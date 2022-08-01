October Sentencing Set for Burbank Man Convicted in T-Mobile Phone Scam

Read on mynewsla.com
Longtime South Los Angeles Gang Leader Sentenced To 35 Years In Prison
A longtime senior leader of a South Los Angeles-based street gang was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for his conviction of conspiring to commit racketeering through various criminal acts including murder, extorting local businesses and the distribution of narcotics. Paul Gary Wallace, 56, of South Los Angeles,...
Felon Charged with Impersonating Cop in Anaheim
A certified public accountant was charged Friday with impersonating a police officer in Anaheim. Richard Charles Phillip Moore, 35, is charged with being a prohibited person owning ammunition and possession of a deadly weapon — a leaded cane, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, petty theft and fraudulent impersonation of a peace officer, according to court records.
Judge Denies City’s Motion to Enforce $50,000 Settlement Against LAPD Officer
A Black Los Angeles police officer who works in the department’s Media Relations Division who sued the city, alleging the director referred to him and a Black colleague as “boys,” did not agree to settle his complaint for $50,000 and can take his case to trial, a judge ruled Thursday.
Manhunt Underway for Inmate Who Escaped in West Hollywood
Authorities Friday were searching for an inmate who escaped while being escorted to a bus on the grounds of the sheriff’s West Hollywood Station. The man escaped while in a loading area at the station in the 700 block of North San Vicente Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in `Stable’ Condition
A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
Two Convicted Felons In Jail For Allegedly Having Loaded 9mm Firearm
Two convicted felons were behind bars Thursday for allegedly being in possession of a loaded firearm in Perris. Amanda Renee Rico, 33, and Richard Pio Rodriguez, 23, were arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm and felons in possession of ammunition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Rodriguez was also arrested on suspicion of violating his parole.
Man Charged With Attacking Woman in Hollywood
A Lancaster man has been charged with an attack on a woman who was allegedly knocked unconscious and kicked in the head in a Hollywood parking garage, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Dammion Adkins, 33, is charged with one felony count each of assault by...
Trial Date Set for Young Man Accused in Racial Killing at MoVal Party
A Sept. 8 trial date was confirmed Friday for a young man accused in a racially motivated shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old partygoer in Moreno Valley. Darren Peter Zesk, 20, of Riverside is charged with first-degree murder, special circumstance allegations of lying in wait and perpetrating a hate crime, as well as sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations, for the 2020 slaying of Massai Cole of Inglewood.
OC Night Court Judge Improperly OKs Search Warrants While in Canada
An Orange County Superior Court judge has signed off on at least 19 search warrants while working remotely in Canada, a violation of a rule requiring that such documents be approved while a judge is in the county, authorities revealed Wednesday. Prosecutors and defense attorneys were alerted Wednesday morning of...
Inmate Arrested After Escape from Custody at Sheriff’s West Hollywood Station
A man who escaped while being escorted to a bus on the grounds of the sheriff’s West Hollywood Station Friday was found and arrested after being at large for more than 10 hours. The man — later identified by authorities as 22-year-old Jeremiah Pike — escaped while in a...
Seventeen Arrested in Probation and Parole Compliance Operation
One woman and 14 men were behind bars Wednesday following a probation and parole compliance operation in the eastern Coachella Valley. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force checked various locations at around 7 a.m. Tuesday as part of the operation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Man, Woman Charged in Connection with Bar Brawl Knife Attack
A man and woman were charged Friday in connection with a melee in a Costa Mesa nightclub parking lot that left three victims stabbed. Tremere Robert Armani Mason, 23, of Newport Beach, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of battery. He also faces sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury.
Dermatologist Accused of Poisoning Husband in Irvine
A Mission Viejo dermatologist was behind bars Friday on suspicion of poisoning her husband in Irvine. Dr. Yue Yu was arrested Thursday evening, according to Irvine police Lt. Bill Bingham. The victim suffered “significant internal injuries but is expected to recover,” and told police he suspected he was being poisoned...
Men Charged with Trying to Rob Norco Shop, Where Elderly Owner Shot One
Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, of Inglewood, Justin...
First Victims ID’d from Fiery Windsor Hills Crash; Driver Still Hospitalized
A memorial of candles and flowers grew Friday in Windsor Hills at the scene of a fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and pregnant woman, while investigators worked to learn why a Mercedes-Benz driver plowed through the intersection at high speed, showing no sign of attempting to stop for a red light.
One Year Ago Today (August 5, 2021)…Convicted Killer Wins New Trial in Sunset Beach Murder
One Year Ago Today (August 5, 2021)…A 61-year-old man serving a life without parole sentence for murder won a retrial when prosecutors announced they would no longer contest allegations that his constitutional rights were violated. An evidentiary hearing on what is known as a Massiah motion was scheduled to...
Dancer Allegedly Called Whore Settles Suit Against West L.A. Club
A former dancer at a strip club who sued the business, alleging she was forced to entertain VIP guests in a private room after being plied with alcohol and drugs and that management regularly called her a “whore,” has reached a tentative settlement in her lawsuit against the West Los Angeles establishment.
UPS Driver Settles Suit Alleging LAUSD Worker Doused Her With Cup Of Urine
A UPS driver has settled her lawsuit against Los Angeles Unified in which she alleged a district employee threw a cup filled with urine at her when her truck blocked his way in 2020.
Nurse Accused in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash Still Hospitalized, Awaits Charges
A registered nurse suspected of speeding a Mercedes-Benz through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant, a pregnant woman and her fetus — remained hospitalized and under arrest Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. The Mercedes driver, Nicole Lorraine...
Convicted Rapist Pleads Guilty to Exposing Himself in Buena Park
A 33-year-old convicted rapist pleaded guilty Thursday and was immediately sentenced to 16 months in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. Ismael Rodriguez also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor county of indecent exposure. Rodriguez pleaded guilty in November 2014 to raping his live-in girlfriend in Anaheim and...
