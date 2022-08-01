Strong community support may be key to getting Peoria passenger rail proposal on the right track

Read on www.wcbu.org
wcbu.org
Ignite Peoria brings accessibility and creative culture to the forefront in the River City
On this week’s episode of Out and About, Sarah Marie Dillard and Brandon Mooberry join Jenn Gordon to talk about Ignite Peoria – central Illinois’ premiere arts and makers fest designed to spark creativity in the community. The event includes 2 performance stages, a live fashion photo shoot, over 90 arts and makers booths, and Sensory Ignite, a unique area designed for guests with sensory sensitivities. For more information visit https://artspartners.net/ignite-peoria/.
hoiabc.com
Historic Peoria church starts coming down
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A more than 140-year-old church started coming down Friday. Hale Church, at 401 West High Street, is in a state of disrepair, making the task of demolition difficult. James Kosner, the owner of Jimax, understands that this will be a more lengthy demolition compared to...
wcbu.org
New section of Rock Island Greenway is officially open
A new section of the scenic Rock Island Greenway in Peoria is open to the public. After a year of construction, the trail has been extended from Harvard Avenue into Glen Oak Park. Nick McMillion from the Peoria Department of Public Works said in the end, supply chain issues were the only thing holding up the roughly $1.5 million project.
Central Illinois Proud
Closed Shell gas stations begin to reopen
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After being closed for more than a day, Shell gas stations in the Peoria area began reopening their doors Thursday evening. On Wednesday, at least five Shell gas stations were forced to close due to possible tax revenue violations. A representative with Indiana-based Kamla Kaur...
hoiabc.com
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
wcbu.org
Sollberger commits to a long run as Peoria's new fire chief
None of Peoria’s last four fire chiefs stayed in the position for more than two years. Shawn Sollberger says he intends to end that streak. “God willing, as long as the City of Peoria and the community that I've sworn to serve wants me to be the fire chief, I will be here,” Sollberger said Wednesday after the city promoted him from interim chief.
wglt.org
'We’re not going to stop': Group continues push to bring a grocery store to west Bloomington
The group that's been trying for years to bring a grocery store to the former Fox Plaza West shopping center in west Bloomington is still optimistic that it will happen despite a series of setbacks. The property failed to sell during a recent auction. Arthur Haynes is president of the...
Central Illinois Proud
Golden baseballs for golden behavior
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are rewarding the good deeds of children in the community with golden baseballs. This year, it’s the tenth year of golden baseballs, and 240 of them are always passed out. Students who receive a baseball can use it from August to September.
ourquadcities.com
1 dead in U.S. 6 head-on crash
UPDATE: Illinois State Police released preliminary investigative details on Friday’s head-on crash on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County. A 1995 black Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on U.S. 6 near East 200th Street. A 2022 white Ford F250 was traveling eastbound at the same location. The driver of the Mustang drove into eastbound traffic and struck the F250 head-on.
thechicagomachine.com
Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk
CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
1470 WMBD
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
thechicagogenius.com
Mysterious Racer L Vows to End Chicago Drag Racing One Week After Mayor Lightfoot Disappears in Big Wreck
WEST LOOP—Exactly one week after Mayor Lori Lightfoot vanished from the public eye due to a big wreck, a mysterious racecar driver and overall bad boy named Racer L has vowed to clean up drag racers plaguing Chicago’s city streets. Racer L, age unknown, announced they would show the renegade racers who’s boss by placing first in the Windy City’s upcoming Grand Prix, an international event that will pit L against the world’s most famous drag racecar drivers.
hoiabc.com
Pizza delivery driver robbed Thursday in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A pizza delivery driver was making a delivery Thursday when he was robbed, Peoria Police said. Police say the armed robbery occurred at around 11:41 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of West Malone. The driver told police that as he was making a...
1470 WMBD
Stolen car found in Illinois River
PEKIN, Ill. – After trying and failing to find it on Friday, officials say a car that somehow went into the Illinois River was found Wednesday. Fon Du Lac Park District Police say they used the Peoria Fire Dive Team to help pull the car to shore after it was found in the river just south of the Pekin Boat docks.
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy rain and flooding in Central Illinois Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A widespread area of storms swept through Central Illinois through Tuesday morning. Storms brought some damaging winds and reports of hail, though the primary issue was heavy rain. Many areas in Central Illinois had reports of flooded streets, as well as cars stalled out in the water.
KWQC
Deputies: Train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A BNSF train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night. Knox County deputies responded around 9 p.m. to the report of a train derailment in East Galesburg, according to a media release. The BNSF-owned trail was traveling east and left the tracks east of the crossing...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police seeking suspects in pizza delivery robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are still searching for two males who robbed a pizza delivery driver late Thursday morning. Peoria police responded to a call at 11:41 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 and were dispatched to the 2600 block of W. Malone Street. They located a pizza delivery driver who said he was robbed at gunpoint.
977wmoi.com
Dog Saves Family in Washington, IL
An Illinois family’s dog is being called a hero for saving the lives of her neighbors. Lisa Fenwick, the owner of six-year-old Bella, says her dog’s barking alerted them that the family’s house caught on fire and her neighbors are grateful for Bella and the support to help them get back on their feet:
wcbu.org
Macomb unveils mural celebrating life and work of C.T. Vivian
A mural honoring civil rights pioneer the Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian and his connections to Macomb was officially unveiled on Saturday in the 200 block of East Carroll Street. The mural, entitled “Life of a Servant,” is 75 feet long and 18 feet tall. On one end a...
Central Illinois Proud
Food, fun, 4-H at McLean County Fair
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s the first of five days full of food, fun and farm animals in Bloomington. While hot and muggy Wednesday, weather uncertainty is something McLean County Fair organizers, EMS and entertainers alike, all prep for ahead of time. “Hydration for even adults is the...
