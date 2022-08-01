Grading the Brewers-Padres, Josh Hader blockbuster trade

Read on clutchpoints.com
Gerrit Cole gets merciless treatment from Yankees fans during embarrassingly historic inning vs Mariners
The New York Yankees are now on a two-game losing skid after falling prey to the Seattle Mariners again at home in a 7-3 loss to Luis Castillo and company Tuesday. The also meant that the Mariners won that three-game series at the Bronx, two games to one. But the Yankees will be fine. They are still heads and shoulders above the rest of the competition in the American League East division standings, though they would love to see Gerrit Cole return soon to his usual solid form.
Didi Gregorius shockingly released by Phillies after MLB trade deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies had a crucial decision on their hands after making some moves at the MLB trade deadline. With Jean Segura returning from the Injured List, the Phillies shockingly opted to cut ties with veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius, releasing him outright on Thursday, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic. The 32-year-old will become […] The post Didi Gregorius shockingly released by Phillies after MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers star Cody Bellinger sounds off on Joey Gallo trade after disastrous Yankees season
The Los Angeles Dodgers made an interesting move on Tuesday, acquiring struggling outfielder Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees. And one of the team’s existing stars has opened up about the move. Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger, who is friends with Gallo, spoke to the media prior to the...
Red Sox: Boston’s biggest MLB trade deadline surprise
Major League Baseball had one of the more interesting trade deadlines in recent memory. With less than 24 hours to go, there were not many major trades made. It was believed that many teams were waiting to see how the Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto situation was going to play out. He ended up being dealt to the San Diego Padres, alongside Josh Bell, making them World Series contenders. But everyone assumed that the Boston Red Sox would be sellers at the deadline.
Red Sox GM Chaim Bloom addresses Xander Bogaerts’ harsh MLB trade deadline criticisms
The Boston Red Sox turned many heads ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, but shortstop Xander Bogaerts did not sound impressed at all by the moves pulled by the club’s front office that’s headed by general manager Chaim Bloom. Bogaerts sounded particularly critical of the trade that...
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole gets brutally honest after throwing meatball party vs. Mariners
The New York Yankees are among the teams with the best chance at capturing the World Series this year. One of the reasons why has been their starting pitching. However, their rotation has been showing cracks lately, and that includes former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole. On Wednesday, Cole got...
Red Sox make shocking Jackie Bradley Jr. move after puzzling MLB trade deadline
The Boston Red Sox made a mess of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, acting as both buyers of aging veterans while also offloading some key pieces. The unclear nature of the team’s trajectory continued on Thursday after it was reported that the Red Sox had decided to DFA veteran center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. The move was first reported by Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe.
MLB Odds: Padres vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 8/5/2022
The San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Padres Dodgers prediction and pick. More on the pitching matchups in a moment, but this is another game where the storyline transcends the pitchers involved. The San Diego Padres have, in the...
Brewers make shocking Dinelson Lamet decision after Josh Hader trade
The Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. The move was questioned by many, as the Brewers have legitimate World Series aspirations this season. But Milwaukee was happy to receive a decent return for Hader. The Brewers received LHP Taylor Rogers, RHP Dinelson Lamet, LHP […] The post Brewers make shocking Dinelson Lamet decision after Josh Hader trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brewers lose Omar Narvaez immediately after parting ways with Pedro Severino
The Milwaukee Brewers are heading into the dog days of the 2022 season with an issue on their depth chart for catchers. Right after the team decided to designate Pedro Severino for assignment, it was announced that starting backstop Omar Narvaez will miss some time with an injury. The Brewers...
