Fremont asks for new trial after $21M awarded to family of slain pregnant teen

Suspect in baby kidnapping stalked family at church tied to exorcism case, prosecutors say
One of several attempted kidnappings targeting a 3-month-old infant unfolded at a San Jose church where a young girl was killed in an exorcism, according to new charges filed by prosecutors this week.
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest South Hayward BART stabbing suspect
HAYWARD, Calif. - Police have arrested a 22-year-old San Francisco man on suspicion of stabbing someone at the South Hayward BART station earlier this week. On Thursday, BART police conducting a security check at the Civic Center station in San Francisco allegedly saw someone on the street level they recognized as the alleged stabber, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
13-year-old girl hit by bullet fragment in San Leandro shooting
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A 13-year-old girl was hit by a bullet fragment after shots rang out in San Leandro Friday morning. San Leandro police said a shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of E. 14th Street. Officers said it appears that the shooting happened inside...
KTVU FOX 2
Pellet gun victim's father grateful SJPD arrested suspect
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Thursday, Santa Clara County prosecutors and San Jose police revealed more details in the arrest of a man charged in multiple pellet gun attacks in the South Bay. Officials said Nicholas Montoya, 38, targeted is victims in what they called domestic terrorism. "What he did was...
KTVU FOX 2
CHP investigate death in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. - At least one person is dead from a crash in Vallejo. The death was reported on Friday before 1 a.m. near Tuolumne Street and North Camino Alto. California Highway Patrol officers have been on the scene for hours. No further information was released.
Missing Oakley woman's family review shocking new evidence from Antioch police
The parents of Alexis Gabe have always held on to hope that one day, their daughter would come home. But based on new evidence from Antioch police, they now acknowledge that their daughter may be gone.
Suspect arrested for killing 19-year-old Alameda woman
ALEMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect has been taken into custody for the killing of a 19-year-old woman, the Alameda Police Department announced Thursday night on Facebook. The woman was shot on July 31. The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Everett Street just before 9:00 p.m. Officers provided medical aid to the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Cain Velasquez pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez on Friday pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and gun assault charges in a San Jose courtroom. Velasquez, 39, entered the plea at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice. A pre-trial hearing was set for September 26. Velasquez is...
berkeleyside.org
Student charged in Berkeley High mass shooting plot sentenced to rehab facility
A 16-year-old Berkeley High student has been sentenced to “a program of rehabilitation” after being arrested on suspicion of plotting a mass shooting and bombing at the school, according to an Alameda County assistant district attorney. The teen will not attend Berkeley High or any other BUSD school...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police review video footage in the deadly shooting on Muni Bus
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said they are reviewing surveillance video in a Muni bus shooting that left one dead and another injured. The alleged gunfire broke out on a bus headed to Fisherman's Wharf on Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they found two victims when they arrived, and one died of their injuries.
KTVU FOX 2
Family wants to know who killed Vallejo father of 4 nearly 15 years ago
VALLEJO, Calif. - It's been almost 15 years since a Vallejo father of four was shot and killed while walking to the store during one summer night. And his family hopes generating new interest in this cold case will bring answers and justice. "Cold cases are hard. Everybody forgets about...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police seek answers in the deadly shooting on Muni bus
San Francisco police said they are reviewing surveillance video after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting onboard a Muni bus Wednesday. They still don't know what led up to the shooting, and asked the public for help in the investigation.
Sunnyvale police arrest felon, confiscate ghost gun
(KRON) — The Sunnyvale Police Department arrested a felon and confiscated an illegally-owned rifle and a ghost gun early in the morning of Aug. 5, according to a tweet from the department. The arrest came after a parole search conducted by detectives and patrol officers. KRON On is streaming news live now “It’s always a […]
KTVU FOX 2
Teen dead after police chase ends in crash in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. - A 17-year-old has died after a chase involving California Highway Patrol officers ended in a crash in Vallejo early Friday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 12:37 a.m. near Tuolumne Street and North Camino Alto. According to CHP, officers saw a red Chevrolet pickup traveling at...
KGO
EXCLUSIVE: Batmobile raid hearing canceled, San Mateo DA considers dropping case
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Holy breaking news, Batman, in the criminal case involving a replica of the Batmobile from that 1960s TV show. The San Mateo County District Attorney has called off the arraignment for the Batmobile builder from Indiana, who's facing two criminal charges in a dispute with a wealthy realtor from Atherton.
svdaily.com
San Jose Police Officer Arrested for DUI
San Jose Police have arrested one of their own following an incident last Sunday. On July 31st, 2022, at approximately 11:26 PM, police officers responded to a non-injury collision involving two vehicles near the intersection of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets. During the investigation it was revealed that...
daystech.org
Calif. man Jasminder Singh sentenced in $4.7 million iPhone scheme
(WKBN) – A California man was sentenced in federal court docket in New York on fees that he defrauded American Express of roughly $4.7 million and laundered the proceeds of his fraud. Jasminder Singh, 45, of Fremont, California, was sentenced to 4 years in jail. Prosecutors say he secured...
2 sought in armed Rolex robbery in San Leandro
SAN LEANDRO – Two suspects are being sought after a man was robbed at gunpoint of his Rolex watch in San Leandro on Tuesday afternoon.San Leandro police said officers were called to the 15100 block of Crosby Street shortly before 3 p.m.Police said the victim, identified as a man in his 50s, was arriving home from Oakland. After exiting his vehicle, the suspects confronted the victim, holding firearms and demanding his Rolex watch.Fearing for his life, the victim gave them the watch, police said.The suspects were last seen driving away in what police described as a newer model green Chevrolet...
Undercover Oakland police officer caught up in middle of street gun battle
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- While keeping a robbery suspect under surveillance, an undercover Oakland police officer found his unmarked car being riddled by bullets during an unrelated shootout nearby.Fortunately, the Oakland Police Officers' Association said the officer escaped injury during the Wednesday afternoon incident.According to the association, a plain-clothes officer was conducting surveillance in an unmarked vehicle in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Way. Without warning, two suspects -- unconnected to the surveillance operation -- got into a gun battle on both sides of his unmarked police vehicle. Bullets riddled the car, leaving a shattered windshield and bullet holes in the roof. "Thankfully no officers or residents were injured in this gun fight," said Oakland Police Officers' Association President Barry Donelan in a news release. " Good fortune, officer composure and team-work lead to the arrest of both felons and recovery of firearms."No other details of the shooting were immediately available.
30-year-old cold case involving murder and false identities declared closed
A murder case that went cold 30 years ago has now been closed, according to a press release from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
