Why Do Cancer Cells Need Fat?

First Treatment for a Rare Form of Cancer Discovered
A novel treatment for a rare kind of kidney cancer has been uncovered. There are currently no proven treatments for metastatic or irresectable chromophobe renal cell carcinoma (ChRCC), a rare type of kidney cancer. Researchers provide the first evidence that ChRCC can be treated with ferroptosis in a study headed...
Scientists Find a Better Way To Treat Gout
Should doctors rethink the standard gout treatment?. Gout is caused by the accumulation of urate crystals in the joints, and xanthine oxidase inhibitors such as febuxostat are a staple treatment to help lower blood urate levels in afflicted people. However, a new clinical trial reported in Arthritis & Rheumatology suggests that benzbromarone, a less popular medication, may be better in low dosages.
Yale Scientists Warn: Common Heart Medications Linked to Greater Heart-Attack Risk During Hot Weather
For people with coronary heart disease, beta-blockers are important medications that can improve survival and quality of life. Likewise, aspirin and other antiplatelet drugs can reduce the risk of a heart attack. However, those protections could backfire during hot-weather events, a time when heart attacks are already more likely. A...
Molecular Mechanism Discovered That Confers Special Physical Properties to Chromosomes in Dividing Human Cells
How the genome is packed into chromosomes that can be faithfully moved during cell division. Scientists discovered a molecular mechanism that confers special physical properties to chromosomes in dividing human cells to enable their faithful transport to the progeny. The research team showed how a chemical modification establishes a sharp surface boundary on chromosomes, thus allowing them to resist perforation by microtubules of the spindle apparatus. The researchers are from the Gerlich Group at IMBA – Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, and their findings are published today (August 3, 2022) in the journal Nature.
Cheating Death: Yale Scientists Restore Cell, Organ Function in Pigs After Death
Yale-developed technology restores cell and organ function in pigs after death, a potential organ transplant breakthrough. Within just minutes of the final heartbeat, a cascade of biochemical events triggered by a lack of blood flow, nutrients, and oxygen begins to destroy a body’s cells and organs. However, a team of researchers at Yale University has discovered that massive and permanent cellular failure doesn’t have to happen so quickly.
This Simple Habit Is the Biggest Predictor of Your Child’s Chances for Success
Compared to other health indicators, sleep is most important. A study presented at SLEEP 2022 found that a community’s sleep health is the most important health predictor of children’s chances for success and positive growth. Researchers combined data from the Child Opportunity Index, which provides indices for education,...
Traffic Noise Can Slow Cognitive Development
However, the research which was published in PLoS Medicine found that noise levels in the house had no effect on the results of working memory and attention tests. Road traffic noise is a common issue in cities, but its effects on children’s health are still not fully known. According to recent research done at 38 schools in Barcelona, road noise has a negative impact on how well working memory and attention are developed in young children. The results of this investigation, which was conducted under the direction of the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a facility supported by the “la Caixa” Foundation, were released in the journal PLoS Medicine.
New Invention Restores Life-Saving Cells
Nanoparticle “backpack” repairs damaged stem cells. Stem cells that might save a baby’s life and be utilized to treat illnesses like lymphoma and leukemia are found in the umbilical cord of newborns. Because of this, many new parents decide to preserve (“bank”) the umbilical cord blood’s abundant stem cells for their child. However, since gestational diabetes destroys stem cells and makes them useless, parents are not given this choice in the 6 to 15% of pregnancies who are impacted by the illness.
Unemployment Can Result in Serious Long-Term Health Implications
Later-life mental and physical health are impacted by unemployment. According to a recent study, a person’s experience with unemployment in their twenties, thirties, and forties has a significant impact on their health later in life. This might be partly due to the fact that they did not have access to health care when they were jobless.
Bad Things Happen After Dark: Scientists Call for New Research on How Our Brains Change When We’re Awake After Midnight
You might identify with the Mind After Midnight hypothesis if you’ve ever stayed up late angrily commenting on Twitter posts, finishing another bottle of wine, eating a whole pint of ice cream out of the container, or just feeling miserable. The hypothesis suggests that when humans are awake during...
Weight Loss Surgery Can Reduce Your Risk of Cancer by 32%
SPLENDID study provides critical insights to research on cancer and obesity. According to a Cleveland Clinic study, adults with obesity who had bariatric surgery to lose weight had a 32% reduced chance of acquiring cancer and a 48% lower risk of dying from cancer compared to those who did not. The research was published in the journal JAMA.
Bad News: Childhood Obesity Is Becoming Far More Common
Child obesity is more common, more severe, and occurs at earlier ages, according to a study. Childhood and early adolescent obesity have been related to poor mental health and are often risk factors for chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, in adulthood. Despite numerous public health initiatives to...
Human Longevity: How Your Grandparents Are the Secret to Your Long Life
Researchers believe that elderly people have contributed to the long human lifespan. Natural selection is mercilessly selfish, according to a long-standing canon in evolutionary biology, preferring features that increase the likelihood of successful reproduction. This often indicates that the so-called “force” of selection is well-equipped to eliminate harmful mutations that manifest during childhood and throughout the reproductive years.
Highly Antibiotic-Resistant Superbug Strain Discovered To Be Able To Infect Humans
A strain of MRSA that emerged in pigs and is highly antibiotic-resistant can spread to humans. According to recent research, pig farming’s extensive use of antibiotics has likely contributed to the emergence of a highly antibiotic-resistant strain of the superbug MRSA, or methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, in livestock during the last 50 years.
Stanford Neuroscientist: Rejuvenating Aging Brains
Stanford neuroscientist Tony Wyss-Coray, PhD, has spent 20 years discovering and investigating various molecules with neuroprotective and neurodegenerative properties. These molecules are found in or on different cell types in the brain and on the blood vessels abutting it or floating in the blood and the cerebrospinal fluid that bathes it. As we age they become increasingly important.
Researchers Find an Unexpected Cause of Forgiveness
When you experience chronic stress, forgiving is easier. The relationship between personality authenticity (the ability to be oneself) and the ability to forgive under various stress levels has been researched by Russian scientists. They discovered that those who experience chronic stress are more likely to forgive, but those who experience everyday stress are less likely to do so. Authenticity is promoted by the ability to forgive. Life coaching programs could take advantage of the study’s findings, which were published in the journal Clinical Psychology and Special Education.
