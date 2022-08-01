Pennsylvania's Bob Casey urges Senate to pass burn pit bill

Read on triblive.com
Peggy
4d ago
With the way inflation is you wonder why Democrats keep tapping on other expenses just give to the veterans why is all this other stuff have to be tacked on
Reply(3)
28
LawLifter
4d ago
Trim the bloat off of it- all those special interest projects added in that have nothing to do with the Burn Pit Bill. Then pass it! There's a huge difference for taxpayers between $280B and $400B. The affected veterans need that $280B for medical bills as a result of the burn pits.
Reply(3)
34
Joanne DaCunha
4d ago
Sure. But, first strip at all these toxic, expensive provisions added that have nothing to do with the bill but greatly enhance the profits of your friends. it's a ploy to make Republicans look bad.
Reply(9)
25
