ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Relocation Guide: Thinking of moving to a new city this summer? Here's everything you're going to need to consider...

By Susan Noel
we-heart.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.we-heart.com

Comments / 0

Related
House Digest

What Does It Really Mean When Your Apartment Is Rent Controlled?

If you have a rent-controlled apartment, it might be best to stay there. Often associated with metropolitan areas like New York City, rent-controlled apartments have been around since the early 20th century. Dating back to the 1920s, rent control is a price regulation placed on residential apartment dwellings within a city or state. Legally, a landlord is limited to how much the rent can increase amidst any changes that might fluctuate costs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calculators#Job Opportunities#Stress

Comments / 0

Community Policy