Miguel Cabrera drops truth bomb on his Tigers future
Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera fueled speculation regarding his future in the majors on Thursday. He noted ahead of the Tigers’ home matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays that he was unsure about whether he would decide to play in the 2023 campaign, as he mentioned that he needed to “talk to everybody to see […] The post Miguel Cabrera drops truth bomb on his Tigers future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Juan Soto’s shocking admission on Padres trade is a bitter pill for Nationals fans
Washington Nationals fans probably thought that the team had no other choice but to trade Juan Soto before Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. Apparently, though, that is not the case. After Soto declined the $440 million deal the Nationals offered to him, he had been a prime trade candidate. And on August 2nd, hours before the […] The post Juan Soto’s shocking admission on Padres trade is a bitter pill for Nationals fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raisel Iglesias: Grading the Braves’ MLB trade deadline deal for Angels closer
The MLB trade deadline was enforced yesterday afternoon at 6 PM EST. While that’s when the deadline rolls around, there are still some deals that will get pushed through in the moments after, as it takes the league awhile to process the frenzy of deals that get made. The last trade of the 2022 MLB […] The post Raisel Iglesias: Grading the Braves’ MLB trade deadline deal for Angels closer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyler Mahle delivers honest take on trade from Reds from Twins
The Minnesota Twins made some key moves to buff up their pitching at the trade deadline. In addition to adding high-leverage relievers in Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez, the Twins struck a deal with the Cincinnati Reds to bring Tyler Mahle to the Twin Cities. After arriving in Minnesota, Mahle got brutally honest about his emotions after the trade, admitting he was nervous at first. Via Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com, Mahle revealed that his opinion changed quickly after landing in Minnesota.
Scott Boras reveals the real reason why Eric Hosmer vetoed trade to Nationals
Well-renowned baseball agent Scott Boras was quite busy ahead of this season’s MLB trade deadline, as he watched multiple clients get shipped off to new teams. Among them, Juan Soto was traded to the San Diego Padres, and first baseman Eric Hosmer ended up being acquired by the Boston Red Sox. The initial framework of […] The post Scott Boras reveals the real reason why Eric Hosmer vetoed trade to Nationals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Willson Contreras, Ian Happ weren’t traded at deadline
The Chicago Cubs stood pat at the MLB Trade Deadline and ended up keeping two of their longest-tenured players in Willson Contreras and Ian Happ. Both guys were expected to be moved, but ultimately, they will remain in a Cubbies uniform until the end of the season. By no surprise, Jed Hoyer was asked why […] The post The reason Willson Contreras, Ian Happ weren’t traded at deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: The real reason why Yankees failed to acquire Marlins’ Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline
This year’s MLB trade deadline was quite a hectic one for New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. He completed multiple moves ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, and he also looked to orchestrate a trade for Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez. As noted by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Yankees “looked” into acquiring […] The post Rumor: The real reason why Yankees failed to acquire Marlins’ Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trea Turner, Mookie Betts fire back at Giants reliever Jarlín García for mocking Dodgers’ hit celebration
The rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will never die, and they added yet another petty moment between themselves during Thursday night’s series finale at Oracle Park, involving mostly Giants reliever Jarlin Garcia and Dodgers stars Trea Turner and Mookie Betts. See, it all began when Garcia, who was pitching in […] The post Trea Turner, Mookie Betts fire back at Giants reliever Jarlín García for mocking Dodgers’ hit celebration appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We are a good team’: Eloy Jimenez reveals key for White Sox to turn season around
The Chicago White Sox entered 2022 with lofty expectations. They were a popular World Series pick for many. But they struggled out of the gates and found themselves with a below .500 record earlier in the season. However, they have begun to show signs of life. The White Sox are now tied for second in […] The post ‘We are a good team’: Eloy Jimenez reveals key for White Sox to turn season around appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mariners light up Gerrit Cole with slugging feat not seen in 20 years
The Seattle Mariners are welcoming new addition Luis Castillo to the team with a monster performance. On the road against Gerrit Cole, they are outclassing the New York Yankees. They posted six runs in the first inning thanks to three home runs. Cole allowed a single to Adam Frazier and a walk to Jesse Winker […] The post Mariners light up Gerrit Cole with slugging feat not seen in 20 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
