Man dies in skydiving accident in Whitewright

Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive
If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022. Original Post:. On May 20, 2022, at 10:22 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting...
One dead, four injured in fatal crash near Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Officials said one person was found dead and four people were injured after a single-vehicle collision outside Denison on Tuesday. Troopers said an SUV was driving northbound on Preston Road when it lost control, crashed into a tree, and rolled down an embankment. Troopers said one...
Two people injured in vehicle crash in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were injured in a vehicle collision Thursday morning in Marshall County. Marshall County Officials said Jeffery Underwood, 41, of Westville, was driving a Chevrolet when he pulled from a county road onto Highway 377 from a stop sign, 6 miles west near Kingston, and was struck by a vehicle around 9:30 a.m.
Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police arrested a man Friday for the murder of a missing Sherman woman whose body was found in a wooded area Thursday night. Sherman Police arrested Brandon Joseph Tom, 31, for murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning and endangering a child. Police said they began investigating...
Denison firefighters rescue llama from muddy sinkhole
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Staying cool in the summer heat didn’t turn out as planned for one Denison llama. Thursday morning was off to a rough start for llama owner Deshaun Ringwood. “I went out back, I counted up all my llamas and saw that I was missing one.”
Neighbors wanting change at dangerous intersection after fatal crash
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Wednesday night News 12 reported about a fatal accident on Preston Rd in Denison, on Thursday, neighbors spoke out on wanting change on that road. Five people in an SUV were traveling down Preston Rd going north, when they lost control, crashed into a tree, and...
18-wheeler stuck under I-35E bridge causes large backup in Dallas
DALLAS, Texas - Traffic was backed up more than usual on I-35E on Friday after an 18-wheeler got stuck underneath a bridge in Dallas. The Dallas Sheriff's Office tells Fox 4 they received a call for a major wreck around 11:24 a.m. on Friday. The tractor trailer was completely stopped...
Suspect Eludes Hopkins County Manhunt
UPDATE – Garrett is now believed to be out of the immediate area. Further investigation indicates he is now in the Mesquite area. Authorities say he had assistance in escaping from the Hopkins County area. Hopkins County deputies, a DPS Helicopter and K9’s from the TDCJ were involved in...
Man charged with murder of missing North Texas woman
SHERMAN, Texas - A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a North Texas woman who had been reported missing earlier this week. Brandon Joseph Tom was arrested for the death of Clarice Harrison. He has been charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning/endangering a child.
Durant, Okla. police arrest Texas top-10 fugitive during traffic stop
The Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) says they have a top-10 most wanted fugitives back in custody thanks to help from Durant police. According to Texas DPS, the Durant (Okla.) Police Department arrested 52-year-old John Robert Havener during a traffic stop last month. Havener had been wanted since...
Swimmer, 20, drowns in Lake Lewisville
A young man drowned Wednesday afternoon while swimming in Lake Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Fire Department spokesman. A group of boys/young men were swimming off the shore of Lewisville’s Lake Park in the late afternoon hours when they swam out to a buoy, according to the LFD spokesman. Three of them attempted to swim back to shore, and while doing so, a 20-year-old man went under the water and didn’t resurface.
'That devil there,' Mom of 2 slain teens testifies at ex-husband’s Texas trial
The mother of two teens fatally shot in 2008 in the Dallas area told jurors Thursday that her ex-husband, who evaded arrest for over 12 years, was abusive and controlling during their marriage.
Attempted kidnapping reported in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Marshal County Sheriffs are investigating an attempted kidnapping. Sheriff Donald Yow said it happened Thursday afternoon, and the only description they have at this time is that the vehicle is dark colored SUV driven by a Hispanic male. Sheriff Yow said more information will be...
Bryan County man behind bars after leading police on pursuit
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A Bryan County man is behind bars after leading Durant police on a pursuit Wednesday. Detective Brandon Mitchell said police tried to pull over 49-year-old Jason Shoemake for a traffic violation. But he failed to pull, over leading police on a chase through Durant. "During...
Crash Prompts Car Chase Through Five Local Cities
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed accident that reportedly injured three people on Wednesday. The car chase began when police officers spotted a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. on July 27, according to police. Officers chased the car through five cities: Dallas, Richardson, Plano, Garland, and Rowlett. It ended with a wrong-way crash in Garland.
UPDATE: Highway 19 near Canton back open after wreck
UPDATE: Highway 19 is back open. RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A “bad” accident has traffic on part of Highway 19 shut down, officials said. The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 19 south towards Canton near RCR (Rains County Road) 1495 is closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
He had only been on parole 3 months. Now he'll spend 40 years in prison for firing at officers during pursuit through 4 North Texas cities
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after firing at officers and leading law enforcement on a chase through four cities in August 2021, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Evan Kates, of Carrollton, was convicted and sentenced...
Van Alstyne man sentenced after standoff for reportedly assaulting parents
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - On Wednesday, a Van Alstyne man was sentenced after deputies said he assaulted his parents over the course of several hours, ending with a standoff. In 2020, Grayson County Deputies said they were called to a home on Eagle Point Road for a report of...
Denison Police locate suspect in arson investigation
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - On Wednesday, the Denison Police Department announced they found a man accused of conducting a structure fire. On June 28th, the Denison Police Department said they were called to assist the Denison Fire Department for an investigation into a structure fire located in the 500 block of W. Day Street.
Firefighters battle blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, officials say
FRISCO, Texas — Firefighters battled a large blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, according to officials. Frisco Fire Department says crews were called to the area at Legacy Drive, just north of Stonebrook Parkway around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Frisco FD along with Plano, Little Elm and Prosper crews teamed...
