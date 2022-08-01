ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Why Do Cancer Cells Need Fat?

By Columbia University Irving Medical Center
scitechdaily.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

First Treatment for a Rare Form of Cancer Discovered

A novel treatment for a rare kind of kidney cancer has been uncovered. There are currently no proven treatments for metastatic or irresectable chromophobe renal cell carcinoma (ChRCC), a rare type of kidney cancer. Researchers provide the first evidence that ChRCC can be treated with ferroptosis in a study headed...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find a Better Way To Treat Gout

Should doctors rethink the standard gout treatment?. Gout is caused by the accumulation of urate crystals in the joints, and xanthine oxidase inhibitors such as febuxostat are a staple treatment to help lower blood urate levels in afflicted people. However, a new clinical trial reported in Arthritis & Rheumatology suggests that benzbromarone, a less popular medication, may be better in low dosages.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Molecular Mechanism Discovered That Confers Special Physical Properties to Chromosomes in Dividing Human Cells

How the genome is packed into chromosomes that can be faithfully moved during cell division. Scientists discovered a molecular mechanism that confers special physical properties to chromosomes in dividing human cells to enable their faithful transport to the progeny. The research team showed how a chemical modification establishes a sharp surface boundary on chromosomes, thus allowing them to resist perforation by microtubules of the spindle apparatus. The researchers are from the Gerlich Group at IMBA – Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, and their findings are published today (August 3, 2022) in the journal Nature.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cell#Cancer Research#National Cancer Institute#Fats#Mit#The Koch Center
scitechdaily.com

Cheating Death: Yale Scientists Restore Cell, Organ Function in Pigs After Death

Yale-developed technology restores cell and organ function in pigs after death, a potential organ transplant breakthrough. Within just minutes of the final heartbeat, a cascade of biochemical events triggered by a lack of blood flow, nutrients, and oxygen begins to destroy a body’s cells and organs. However, a team of researchers at Yale University has discovered that massive and permanent cellular failure doesn’t have to happen so quickly.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

This Simple Habit Is the Biggest Predictor of Your Child’s Chances for Success

Compared to other health indicators, sleep is most important. A study presented at SLEEP 2022 found that a community’s sleep health is the most important health predictor of children’s chances for success and positive growth. Researchers combined data from the Child Opportunity Index, which provides indices for education,...
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Traffic Noise Can Slow Cognitive Development

However, the research which was published in PLoS Medicine found that noise levels in the house had no effect on the results of working memory and attention tests. Road traffic noise is a common issue in cities, but its effects on children’s health are still not fully known. According to recent research done at 38 schools in Barcelona, road noise has a negative impact on how well working memory and attention are developed in young children. The results of this investigation, which was conducted under the direction of the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a facility supported by the “la Caixa” Foundation, were released in the journal PLoS Medicine.
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Invention Restores Life-Saving Cells

Nanoparticle “backpack” repairs damaged stem cells. Stem cells that might save a baby’s life and be utilized to treat illnesses like lymphoma and leukemia are found in the umbilical cord of newborns. Because of this, many new parents decide to preserve (“bank”) the umbilical cord blood’s abundant stem cells for their child. However, since gestational diabetes destroys stem cells and makes them useless, parents are not given this choice in the 6 to 15% of pregnancies who are impacted by the illness.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
scitechdaily.com

Unemployment Can Result in Serious Long-Term Health Implications

Later-life mental and physical health are impacted by unemployment. According to a recent study, a person’s experience with unemployment in their twenties, thirties, and forties has a significant impact on their health later in life. This might be partly due to the fact that they did not have access to health care when they were jobless.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Weight Loss Surgery Can Reduce Your Risk of Cancer by 32%

SPLENDID study provides critical insights to research on cancer and obesity. According to a Cleveland Clinic study, adults with obesity who had bariatric surgery to lose weight had a 32% reduced chance of acquiring cancer and a 48% lower risk of dying from cancer compared to those who did not. The research was published in the journal JAMA.
WEIGHT LOSS
scitechdaily.com

Bad News: Childhood Obesity Is Becoming Far More Common

Child obesity is more common, more severe, and occurs at earlier ages, according to a study. Childhood and early adolescent obesity have been related to poor mental health and are often risk factors for chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, in adulthood. Despite numerous public health initiatives to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Human Longevity: How Your Grandparents Are the Secret to Your Long Life

Researchers believe that elderly people have contributed to the long human lifespan. Natural selection is mercilessly selfish, according to a long-standing canon in evolutionary biology, preferring features that increase the likelihood of successful reproduction. This often indicates that the so-called “force” of selection is well-equipped to eliminate harmful mutations that manifest during childhood and throughout the reproductive years.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Highly Antibiotic-Resistant Superbug Strain Discovered To Be Able To Infect Humans

A strain of MRSA that emerged in pigs and is highly antibiotic-resistant can spread to humans. According to recent research, pig farming’s extensive use of antibiotics has likely contributed to the emergence of a highly antibiotic-resistant strain of the superbug MRSA, or methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, in livestock during the last 50 years.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Stanford Neuroscientist: Rejuvenating Aging Brains

Stanford neuroscientist Tony Wyss-Coray, PhD, has spent 20 years discovering and investigating various molecules with neuroprotective and neurodegenerative properties. These molecules are found in or on different cell types in the brain and on the blood vessels abutting it or floating in the blood and the cerebrospinal fluid that bathes it. As we age they become increasingly important.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Find an Unexpected Cause of Forgiveness

When you experience chronic stress, forgiving is easier. The relationship between personality authenticity (the ability to be oneself) and the ability to forgive under various stress levels has been researched by Russian scientists. They discovered that those who experience chronic stress are more likely to forgive, but those who experience everyday stress are less likely to do so. Authenticity is promoted by the ability to forgive. Life coaching programs could take advantage of the study’s findings, which were published in the journal Clinical Psychology and Special Education.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy