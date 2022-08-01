Read on www.sportbible.com
Related
Toto Wolff claims Lewis Hamilton could be left with brain damage by propoising Mercedes
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has made a sensational claim that Lewis Hamilton could be left with brain damage by his porpoising Mercedes. Hamilton and his teammate George Russell have been experiencing severe bouncing whilst driving their cars on track all season. As a result, the team find themselves well off the pace of championship rivals Red Bull and Ferrari.
Chelsea Complete £20 Million Signing Of Carney Chukwuemeka From Aston Villa
Chelsea have completed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka on a six-year contract from Aston Villa, it has been confirmed. The 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, arriving from Aston Villa following an agreement between the two clubs earlier this week. It is believed Chelsea will pay around...
Max Verstappen Slams 'Disgusting' F1 Fans Burning Lewis Hamilton Merchandise
F1 star Max Verstappen has criticised fans who allegedly burned his rival Lewis Hamilton’s merch while at the Hungary Grand Prix. The Formula 1 world champion has been locked into a rivalry with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton over the past season, which has seen them fight out for the championship.
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
RELATED PEOPLE
Manchester United receive more than TWENTY offers for Alejandro Garnacho
Manchester United’s 18-year-old starlet Alejandro Garnacho has received multiple bids from more than 20 clubs across Europe. The Spanish born winger, who chose to play for Argentina, has interest from clubs in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and Scotland. All top clubs from these countries want United to send the...
More than 20 teams have made an offer for Man Utd sensation Alejandro Garnacho
Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is the most wanted player at Old Trafford and more than 20 teams have made an offer to take him on loan this summer. The 18-year-old caught everyone's eye last season after scoring twice in May's FA Youth Cup final victory over Nottingham Forest. He...
Sky Sports 'ignored Premier League rule' with Patrick Vieira half-time interview
Sky Sports 'ignored Premier League rules' in conducting a half-time interview with Patrick Vieira on Friday night. Vieira's Crystal Palace side were beaten 2-0 by his former club Arsenal in the opening game of the season at Selhurst Park. Gabriel Martinelli put Arsenal ahead 20 minutes in before an own...
John Stones seeking Manchester City repeat of 2018/19 season
Despite winning their fourth Premier League title in five seasons, the 2021/22 campaign failed to see anything else enter the trophy cabinet at the Etihad Stadium. Domestic success did not come easy for Manchester City, as the side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup uncharacteristically early, falling to West Ham in a 5-3 penalty shoot-out defeat in the Round of 16.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Erik Ten Hag Discusses Frenkie De Jong And Cristiano Ronaldo Ahead Of Brighton Premier League Opener
Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has spoken in an interview with Sky Sports about a number of topics, most notably speculation surrounding Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and current United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United boss is preparing for his first season in the Premier League, with the...
"People go to the toilet, clean the teeth" - Pep Guardiola reacts to bizarre Erling Haaland stories in the British press
Moving to England was a big decision for Erling Haaland. After successful stints in Norway, Austria and Germany, the 22-year-old striker felt it was time to join Manchester City and begin a journey with the club he has supported since a small child. Ever since his move to the Etihad...
Manchester United treble winners crowned best Premier League side ever
Manchester United’s 1999 treble winning team have been voted as the greatest team in Premier League history. The Red Devils ruled English football since the advent of the Premier League in 1992 with Sir Alex Ferguson driving United to newer heights, season after season. Manchester United won 13 league...
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0