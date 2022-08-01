Relocation Guide: Thinking of moving to a new city this summer? Here's everything you're going to need to consider...

If you have a rent-controlled apartment, it might be best to stay there. Often associated with metropolitan areas like New York City, rent-controlled apartments have been around since the early 20th century. Dating back to the 1920s, rent control is a price regulation placed on residential apartment dwellings within a city or state. Legally, a landlord is limited to how much the rent can increase amidst any changes that might fluctuate costs.

