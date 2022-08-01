Hong Kong University To Build World's First Metaverse Campus: MetaHKUST

Read on www.benzinga.com
Taipei Says 'Preparing For War' As China Launches Live-Fire Drills In Eastern Taiwan Strait
Xi Jinping's army reportedly launched unprecedented live-fire military drills in six areas that ring Taiwan on Thursday. What Happened: The Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducted long-range live-fire shooting training in the Taiwan Straits, state media CGTN reported on Thursday. It also carried out precision strikes...
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
Xi Jinping-Led China Says Pro-Taiwan Independence 'Diehards' Must Be 'Severely Punished'
Xi Jinping-led China's Taiwan affairs office said the punishment of pro-Taiwan independence diehards and external forces was reasonable and lawful. It added that "Taiwan independence" separatist words and deeds are blatant provocations," and people calling for Taiwan's independence "must be severely punished in accordance with the law." "A very small...
China-Taiwan news: Taiwanese jets scrambled as 20 Chinese aircraft cross median line – live
Taiwan also detected 14 Chinese military ships conducting activities around the Taiwan Strait, its defence ministry said
IN THIS ARTICLE
Taiwan says Chinese warplanes and ships conduct attack simulation exercise
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan officials said Chinese aircraft and warships rehearsed an attack on the island on Saturday, part of Beijing’s retaliation for a visit there by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that has also seen it halt talks with the United States on issues including defence and climate change.
Speak For Taiwan Or Lose Moral Authority To Speak Out About Human Rights, Says Pelosi — As Japan's PM Agrees To Work Jointly For Taiwan Strait
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday in Tokyo said that China would not isolate Taiwan by preventing U.S. officials from traveling there as Japanese PM Fumio Kishida agreed to work jointly to ensure peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. What Happened: Pelosi, who is on the final leg...
