The NDSU softball team had 11 players named to the 2021-2022 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete list, announced the National Fastpitch Coaches Association this week. Emilee Buringa, Desiree Cardenas, Carley Goetschius, Nicole Licea, Lainey Lyle, Cameryn Maykut, Kaylee Moore, Mac Schulz, Aba Turner, Savy Williams and Avery Wysong received the honor. The...

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO