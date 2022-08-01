Seahawks sign Antonio Valentino, activate rookie Tyreke Smith from PUP

Read on www.fieldgulls.com
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys
Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Bears sign LB DeMarquis Gates
The Chicago Bears have officially signed linebacker DeMarquis Gates, who has spent the last four years in the AAF, XFL, CFL and USFL. Linebacker Christian Albright was waived.
Aaron Boone still encouraged by Clay Holmes: 'Threw the ball a lot better'
Clay Holmes still can’t get back to his early-season self, but Aaron Boone likes what he saw in terms of command despite Friday’s rough outing.
MLB・
