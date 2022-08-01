Man who died in Chehalis River on Friday has been identified

A 20-year-old Toledo man drowned Friday while trying to swim across the Chehalis River, according to the Lewis County Coroner.

Miguel A. Soto was pulled from the river by an area resident Friday afternoon, the Chronicle in Centralia reported .

About 4 p.m. Friday, Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies and Lewis County Fire District 6 were dispatched to a report of a drowning in the 100 block of Old Highway 603, off State Route 6, west of Chehalis, the newspaper reported.

Life-saving efforts were initiated by emergency responders, but the young man could not be resuscitated, according to the paper.

A man told the Chronicle he attempted to jump in after the young man, but estimated he was underwater for 12 minutes before being brought back to the surface, newspaper reported.