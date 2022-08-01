Despite winning their fourth Premier League title in five seasons, the 2021/22 campaign failed to see anything else enter the trophy cabinet at the Etihad Stadium. Domestic success did not come easy for Manchester City, as the side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup uncharacteristically early, falling to West Ham in a 5-3 penalty shoot-out defeat in the Round of 16.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO