10 Years Later Circle D Remembered in Circleville

Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Neighborhood bar and grill unites surrounding communities through a versatile menu, entertainment and liquor licenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Day family donates $1 million for mental health fundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann to evaluate ‘very experimental’ rotations for Bahamas exhibition gamesThe LanternColumbus, OH
West side fire sends Columbus firefighter to hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus firefighter is in the hospital after responding to a fire at an apartment building on the city’s west side. Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Columbus firefighters received reports of a two-alarm fire — which has now been contained — at a the Wilson Court apartment complex on the 3800 block […]
Shooting in Hilltop area leaves woman in hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Thursday morning shooting in Columbus’ South Hilltop neighborhood has sent a woman to the hospital, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers went at 4:05 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of West Mound Street after getting a report that someone had fired shots into a home, […]
cwcolumbus.com
Apartment fire in northwest Columbus leaves 15 people displaced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is investigating a second-alarm apartment fire on Habitat Drive in northwest Columbus. Officials say that the fire has been extinguished and all of the residents made it out of the building safely. One firefighter was transported to Doctors West for...
1 critically injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest in south Columbus on Thursday, according to Columbus police. The shooting happened near East Whittier Street and Seymour Avenue in Columbus just before noon. Following the incident, the man collapsed at J & N Carry Out and Mr. Mikes Barber Shop.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police in Waverly search for missing girl
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing. The height of Jordan Grooms is described as 5′ 6″. Officials say she was last seen around 9 p.m. yesterday. Contact the police department at...
sciotopost.com
Circleville – Local Couple Found Overdosing with Young Children Around Drugs
Circleville – A story we have heard before, parents with children where drugs are around, and possibly putting them into danger of overdosing on dangerous drugs. This home is next door to the last home that happened. On Wednesday, August 3rd, Circleville Police were called to the scene of...
Man shot in torso near Tootsies Lounge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning is expected to survive his injury. Police drove to the 2000 block of South High Street just after midnight on Aug. 3 on the report of a person shot. They found a man, 33, with a single gunshot wound […]
Commissioners on trick-or-treat, dogs and jail
PORTSMOUTH—Scioto County Commissioners met on Thursday to discuss a packed agenda and to hear citizen concerns regarding various community development projects. Commissioners expressed at the top of the meeting that several residents had reached out to inquire about trick-or-treat times for the county. “This is likely the most important...
WHIZ
Morgan Co. Man Killed in Accident
A one vehicle fatal accident is under investigation by the State Highway Patrol. The Patrol said around 3:30pm Wednesday in Muskingum County 76-year-old Kenneth Bolyard, of McConnelsville was traveling south on County Road 6 near Township Road 68 when he crossed the center line and traveled left off the road.
I-670 East reopens beyond Downtown after accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 670 were closed coming out of Downtown for about two hours Thursday afternoon because of an accident involving a mowing tractor. Columbus police reported a tractor for the Ohio Department of Transportation was mowing in the area and involved in the crash. Traffic cameras showed a […]
Infant girl hit in drive-by shooting, Columbus police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, including an infant girl, were hospitalized Wednesday evening after shots were fired into a southeast Columbus home. Columbus police said they first received a 911 call of multiple people shot at 7:17 p.m., in the 3700 block of Center Ridge Way. When officers got there, the woman who called […]
WHIZ
Meet Biscuit, The Happiest Pup on the Pike
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center has plenty of tail wagging companions ready to be placed into a steady home. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced us to Biscuit, a playful pup that enjoys life. “Biscuit actually came from an owner release, no fault of...
Officials: Pipe bomb possibly found in Licking County
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating a device that resembles a pipe bomb in Newark, Licking County. According to the Licking County Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for the county, law enforcement is investigating a pipe bomb-like device in the area of the 6100 block of Fallsburg Road. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pickaway Co. woman sentenced for drunken high-speed chase
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Williamsport woman who led troopers on a drunken high-speed chase back in April has been sentenced to prison. The Pickaway County Prosecutor’s Office told the Guardian that Christina Thornton, of Williamsport, will spend the next 18 months behind bars. In April, troopers received...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Pearl Harbor Casualty Joseph W. Hoffman, U.S. Navy, Final Salute and Burial
Joseph Hoffman, was killed at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, but his. remains were not identified until September 2020. Finally, eighty-one years. later he will receive the recognition and burial he deserves. On Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. the funeral procession for. Musician First Class Joseph Hoffman...
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in July
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home in Franklin County in July sold for $2 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $4 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware counties auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Agents roundup wanted parolees in Scioto County
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Agents with the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force assisted the United States Marshal Service and Ohio Adult Parole Authority in serving an arrest warrant on a parolee at the Rodeway Inn in Rosemount on Wednesday. Arrested was Nathan Willis of Portsmouth, for an...
Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
Portsmouth Times
19 Indictments handed down
PORTSMOUTH – Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 22 and returned 19 public indictments. There were 2 no bills. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. Kevin T. Clark, 45. Oak Hill, Ohio, was...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two people attacked while taking a walk in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Two individuals reported being pepper-sprayed while walking along a county road, according to law enforcement. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault that occurred Tuesday afternoon along County Road 550. According to the victims, a man driving an SUV came close...
