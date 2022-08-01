ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania's Bob Casey urges Senate to pass burn pit bill

By Ryan Deto
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago
Peggy
4d ago

With the way inflation is you wonder why Democrats keep tapping on other expenses just give to the veterans why is all this other stuff have to be tacked on

LawLifter
4d ago

Trim the bloat off of it- all those special interest projects added in that have nothing to do with the Burn Pit Bill. Then pass it! There's a huge difference for taxpayers between $280B and $400B. The affected veterans need that $280B for medical bills as a result of the burn pits.

Joanne DaCunha
4d ago

Sure. But, first strip at all these toxic, expensive provisions added that have nothing to do with the bill but greatly enhance the profits of your friends. it's a ploy to make Republicans look bad.

The Independent

Who are the 11 senators who voted against the burn pits bill for veterans?

Only 11 senators, all Republicans, voted against the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honouring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, a bill which expanded healthcare coverage for veterans exposed to toxic burn pit fumes while overseas. The bill first passed the US House in June, and initially had majority support from both Democrats and Republicans. Before it reached the Senate, however, 25 Republicans switched sides, claiming the bill included unrelated spending and warned it could become a slush fund. Supporters of the bill, most prominently comedian Jon Stewart, went on the offensive on cable news shows and in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kyrsten Sinema and bipartisan group of senators introduce bill to restore abortion rights

Arizona’s Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has taken a lot of well-deserved criticism over the past couple of years for pushing notions of bipartisanship that seem unrealistic and playing into the hands of obstructionist Republicans … but not today. Today the senator’s dogged pursuit of bipartisanship has paid off, thanks in part to Supreme...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Montanan

Third time’s a charm: U.S. Senate reverses course, backs aid for veterans exposed to burn pits

WASHINGTON —  The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed bipartisan legislation that would provide health care and benefits to millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances while deployed overseas, after many Republicans switched their votes and decided to once again back the legislation. The shift came after days of protest and vigils outside the U.S. Capitol, […] The post Third time’s a charm: U.S. Senate reverses course, backs aid for veterans exposed to burn pits appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Senate passes veterans health bill after Republicans cave in to pressure

WASHINGTON — The Senate passed legislation Tuesday to expand lifesaving health care benefits for Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. Senators voted 86-11 after Republicans agreed to lift their blockade of the popular bill, caving in to pressure from more than 60 veterans groups — and comedian Jon Stewart — who had railed against Republicans for days outside the Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Jon Stewart shuts down GOP spending concerns on burn pits bill: ‘Hunter Biden didn’t sneak in’

Jon Stewart has slammed Republican senators who voted against burn pit legislation and joked on Fox News that the bill had not been altered by Hunter Biden.Mr Stewart has been a leading supporter of the legislation to help veterans suffering from illnesses related to toxic burn pits, an earlier version of which passed 84-14 in June.But GOP senators voted together against a procedural motion on Wednesday night that would have ended debate on the bill, allowing it to move forward for final passage.“These men and women have suffered for so many years, exposed to these, and the government has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kansas Reflector

Bill guaranteeing right to birth control blocked in U.S. Senate by Republican

WASHINGTON —  U.S. Senate Democrats tried to pass legislation Wednesday that would guarantee women can continue using contraception if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the long-standing precedent, the way it did with abortion. But Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst blocked their efforts by objecting to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey’s request for unanimous consent to […] The post Bill guaranteeing right to birth control blocked in U.S. Senate by Republican appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CONGRESS & COURTS

