Tim Hortons Illegally Collected Data, Now It Might Pay Off Users With Donuts And Coffee

Read on www.benzinga.com
Related
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Benzinga
Dogecoin Daily: Price Flips Yet Again, Foundation Director Says Stop Investing In Meme Coin As A 'Speculative Asset'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.8% lower at $0.07 in the early hours of Thursday morning. DOGE traded flat along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.3% to $1.07 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -0.8%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -0.4%. 24-hour against Ethereum...
Benzinga
Looking At McDonald's's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on McDonald's. Looking at options history for McDonald's MCD we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 5, 2022
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video: What Do Louis Vuitton And This Trendy Cannabis Brand Have In Common?
Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live weekly show for cannabis and retail investors where we share with you the major cannabis news, stocks and exclusive interviews!. Brett Heyman, Founder - Edie Parker & Flower by Edie Parker. Meet The Hosts:. Javier Hasse https://www.twitter.com/JavierHasse. Elliot Lane https://www.twitter.com/ElliotLane10. If you're aged...
Kevin O'Leary Dumps Coinbase, Robinhood Shares, Calling Them 'Toxic Waste': Here's Why The 'Shark Tank' Investor Says The Duo Is Dead Money
O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary sent Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD to the chopping block on Wednesday. What Happened: The O'Shares ETF's chair said he sold Coinbase shares for a significant loss in what he called a "brutal trade" Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $42M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $42,558,746 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NvAbUhjXL9vjYuADLENHNvFExzzXw27Sg. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. – HYZN
Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon Motors" or the "Company") HYZN for potential violations of the federal securities laws. After the market closed on August 4, 2022, Hyzon Motors disclosed in a SEC filing that "the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Does Elon Musk Consult Legal Team Before Tweeting? Does Someone Else Ever Post From His Account?
One of the most followed people on Twitter Inc TWTR is Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The account is also one of the most active among large followed accounts. So is it really Musk sending all the tweets and replies?. What Happened: In an interview on the Full Send...
This Cloud Software Provider Not Only Earned Large Customers In Q2, It Also Earned Price Target Hikes By Analyst
Cloudflare, Inc NET clocked 54% revenue growth in Q2 to $234.5 million beating the consensus. It saw a record addition of 212 large customers in Q2. It also achieved positive operating cash flow. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow reiterated Outperform rating and knocked down the price target from $150 to...
Tesla's Event-Filled Shareholder Meeting, Toyota On Damage-Control Mode, Fisker Comes Up Short, Romeo Finds Suitor And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Most electric vehicle stocks finished the week ending Aug. 5 higher, with the exception of industry giant Tesla, Inc. TSLA and a handful of other companies. Stocks were reacting mostly to earnings news flow, tax credit proposals that are being discussed as part of a broader bill, and M&A news flow.
Benzinga
Galaxy Digital Asset Management: July 2022 Month End AUM
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY ("Galaxy Digital") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Asset Management, ("GDAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,096.6 million as of July 31, 2022. Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a)(c) (In millions) 7/31/22. (b) 6/30/22. (b) 5/31/22. 4/30/22. 3/31/22. 2/28/22.
Moonbirds And Oddities Will Transition To A CC0 License: What You Need To Know
Moonbirds creator Kevin Rose has announced that both Moonbirds and Oddities will transition to a CC0 license, marking a significant departure for the well-known NFT project. No rights are reserved on intellectual property, or CC0, often known as Creative Commons. It is a type of copyright that enables authors to...
Bad news for Tesla fans: Cybertruck will be even more expensive than $40,000
Musk blames inflation on the price hike.
Berkshire Hathaway posts massive $43.8 billion loss; operating results improve
Aug 6 (Reuters) - The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (BRKa.N) bottom line in the second quarter as the company run by billionaire Warren Buffett posted a $43.8 billion loss.
$1 Million Bet On This Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Unity Software
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Unity Software. Looking at options history for Unity Software U we detected 30 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.
Will Meta Platforms, Amazon, Apple, Netflix Or Google Stock Grow The Most By 2023?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. What Are FAANG Stocks?. The term FAANG stocks refers to five of the most popular tech stocks traded on the NASDAQ.
Why Is Marker Therapeutics Trading Higher By 119%: Here Are 42 Stocks Moving Premarket
Assure Holdings Corp. IONM shares rose 141.4% to $5.07 in pre-market trading after jumping around 104% on Thursday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR shares rose 119% to $0.7248 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced clearance to Marker Therapeutics’ Investigational New Drug (IND) application for MT-601 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0