Read on www.wccbcharlotte.com
Erik Sides
4d ago
Wonder what they do as “pastors” with the scripture. Pro 20:1 Wine is a mocker, strong drink is raging: and whosoever is deceived thereby is not wise.
Reply(7)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Museums to Visit in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Day Trips You Can Take From CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Freedom Park: A Cherished Place in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Kids Activities in Charlotte That Will Keep Them EntertainedCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Places in Charlotte to Take PicturesCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
ALDI Wedding: Win a Free Wedding and Free Groceries for a Year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Walking down the aisle in two different ways. Aldi is throwing its first-ever in-store wedding for one lucky couple through the “Happily Ever Aldi” contest. The wedding will be fully covered, but the best part is the winning couple also gets free groceries for a year.
North Carolina restaurant drag show sparks controversy
To bring people to downtown, though, they thought of something novel, at least for Union County -- drag shows, which have proven to be a draw.
wccbcharlotte.com
Tasty Tuesday: Nacho Average Food Truck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nacho Average Truck was Charlotte’s first nacho food truck. Owner, Ashley Troxler, stopped by Rising this week to whip up us some chicken enchilada nachos, go over menu favorites plus share her tips on how to up your nacho game at home. Follow Nacho Average...
wccbcharlotte.com
BW Sweets Announces New Late Night Hours And Re-Opens South End Location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — BW Sweets announces new late-night store hours along with the reopening of their former South End location. WCCB News Rising’s Joe Duncan stopped by the South End location to learn more about the new menu and vegan options. Additionally, BW Sweets took all of their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Some long-time Carowinds attractions shutting down
"I think it's exciting. It will be exciting to see something new come in," long-time Carowinds customer Veronica said.
Carowinds closes four long-time rides, set to make announcement on 2023 season
CHARLOTTE — Carowinds has announced that it has shut down four long-time rides and is set to make a major announcement next week about the future of its 2023 operating season. A spokesperson for Carowinds said the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare: 3Z Arena, and Southern Star...
61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
wccbcharlotte.com
Coors Banquet Launches Initiative In Support Of Firefighters During Fire Season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the hottest time of the year upon us and fires raging across the country, Coors Banquet is making sure that for every beer sold, support goes to the heroes in yellow who run toward the flames. Officials say the new initiative called “Protect Our Protectors”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
College student goes missing while traveling through NC mountains on his way to Charlotte
Cherokee, N.C. — A University of Tennessee at Knoxville student was on his way to Charlotte to finish up a summer internship. That's the last time anyone saw him before he went missing. "The last thing they heard was that he was going to the gym, and then drive...
wccbcharlotte.com
Divine Barrel Brewing In Charlotte To Host Beer & Belly Dancing Event
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Join Divine Barrel Brewing on Friday, August 26th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. as it hosts a QC Hafla- a Beer & Belly Dance event. The family-friendly event is free for all to attend. Officials say the belly dancing will feature several local professional dancers...
wccbcharlotte.com
Blumenthal Performing Arts Launches The Charlotte International Arts Festival
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The lineup has been announced for Blumenthal’s new Charlotte International Arts Festival. The annual festival will celebrate local and international arts across various genres, mediums, and cultures from September 16th through October 2nd in Charlotte and surrounding areas. Officials say locations from Uptown to Ballantyne...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in July 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wccbcharlotte.com
Styx, REO Speedwagon, & Loverboy To Support We Rock Charlotte During Sold Out Concert Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Saturday, We Rock Charlotte will be out at PNC Music Pavilion selling CDs in order to raise money for camper scholarships. Officials with the youth organization thank Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy for supporting them at their sold out concert Saturday night. We Rock Charlotte...
wccbcharlotte.com
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Alice
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Alice. Alice is about 3 years old and weighs 46 pounds. She is currently being fostered but is available for adoption. If you are interested in adopting Alice or any...
Family denied boarding, told they were on no-go list during layover at Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE — A family of six traveling through Charlotte Douglas International Airport got a nasty surprise this weekend when a gate agent kicked them off a flight and then told them they were banned from flying on American Airlines. The Meyer family told Channel 9 it took them 36...
WBTV
Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream intentionally set on fire, officials say
The new rules about the guns are slated to take effect Aug. 24, and are expected to face lawsuits from manufacturers and gun rights groups. The West Charlotte High School Lions are starting their 2022 football season without their coach. Tony's Ice Cream intentionally set on fire, crews say. Updated:...
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near Charlotte
Wine lovers, rejoice! There are plenty of fantastic wineries near Charlotte, NC that offer delicious wines from across the globe. They make for the perfect day trip or a weekend getaway, and with so many to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect spot for your taste. Here are a few of our favorites.
wccbcharlotte.com
$1,000 A Day For Life Prize Won In Gaston County Using Online Play
RALEIGH – Someone using Online Play bought a Lucky for Life ticket for Wednesday’s drawing and won a prize that will pay them $1,000 a day for the rest of their life. “What an amazing win for a lucky player in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “That is such a unique prize as it will continue to pay the winner $1,000 every day for the rest of their life.”
Exclusive: Rider speaks out on ‘bike gang’ allegations
They've centered on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's efforts to address 'bike gangs' around various parts of the Queen City.
Comments / 19