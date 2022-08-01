Read on www.investopedia.com
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
'The market is not the economy' and the July rally in the stock market was premature, top economist Mohamed El-Erian says
The recent stock market rally is at odds with economic data, Mohamed El-Erian says. "The market is not the economy," El-Erian said, noting that global economic outlook remains gloomy. He attributed the rally to a comment from Powell that caused investors to believe the Fed would soon slow rate hikes.
Either the Fed or the market is going to 'melt like an ice-cream cone' as investors ponder the outlook for rates, one strategist says
The Federal Reserve and the stock market are now dangerously misaligned, according to Rabobank. Strategist Michael Every warned the US central bank looks likely to stay hawkish and continue hiking interest rates aggressively. "Someone, either the Fed or Mr Market, is going to melt like an ice-cream cone, and soon,"...
The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
The Democrats have taken aim at the stock market's safety net by taxing buybacks - potentially creating another headwind for investors
The Democrats plan to put a 1% tax on share buybacks, as part of a deal to rescue Joe Biden's agenda. Stock buybacks have supported the market in recent years, with companies spending huge amounts on their own shares. Analysts said the tax could be a new headwind, but said...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Europe is hurting because Russia has cut down its natural-gas supply — but Russia is even worse off: study
Russia has slowed natural-gas exports to Europe since invading Ukraine. A Yale University analysis found the move to be hurting Russia more than it's hurting Europe. Russia is pivoting to customers in the east, but countries like China and India bargain hard. Russia has slowed its natural-gas supplies to Europe...
Call it a 'crash,' call it a 'recession': The housing market is so weird right now that no one knows how to describe it
A typical real-estate cycle has four phases: expansion, hypersupply, recession, and recovery. But hypersupply is missing from this current cycle, and experts can't agree on what will come next. Some say it'll be a correction, while others believe a dramatic downturn is in store. Rising inflation and interest rates have...
The economy right now is the Fed's 'worst nightmare' and there's a 50% chance of a global recession, Citi economist says
"The recent economic data has been the central bank's worst nightmare," Citi's chief economist said. He says it'll be hard for the Fed to fix low global demand and high inflation at the same time. Citi economists peg the odds of a global recession at 50%. The economic outlook isn't...
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - August 3, 2022: Rates flat
Across loan types, Tuesday mortgage rates were largely flat, though some averages declined. The flagship 30-year average held steady Tuesday, after dropping Monday to its lowest mark since late May. National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates. Loan Type Purchase Refinance. 30-Year Fixed 5.26% 5.58%. FHA 30-Year Fixed 5.23% 5.73%. Jumbo...
The stock market is headed for another big sell-off unless economic data quickly improves, Goldman Sachs says
The stock market is headed for another big sell-off unless economic data quickly improves, Goldman Sachs said in a Thursday note. Goldman is concerned that much of the 14% rally from the mid-June low has been driven by systematic traders rather than fundamental investors. "Without clear signs of a positive...
FOXBusiness
Home buyers, sellers ‘waiting on sidelines’ is a ‘good play’ in real estate market: CEO
Just because 20 and 30-year fixed mortgage rates have tumbled in recent days, doesn’t mean it’s the right time to buy or sell your home, according to one real estate expert. "The people that are buying the bonds that actually support the 30-year mortgage are doing a flee...
Business Insider
The highest CD rates today: Earn up to 2.75% APY on a 1-year CD
If you're looking for a way to make more interest on your money, a certificate of deposit (CD) could be a useful tool. With a CD, you'll make a one-time deposit, and money will need to stay in the account for a set time to earn interest. Our best CDs...
International Business Times
The Fed May Be Misleading Markets, Again
The Fed may be misleading markets again with dovish statements about the direction of monetary policy, setting traders and investors up for another disappointment. Anyone following the Federal Open Market Operation Committee (FOMC) meetings, which craft the nation's monetary policy, should vividly recall several FOMC meetings when the Fed talked about inflation being a "transitory" problem. Thus, it saw no need to do something about it. Instead, the nation’s central bank focused on a host of new mandates the political system added to its agenda, including lowering of income inequalities, the Fed’s “third mandate.” FOMC kept short-term and long-term interest rates low enough for low-income Americans to get jobs.
COVID risk on planes was 1 in 1,000 on a 2-hour flight at the beginning of the pandemic — and is probably higher now, research suggests
Dr. Arnold Barnett said COVID infection risk on planes is likely higher now than earlier in the pandemic because of fuller planes and no mask mandate.
tripsavvy.com
Global Entry Just Got Even Faster at These US Airports
Global Entry has been getting even smoother for international travelers at select U.S. airports. As of July 26, the Trusted Traveler Program has gone entirely paperless at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport, making customs a much more efficient and secure experience for Global Entry members. Instead...
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of August 1: Rates rise
After Wednesday's Fed announcement of another major rate hike, CD rates have climbed higher. Movement in the shortest and longest certificate of deposit (CD) terms was flat or minimal this week, but among mid-term CDs, the top national rate bolted higher. CD Term Last Week's Top National Rate This Week's...
Warning over 15% inflation as rates set for fastest rise in nearly 30 years
The Bank of England is widely expected to hike rates by the highest level in nearly three decades on Thursday after experts warned that inflation could peak at 15%.Decision makers on the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will increase interest rates from 1.25% to 1.75%, analysts believe, as they try to bring inflation back under control.Previous Bank predictions forecast that Consumer Prices Index inflation would peak at around 11% this autumn, before falling back.But on Wednesday the Resolution Foundation think tank warned of further misery to come. While the prices of some global commodities, such as oil, have come off...
A senior BlackRock strategist says the days of low inflation and soaring stock markets are over — and investors can expect a decade of lower returns
The days of ultra-low interest rates, low inflation, and supersized stock market returns are over, a BlackRock strategist has said. Nigel Bolton said investors can now expect higher inflation, higher rates, and more volatile financial markets. He said the last 10 years have been unusually good for markets, and now...
