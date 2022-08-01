Joe Burrow Takes A Big Step In His Recovery From Surgery

Read on athlonsports.com
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys
Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
Tom Brady’s ‘That Motherf-----’ Quarterback Appears to Be Identified
The NFL’s investigation into the Dolphins may have solved the mystery from last year.
Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
Michael Irvin Predicting 'Incredible' Season For 1 NFL Quarterback
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has high expectations for Trey Lance as he heads into his first year as an NFL starter. Irvin expects the San Francisco 49ers' QB1 to put on an "incredible" performance in 2022. "I can't wait to see it," Irvin told 95.7 The Game's...
AthlonSports.com
NFL Makes Official Decision On Deshaun Watson Suspension Appeal
It's been a busy week in the National Football League. Training camps have begun, Deshaun Watson's been suspended and Roger Goodell and League officials have had to sort through it all. Watson was hit with a six-game suspension by Judge Sue L. Robinson. The NFL, meanwhile, had three days to...
Ja’Marr Chase must think he’s better than Cooper Kupp with bold Justin Jefferson claim
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase exploded last year during his rookie campaign. He finished the season with 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. Those numbers earned him All-Pro Second Team honors. Chase was joined by former fellow LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson on the All-Pro Second Team. The Minnesota Vikings wideout was in his second year in the NFL. He posted 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns after 1,400 his rookie year.
Josh Allen’s new secret weapon is ready for monster 2022 breakout season with Bills
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are the 2022 Super Bowl favorites (+650 on FanDuel). The offense is already one of the best in the league and, if reports from Bills training camp are true, Allen will have another weapon this year to go along with Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox, and his stable […] The post Josh Allen’s new secret weapon is ready for monster 2022 breakout season with Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Knowles has Buckeyes already excited to unleash 'edgy' defense
COLUMBUS — The Jim Knowles defensive adjustment for Ohio State football ultimately will be judged by the results of the 2022 season. But one sure gains the idea that if Ryan Day were a defensive coordinator, the 4-2-5 Knowles is teaching is the same defense Day would run. As...
AthlonSports.com
Bengals Veteran Carted Off Practice Field During Training Camp
Another Cincinnati Bengals practice is in the books. Unfortunately, Thursday's session didn't end on a positive note when a veteran offensive player was carted off the practice field. Bengals fourth-year tight end Drew Sample was having his left leg looked at following Thursday's practice. It didn't look serious until Sample...
Former Buffalo Bills LB Kiko Alonso Rejoins NFL, Signs With Old Team
Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker
Jets' Mekhi Becton got himself C.J. Uzomah's Zach Wilson t-shirt
Tight end CJ Uzomah dusted off an excellent piece of clothing for the start of Jets camp last week. It was a hilarous shirt of quarterback Zach Wilson as the Time Magazine “Person of the Year.”. Mekhi Becton found out the distributor carries extra large sizes. The Jets left...
College Football World Is Praying For Longtime Announcer Today
Earlier Wednesday morning, Alabama announced that longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster Eli Gold will miss the beginning of the season. According to a statement from the team, Gold has been battling through health issues. The 68-year-old, who has been the voice of the Tide for more than three decades, will be temporarily replaced by Chris Stewart.
Bengals Practice Quick Hits: Burrow on Field, Hurst Continues to Make Plays as D-Line Dominates
Bengals training camp continued on Thursday
Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp
On July 26, Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was placed on the NFI list after suffering a wrist injury on vacation when he fell off his bike. Just nine days later, Fitzpatrick is back on the field and ready to roll as of Thursday. Via Brooke Pryor: Minkah Fitzpatrick is off the NFI list […] The post Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Gamblers back unexpected QB to lead in passing yards
Zach Wilson Mania continues as the NFL season approaches. The New York Jets and their second-year quarterback have garnered much attention from bettors this offseason, including those who back Wilson to win MVP. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Wilson and the Jets, with insights from our...
Roger Goodell Reportedly Makes Decision On Appeal Hearing
The NFL decided on Wednesday that it'll appeal Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has the power to personally handle Watson's appeal process. However, it's being reported that he won't go that route. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Goodell will designate someone who's not with the league...
Peter Harvey appointed to hear appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has decided who will hear the appeal of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. The league announced that former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey is Goodell’s designee. Harvey served as New Jersey Attorney General from 2003 to 2006 and is now a partner at the...
NFL World Reacts To Roger Goodell Punishment Prediction
Earlier this week, Judge Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Most fans around the league thought the punishment should have been much more severe and called on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to appeal the punishment. According to a report from Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the commish plans to do just that.
Pro Football Hall of Fame 2022: Class of inductees, how to watch and more
The 2022 class will officially join football immortality on Saturday with eight new members of the NFL family being inducted
Watch: Joe Burrow does sprints with teammates -- from his golf cart
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had something of an unfair advantage during Thursday’s training camp practice while taking part in conditioning drills. Make no mistake — Burrow isn’t back on the field as a player taking part in drills. He is, after all, just one day removed from making headlines for not showing up at practice while still recovering from his surgery.
