ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

October Sentencing Set for Burbank Man Convicted in T-Mobile Phone Scam

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Longtime South Los Angeles Gang Leader Sentenced To 35 Years In Prison

A longtime senior leader of a South Los Angeles-based street gang was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for his conviction of conspiring to commit racketeering through various criminal acts including murder, extorting local businesses and the distribution of narcotics. Paul Gary Wallace, 56, of South Los Angeles,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Charged with Impersonating Cop in Anaheim

A certified public accountant was charged Friday with impersonating a police officer in Anaheim. Richard Charles Phillip Moore, 35, is charged with being a prohibited person owning ammunition and possession of a deadly weapon — a leaded cane, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, petty theft and fraudulent impersonation of a peace officer, according to court records.
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Manhunt Underway for Inmate Who Escaped in West Hollywood

Authorities Friday were searching for an inmate who escaped while being escorted to a bus on the grounds of the sheriff’s West Hollywood Station. The man escaped while in a loading area at the station in the 700 block of North San Vicente Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Burbank, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Burbank, CA
City
Northridge, CA
City
La Canada Flintridge, CA
City
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in `Stable’ Condition

A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
NORCO, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Convicted Felons In Jail For Allegedly Having Loaded 9mm Firearm

Two convicted felons were behind bars Thursday for allegedly being in possession of a loaded firearm in Perris. Amanda Renee Rico, 33, and Richard Pio Rodriguez, 23, were arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm and felons in possession of ammunition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Rodriguez was also arrested on suspicion of violating his parole.
PERRIS, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged With Attacking Woman in Hollywood

A Lancaster man has been charged with an attack on a woman who was allegedly knocked unconscious and kicked in the head in a Hollywood parking garage, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Dammion Adkins, 33, is charged with one felony count each of assault by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Trial Date Set for Young Man Accused in Racial Killing at MoVal Party

A Sept. 8 trial date was confirmed Friday for a young man accused in a racially motivated shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old partygoer in Moreno Valley. Darren Peter Zesk, 20, of Riverside is charged with first-degree murder, special circumstance allegations of lying in wait and perpetrating a hate crime, as well as sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations, for the 2020 slaying of Massai Cole of Inglewood.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#T Mobile#Mobile Phone#Money Laundering
mynewsla.com

OC Night Court Judge Improperly OKs Search Warrants While in Canada

An Orange County Superior Court judge has signed off on at least 19 search warrants while working remotely in Canada, a violation of a rule requiring that such documents be approved while a judge is in the county, authorities revealed Wednesday. Prosecutors and defense attorneys were alerted Wednesday morning of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Seventeen Arrested in Probation and Parole Compliance Operation

One woman and 14 men were behind bars Wednesday following a probation and parole compliance operation in the eastern Coachella Valley. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force checked various locations at around 7 a.m. Tuesday as part of the operation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, Woman Charged in Connection with Bar Brawl Knife Attack

A man and woman were charged Friday in connection with a melee in a Costa Mesa nightclub parking lot that left three victims stabbed. Tremere Robert Armani Mason, 23, of Newport Beach, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of battery. He also faces sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury.
COSTA MESA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
mynewsla.com

Dermatologist Accused of Poisoning Husband in Irvine

A Mission Viejo dermatologist was behind bars Friday on suspicion of poisoning her husband in Irvine. Dr. Yue Yu was arrested Thursday evening, according to Irvine police Lt. Bill Bingham. The victim suffered “significant internal injuries but is expected to recover,” and told police he suspected he was being poisoned...
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Men Charged with Trying to Rob Norco Shop, Where Elderly Owner Shot One

Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, of Inglewood, Justin...
NORCO, CA
mynewsla.com

Dancer Allegedly Called Whore Settles Suit Against West L.A. Club

A former dancer at a strip club who sued the business, alleging she was forced to entertain VIP guests in a private room after being plied with alcohol and drugs and that management regularly called her a “whore,” has reached a tentative settlement in her lawsuit against the West Los Angeles establishment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Nurse Accused in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash Still Hospitalized, Awaits Charges

A registered nurse suspected of speeding a Mercedes-Benz through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant, a pregnant woman and her fetus — remained hospitalized and under arrest Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. The Mercedes driver, Nicole Lorraine...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Convicted Rapist Pleads Guilty to Exposing Himself in Buena Park

A 33-year-old convicted rapist pleaded guilty Thursday and was immediately sentenced to 16 months in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. Ismael Rodriguez also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor county of indecent exposure. Rodriguez pleaded guilty in November 2014 to raping his live-in girlfriend in Anaheim and...
BUENA PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy