli Gold will miss the beginning of the season. According to a statement from the team, Gold has been battling through health issues. The 68-year-old, who has been the voice of the Tide for more than three decades, will be temporarily replaced by Chris Stewart.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp

On July 26, Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was placed on the NFI list after suffering a wrist injury on vacation when he fell off his bike. Just nine days later, Fitzpatrick is back on the field and ready to roll as of Thursday. Via Brooke Pryor: Minkah Fitzpatrick is off the NFI list […] The post Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Gamblers back unexpected QB to lead in passing yards

Zach Wilson Mania continues as the NFL season approaches. The New York Jets and their second-year quarterback have garnered much attention from bettors this offseason, including those who back Wilson to win MVP. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Wilson and the Jets, with insights from our...
NFL
The Spun

Roger Goodell Reportedly Makes Decision On Appeal Hearing

The NFL decided on Wednesday that it'll appeal Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has the power to personally handle Watson's appeal process. However, it's being reported that he won't go that route. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Goodell will designate someone who's not with the league...
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals
Football
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Roger Goodell Punishment Prediction

Earlier this week, Judge Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Most fans around the league thought the punishment should have been much more severe and called on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to appeal the punishment. According to a report from Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the commish plans to do just that.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Joe Burrow does sprints with teammates -- from his golf cart

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had something of an unfair advantage during Thursday’s training camp practice while taking part in conditioning drills. Make no mistake — Burrow isn’t back on the field as a player taking part in drills. He is, after all, just one day removed from making headlines for not showing up at practice while still recovering from his surgery.
CINCINNATI, OH

