Commonwealth Games: Duncan Scott becomes most decorated Scottish athlete

BBC
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
Adam Peaty calls for better sport funding amid Games and Euro success
Birmingham gold medallist Adam Peaty has called for better investment in sport as he urged the Government to capitalise on the success of the Commonwealth Games and England’s Euro 2022 triumph.The England swimmer, who won the Commonwealth Games 50 metres breaststroke on Wednesday and added to his collection the only major title he was missing, said those in power must stop closing pools and facilities.“This has to be a platform,” the 27-year-old told the Daily Mirror.“We really need the people in power to stop closing pools and facilities. We should hold the Government and councils accountable to make sure we invest...
England defeat Netball world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final
England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Gamesnetball semi-final against Australia.England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage game.England...
Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul
England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title in Birmingham.Victory on home soil marked a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old following an 18-month injury nightmare, although a total score of 6377 points shows she is still short of top gear.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major outdoor successes of the Liverpudlian’s career.First Commonwealth crown, 2018 (6255 points)Johnson-Thompson clinched the Commonwealth crown for the first time in Gold Coast, Australia.It was an emphatic victory Down Under as she comfortably finished ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz and compatriot Niamh Emerson.European silver, 2018 (6759 points)After a...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Jake Wightman takes 1500m bronze as Australia's Oliver Hoare wins gold
Scotland's world champion Jake Wightman says he is "relieved" to have earned Commonwealth bronze...
Jake Wightman progress and Jamaica netball upset among day seven highlights
Jake Wightman cruised through to the men’s 1500 metres final at Alexander Stadium while Jamaica’s shock win over Australia left England’s netball team with a peculiar quandary.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Thursday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights on day eight.The Wight StuffJake Wightman eased into Saturday’s final of the men’s 1500m with a comfortable victory in his heat at Alexander Stadium.Wightman, who claimed a shock gold medal at the World Championships in Oregon last month, clocked three minutes 48.34 seconds to raise hopes of another Scottish gold after Eilish McColgan’s 10,000m win on Wednesday night.Jamaica...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: India beat England by four runs in Twenty20 semi-final
India 164-5 (20 overs) beat England 160-6 (20 overs) by four runs. England's hopes of winning Twenty20 gold are over after the home side fell to a four-run defeat by India in the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games. Opener Smriti Mandhana hit 61 off 32 balls, including three sixes, and...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: NI's men's fours win gold with thumping final win in Birmingham
Northern Ireland's lawn bowlers won gold in the men's fours with an emphatic 18-5...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Rhythmic gymnast Louise Christie claims silver for Scotland
Rhythmic gymnast Louise Christie took a historic silver in the women's ribbon final to...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England lose thrilling lawn bowls pairs final
England duo Amy Pharaoh and Sophie Tolchard claimed silver after losing a thrilling final...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's Evie Richards takes gold in the women's mountain-bike cross-country event
World champion Evie Richards produced a commanding ride to take gold in the women's...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England reach hockey final after New Zealand shootout
England's women reached the hockey final at the Commonwealth Games with a thrilling semi-final...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: BBC Sport NI to broadcast six Ulster home games live
BBC Sport NI will broadcast six of Ulster's home games live during the forthcoming United Rugby Championship season. The matches will be shown on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. First up will be Ulster's opening game of the campaign against Connacht on 17 September, followed...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Wales' Gemma Frizelle wins gold in rhythmic gymnastics hoop final
Gemma Frizelle won an historic gold in the rhythmic gymnastics hoop final for Wales,...
BBC
Gareth Williams: Wales assistant coach joins Scarlets as defence coach
Scarlets have appointed former Wales assistant coach Gareth Williams as their new defence coach. He takes over from Hugh Hogan, who leaves Scarlets after one season. Williams, 40, joined Wales' coaching team in 2020 and was in South Africa for this summer's tour despite being linked with the Scarlets job in June.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Jack Hunter-Spivey & Joshua Stacey guaranteed at least silver
England's Jack Hunter-Spivey guaranteed himself at least a Para-table tennis silver medal in the...
BBC
Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - South Africa v Uganda
Harry Poole, Michael Emons, Jess Anderson, Josef Rindl and Lorraine McKenna. VoiceOfTheMysterons: Absolutely top commentary on the beach volleyball after a couple of aces - "I started at 11 and I've got nowhere to go..." Beach volleyball. Men’s quarter-final. So far so good for England twins Javier and Joaquin...
Watch: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Reds Under Par In Season Opener
Liverpool and Fulham played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage on Saturday and you can watch the match highlights here.
BBC
Premier League: Bournemouth lead Aston Villa early - follow four games
It's been mostly Spurs pressure in the opening few minutes in north London. But the biggest problem Southampton's debutant keeper Gavin Bazunu has had came from an errant Jan Bednarek backpass that he just about dealt with. Post update. Leeds 0-1 Wolves. Well, this has punctured the balloon. The home...
Commonwealth Games 2022: Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix eyes second gold plus netball and cricket semis
England netball prepare to face Australia in a mouth-watering netball semi-final while Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix will be watched by famous dad Fred as she dives for her second gold of the Games.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Saturday’s major showdowns and reflects on Friday’s action as we enter the final weekend of competition.Netball rematchEngland and Australia go head to head in their netball semi-final after the hosts thumped world champions New Zealand by 10 points to earn their place in the last four.Australia limped through to the knockout stages after a shock defeat to Jamaica, but England coach Jess...
