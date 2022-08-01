ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
Markets Insider

The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says

The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
Investopedia

Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - August 3, 2022: Rates flat

Across loan types, Tuesday mortgage rates were largely flat, though some averages declined. The flagship 30-year average held steady Tuesday, after dropping Monday to its lowest mark since late May. National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates. Loan Type Purchase Refinance. 30-Year Fixed 5.26% 5.58%. FHA 30-Year Fixed 5.23% 5.73%. Jumbo...
International Business Times

The Fed May Be Misleading Markets, Again

The Fed may be misleading markets again with dovish statements about the direction of monetary policy, setting traders and investors up for another disappointment. Anyone following the Federal Open Market Operation Committee (FOMC) meetings, which craft the nation's monetary policy, should vividly recall several FOMC meetings when the Fed talked about inflation being a "transitory" problem. Thus, it saw no need to do something about it. Instead, the nation’s central bank focused on a host of new mandates the political system added to its agenda, including lowering of income inequalities, the Fed’s “third mandate.” FOMC kept short-term and long-term interest rates low enough for low-income Americans to get jobs.
tripsavvy.com

Global Entry Just Got Even Faster at These US Airports

Global Entry has been getting even smoother for international travelers at select U.S. airports. As of July 26, the Trusted Traveler Program has gone entirely paperless at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport, making customs a much more efficient and secure experience for Global Entry members. Instead...
Investopedia

CD Rate Trends, Week of August 1: Rates rise

After Wednesday's Fed announcement of another major rate hike, CD rates have climbed higher. Movement in the shortest and longest certificate of deposit (CD) terms was flat or minimal this week, but among mid-term CDs, the top national rate bolted higher. CD Term Last Week's Top National Rate This Week's...
The Independent

Warning over 15% inflation as rates set for fastest rise in nearly 30 years

The Bank of England is widely expected to hike rates by the highest level in nearly three decades on Thursday after experts warned that inflation could peak at 15%.Decision makers on the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will increase interest rates from 1.25% to 1.75%, analysts believe, as they try to bring inflation back under control.Previous Bank predictions forecast that Consumer Prices Index inflation would peak at around 11% this autumn, before falling back.But on Wednesday the Resolution Foundation think tank warned of further misery to come. While the prices of some global commodities, such as oil, have come off...
Markets Insider

A senior BlackRock strategist says the days of low inflation and soaring stock markets are over — and investors can expect a decade of lower returns

The days of ultra-low interest rates, low inflation, and supersized stock market returns are over, a BlackRock strategist has said. Nigel Bolton said investors can now expect higher inflation, higher rates, and more volatile financial markets. He said the last 10 years have been unusually good for markets, and now...
