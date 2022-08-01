ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commonwealth Games: Duncan Scott becomes most decorated Scottish athlete

BBC
 4 days ago
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
SPORTS
The Independent

Adam Peaty calls for better sport funding amid Games and Euro success

Birmingham gold medallist Adam Peaty has called for better investment in sport as he urged the Government to capitalise on the success of the Commonwealth Games and England’s Euro 2022 triumph.The England swimmer, who won the Commonwealth Games 50 metres breaststroke on Wednesday and added to his collection the only major title he was missing, said those in power must stop closing pools and facilities.“This has to be a platform,” the 27-year-old told the Daily Mirror.“We really need the people in power to stop closing pools and facilities. We should hold the Government and councils accountable to make sure we invest...
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Independent

England defeat Netball world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final

England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Gamesnetball semi-final against Australia.England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage game.England...
SPORTS
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul

England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title in Birmingham.Victory on home soil marked a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old following an 18-month injury nightmare, although a total score of 6377 points shows she is still short of top gear.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major outdoor successes of the Liverpudlian’s career.First Commonwealth crown, 2018 (6255 points)Johnson-Thompson clinched the Commonwealth crown for the first time in Gold Coast, Australia.It was an emphatic victory Down Under as she comfortably finished ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz and compatriot Niamh Emerson.European silver, 2018 (6759 points)After a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jake Wightman progress and Jamaica netball upset among day seven highlights

Jake Wightman cruised through to the men’s 1500 metres final at Alexander Stadium while Jamaica’s shock win over Australia left England’s netball team with a peculiar quandary.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Thursday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights on day eight.The Wight StuffJake Wightman eased into Saturday’s final of the men’s 1500m with a comfortable victory in his heat at Alexander Stadium.Wightman, who claimed a shock gold medal at the World Championships in Oregon last month, clocked three minutes 48.34 seconds to raise hopes of another Scottish gold after Eilish McColgan’s 10,000m win on Wednesday night.Jamaica...
SPORTS
BBC

Commonwealth Games: India beat England by four runs in Twenty20 semi-final

India 164-5 (20 overs) beat England 160-6 (20 overs) by four runs. England's hopes of winning Twenty20 gold are over after the home side fell to a four-run defeat by India in the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games. Opener Smriti Mandhana hit 61 off 32 balls, including three sixes, and...
WORLD
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England lose thrilling lawn bowls pairs final

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England duo Amy Pharaoh and Sophie Tolchard claimed silver after losing a thrilling final...
WORLD
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England reach hockey final after New Zealand shootout

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's women reached the hockey final at the Commonwealth Games with a thrilling semi-final...
WORLD
BBC

Gareth Williams: Wales assistant coach joins Scarlets as defence coach

Scarlets have appointed former Wales assistant coach Gareth Williams as their new defence coach. He takes over from Hugh Hogan, who leaves Scarlets after one season. Williams, 40, joined Wales' coaching team in 2020 and was in South Africa for this summer's tour despite being linked with the Scarlets job in June.
RUGBY
BBC

Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - South Africa v Uganda

Harry Poole, Michael Emons, Jess Anderson, Josef Rindl and Lorraine McKenna. VoiceOfTheMysterons: Absolutely top commentary on the beach volleyball after a couple of aces - "I started at 11 and I've got nowhere to go..." Beach volleyball. Men’s quarter-final. So far so good for England twins Javier and Joaquin...
WORLD
The Independent

Commonwealth Games 2022: Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix eyes second gold plus netball and cricket semis

England netball prepare to face Australia in a mouth-watering netball semi-final while Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix will be watched by famous dad Fred as she dives for her second gold of the Games.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Saturday’s major showdowns and reflects on Friday’s action as we enter the final weekend of competition.Netball rematchEngland and Australia go head to head in their netball semi-final after the hosts thumped world champions New Zealand by 10 points to earn their place in the last four.Australia limped through to the knockout stages after a shock defeat to Jamaica, but England coach Jess...
SPORTS

