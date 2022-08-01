ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Bodybuilding Legend Flex Wheeler Transplanted Kidney in ‘Unstable’ Condition Post-Surgery: “It’s Showing Signs of Failure”

By Doug Murray
FitnessVolt.com
FitnessVolt.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fitnessvolt.com

Comments / 18

C.D
4d ago

Roid the four letter word that these folks seems not to bring up as the rooted cause of their health issues

Reply
8
Dog Lover ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️?
4d ago

I’ve got 3 kidneys an have always wanted to donate it to someone to help them live a longer happier life. It’s pointless for me to have it, when it could hopefully do so much more for someone else. I don’t know, I just feel like I wasn’t given 3 to hang on to it. I just really wish I could help someone with it. It’s perfectly healthy and fine 😀 yes I’m being serious. I wish I could donate it to someone who needed it. If anyone reading this seriously knows anything about that please let me know. Thank you 🙏 😊

Reply(2)
4
Sara Gray
3d ago

Father in the name of Jesus, a miracle healing, and deliverance is needed, Lord DO IT for him, not tomorrow, not next week, not next year, but right now, Amen.

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The US Sun

Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed

PRESIDENT Joe Biden left viewers puzzled by revealing a cancer diagnosis. The president made the statement during his speech on Wednesday about a "climate emergency". Biden was describing the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, saying the plant had a bad "legacy" of "toxins, smog and greenhouse emissions."
CLAYMONT, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flex Wheeler
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
CANCER
WebMD

Do I Have Long COVID? Here’s How to Tell

July 19, 2022 – New Yorker Lyss Stern came down with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. She ran a 103-degree fever for 5 days straight and was bedridden for several weeks. Yet symptoms such as a persistent headache and tinnitus, or ringing in her ears, lingered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Failure#Kidney Transplants#Kidney Disease#The Men S Open
John Cora

Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died

Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Instagram
FitnessVolt.com

FitnessVolt.com

31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to educate and inform you about the latest in professional bodybuilding, fitness and sports related content. We believe you should have the best information at your fingertips to help you reach your fitness goals and to stay up to date on everything happening in the bodybuilding, fitness and strength sports community. “Bodybuilding, Bodybuilding Events, IFBB & NPC Shows, Workouts, Nutrition, Powerlifting, Strongman, CrossFit, and MMA. We have everything you need in one place.” Here at FitnessVolt, we believe in doing what makes you the best version of yourself possible, which is why we offer so much diversity for everyone to explore and benefit from. If you have questions about a topic we haven’t covered… well, don’t be shy because we value your curiosity.

 https://fitnessvolt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy