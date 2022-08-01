Strong community support may be key to getting Peoria passenger rail proposal on the right track

None of Peoria’s last four fire chiefs stayed in the position for more than two years. Shawn Sollberger says he intends to end that streak. “God willing, as long as the City of Peoria and the community that I've sworn to serve wants me to be the fire chief, I will be here,” Sollberger said Wednesday after the city promoted him from interim chief.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO