North Little Rock, AR

North Little Rock sales tax early voting begins Aug. 2: Info

By Alex Kienlen
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Early voting for a ½ percent sales tax extension in North Little Rock begins Tuesday, Aug. 2. The tax was set to expire in 2022.

The proposed tax would fund streets, sidewalks, drainage, and structures for police, fire and emergency service departments as well as provide funding for parks and recreation. It will also include funding for vehicles and/or equipment for public safety departments.

The ½ percent tax is passed, it will expire Dec. 31, 2027.

Sample Ballot (pdf)

Voting locations, election day (pdf)

Main early voting location:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 2 – 8; no Saturday voting

• Pulaski County Regional Building

501 W. Markham St., Little Rock

Alternate early voting locations

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 2 – 5; closed Monday before Election Day

Little Rock:

• Sue Cowan Williams Library

1800 S. Chester St.

• Dee Brown Library

6325 Baseline Rd.

• Roosevelt Thompson Library

38 Rahling Circle

• Adolphine Fletcher Terry Library

2015 Napa Valley Dr.

• Sidney S. McMath Library

2100 John Barrow Rd.

• John Gould Fletcher Library 823 N. Buchanan St.

North Little Rock:

• William F. Laman Library

2801 Orange St.

• Glenview Community Center

4800 E. 19th St.

