Energy Industry

Benzinga

War, Acreage Surprises Lead To Volatility In Grain Markets

The USDA’s June Acreage report showed less acreage planted in soybeans and more in corn than was expected in the spring. Ag producers had additional crops risks to contend with this season, including a war, ongoing pandemic and heightened inflation. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s June Acreage report revealed...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 350 Points; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 350 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.09% to 32,748.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.07% to 12,604.96. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.26% to 4,142.83. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares climbed 2.5% on Wednesday....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Edges Higher; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks pared some losses midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning higher on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.23% to 32,737.00 while the NASDAQ rose 0.05% to 12,674.01. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.10% to 4,151.02. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares climbed 0.7% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un's 'Unstoppable' Nuclear Missile Program Is Set To Take Over Us Defense Developments, Says Expert

Kim Jong-un's nuclear missile program looks "unstoppable" and is set to take over U.S. missile defense program developments, according to an expert on North Korea. North Korea is swiftly advancing its strategic weapons capabilities, and it looks like they're "faster" and "unstoppable," Victor Cha, the former director of Asian affairs on the National Security Council and Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies said virtually at a conference in Seoul on Wednesday, according to Yonhap News Agency.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Xi Jinping's Government Sanctions Nancy Pelosi For Visiting Taiwan And 'Disregarding China's Serious Concerns'

Xi Jinping's government on Friday sanctioned U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after her trip to Taiwan angered Beijing. What Happened: The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced the measures on Pelosi and her immediate family members after the government said her trip to Taiwan seriously violated China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "U.S....
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With HubSpot

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on HubSpot. Looking at options history for HubSpot HUBS we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Coinbase Short Sellers Take $363M Hit, Making It A 'Certain Squeeze Stock'

It’s been a rough year for Coinbase Global Inc COIN investors, with the stock down more than 64% year-to-date overall even after a big 41.2% gain this week following a new cryptocurrency deal with BlackRock Inc BLK. While Coinbase bulls celebrate the long-awaited good news, Coinbase short sellers are...
STOCKS
