Program offers free life-saving tests for women

COLORADO SPRINGS — The State of Colorado is elevating the importance of staying up-to-date on routine cancer screenings, such as mammograms and Pap tests.

The Department of Public Health and Environment(CDPHE) is launching a campaign starting August 1 to raise awareness of Women’s Wellness Connection. The program offers free life-saving cancer screenings to women who qualify.

“The Women’s Wellness Connection is a critical program that offers free breast and cervical cancer screenings at more than 100 clinics across Colorado,” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera. “So that cost, lack of health insurance, or immigration status does not get in the way of women catching cancer when chances of survival are highest.”

CDPHE states “One in three women will get cancer in their lifetime, including one in eight who will have invasive breast cancer, but finding it early makes it easier to treat and even prevent. In fact, nearly all women can survive breast cancer and cervical cancer when it is caught in the early stages.”

According to CDPHE, women over 21 should begin getting checked for cervical cancer every three to five years with a pap smear and/or an HPV test. Women over 40 can get checked for breast cancer with a mammogram; doctors recommend getting it done every one to two years, depending on age.

The Women’s Wellness Connection program serves women ages 21 to 64 without health insurance or limited insurance and has a demonstrated financial need. To find out more about the program, visit womenswellnessconnection.org .

