ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

Man who died in Chehalis River on Friday has been identified

By Rolf Boone
The Olympian
The Olympian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=287CLL_0h0k8F1t00

A 20-year-old Toledo man drowned Friday while trying to swim across the Chehalis River, according to the Lewis County Coroner.

Miguel A. Soto was pulled from the river by an area resident Friday afternoon, the Chronicle in Centralia reported .

About 4 p.m. Friday, Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies and Lewis County Fire District 6 were dispatched to a report of a drowning in the 100 block of Old Highway 603, off State Route 6, west of Chehalis, the newspaper reported.

Life-saving efforts were initiated by emergency responders, but the young man could not be resuscitated, according to the paper.

A man told the Chronicle he attempted to jump in after the young man, but estimated he was underwater for 12 minutes before being brought back to the surface, newspaper reported.

Comments / 4

Related
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, August 4, 2022

On 08/04/22 at 9:09 p.m. in the 6800 block of Munson Dr SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Calvin Earl Holder, 29, on suspicion of violation of a no-contact order. On 08/04/22 at 12:09 a.m. in the 8500 block of Thuja Ave SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Layla Haley Pilkington, 19, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KXL

Human Remains Found On Kelso Property

KELSO, Wash. — Detectives served a search warrant after learning that a body was found on a property. Human remains were found on Holcomb Road east of Interstate 5 this past Saturday. An autopsy has been conducted. The person’s family has not yet been notified of their death.
KELSO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Chehalis, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Chehalis, WA
Lewis County, WA
Accidents
Lewis County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, WA
City
Centralia, WA
kptv.com

Kelso house fire displaces two people

KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - A car eruption in a Kelso home spread to two cars, the garage and the house, displacing the two residents Tuesday afternoon, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. Just after 12:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a house fire on the 200 block...
KELSO, WA
ncwlife.com

I-5 Cowlitz River Bridge begins bridge deck repairs on Monday

The Interstate 5 Cowlitz River Bridge and a bridge in rural Cowlitz County are among the crossings that will be limited for deck preservation work starting Monday. The Washington State Department of Transportation will be patching decks on eight bridges throughout Southwest Washington beginning Aug. 8. The Department of Transportation said the work will smooth the bridge's surface and extend their working lives.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Lewis County Sheriff
waheagle.com

Deputies rescue man in river

On August 1, around 6:40 p.m., a birdwatching couple at the Skamokawa Resort reported seeing a small skiff capsizing with one person in the water. Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Department Sgt. John Mason and Deputy Sheriff Lucas Getman responded in the department patrol boat, Sheriff Mark Howie reported, and by about 7:18 p.m., the man was rescued from the middle of the shipping channel near Skamokawa Vista Park in extremely choppy waters.
SKAMOKAWA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chronicle

Four Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on State Route 7 in Lewis County on Sunday

A Tacoma woman is facing possible vehicular assault charges after she and three others were injured in a three-vehicle collision on state Route 7 near Coal Canyon on Sunday. The woman, 30-year-old Nicole Hedstrom, was reportedly driving a black 2004 Honda Pilot southbound on state Route 7 behind a blue 2014 Ford Focus when, at 5:15 p.m. near milepost seven, Hedstrom’s vehicle struck the Honda, which struck a 1999 Subaru Legacy that was traveling northbound.
Chronicle

Vader Woman Injured by Falling Boat During Crash

A Vader woman was hospitalized with injuries after a boat fell off of a trailer and struck her vehicle in Wahkiakum County on Friday. Her vehicle was one of three involved in the collision that blocked both lanes of state Route 4 near Oneida shortly after 3 p.m. A 16-year-old...
VADER, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
2K+
Followers
141
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy