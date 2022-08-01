Thousand Palms Man Charged With Burglary And Vandalism Felony Charges

Read on mynewsla.com
mynewsla.com
Suspects Plea To Felony Charges For Body Found in Burning Vehicle in Thermal
Three suspects arrested in the death of a man found inside a burning vehicle in Thermal pleaded not guilty to felony charges Friday. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, of Coachella, was charged with felony counts of murder, arson on property and having a fire explosive, along with a misdemeanor count of violating a domestic violence court order.
Trio pleads not guilty to charges in the murder of man found in burning vehicle in Thermal
Three suspects arrested in the death of a man found inside a burning vehicle in Thermal pleaded not guilty to felony charges today. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, of Coachella, was charged with felony counts of murder, arson on property and having a fire explosive, along with a misdemeanor count of violating a domestic violence
mynewsla.com
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in `Stable’ Condition
A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
mynewsla.com
Trial Date Set for Young Man Accused in Racial Killing at MoVal Party
A Sept. 8 trial date was confirmed Friday for a young man accused in a racially motivated shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old partygoer in Moreno Valley. Darren Peter Zesk, 20, of Riverside is charged with first-degree murder, special circumstance allegations of lying in wait and perpetrating a hate crime, as well as sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations, for the 2020 slaying of Massai Cole of Inglewood.
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested for allegedly stealing decorations from gravesites in Rialto
Two suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing decorations from multiple gravesites at the Rialto Park Cemetery, according to the Rialto Police Department. Several months ago, police were notified that the decorations were being removed by unknown suspects after being placed there by the family members of those who were laid to rest.
mynewsla.com
Two Convicted Felons In Jail For Allegedly Having Loaded 9mm Firearm
Two convicted felons were behind bars Thursday for allegedly being in possession of a loaded firearm in Perris. Amanda Renee Rico, 33, and Richard Pio Rodriguez, 23, were arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm and felons in possession of ammunition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Rodriguez was also arrested on suspicion of violating his parole.
crimevoice.com
Man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing on bus
Originally published as a Desert Hot Springs Police Department Facebook post:. “On Friday July 29, at approximately 6:03 pm, Desert Hot Springs Police Officers responded to a call for a disturbance on a Sunline Bus in the 66300 block of Mission Lakes Blvd in the city of Desert Hot Springs.
Fontana Herald News
Sheriff's Department arrests Fontana man for allegedly taking beer from store during armed robbery
A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery at a convenience store, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The robbery took place on June 27 at about 11:26 p.m. at a store in the 18700 block of Valley Boulevard in Bloomington, where the victim was working behind the register alone.
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Fatally Shooting Relative, Wounding Another During Dispute
A 67-year-old woman accused of shooting two female relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at their San Jacinto home was charged Thursday with murder and attempted murder. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Tuesday following a Riverside County...
crimevoice.com
Palm Springs PD: Man charged with murder in fatal DUI collision
Originally published as a Palm Springs Police Department Facebook post:. “On Saturday, July 30th, at approximately 9:07 PM, PSPD responded to the intersection of East Palm Canyon Drive and Sunrise Way regarding a fatal traffic collision involving four vehicles. Based on the preliminary investigation it appears that a vehicle which was traveling South on Sunrise Way, rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of E. Palm Canyon Drive. The impact caused a chain-reaction collision with two other vehicles stopped at the intersection.
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Fatally Stabbing Man in Noise Dispute to Stand Trial
A gang member accused of joining a cohort in fatally stabbing a Banning man and wounding the victim’s son during a confrontation over loud noise must stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled Wednesday. Jerry Anthony Valdepena, 25, was arrested last year following a years-long investigation...
mynewsla.com
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Piecing Together Puzzle of Hemet Man’s Murder
Riverside County sheriff’s detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the murder of a 27-year-old Hemet man whose remains were likely discovered earlier this week to come forward, while the convicted felon allegedly responsible for the deadly attack awaits arraignment. Ricardo Pardo, 39, of Perris is charged with murder...
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested on a charge of child abduction after pursuit
A man was arrested on a charge of child abduction, according to the Upland Police Department. On July 28, the Special Investigations Unit and detectives arrested Steven Frank, 29, after he led them on a brief pursuit into Rialto, the Upland P.D. said on its Facebook page on Aug. 3.
mynewsla.com
Third Person Charged in Death of Man Found in Vehicle in Thermal
The third suspect arrested in the death of a man found inside a burning vehicle in Thermal was charged Wednesday. Ireneo Dominguez Lagunes, 56, was charged with felony counts of committing arson on a property, having a fire explosive and being an accessory aid. The other two suspects were charged...
mynewsla.com
Seventeen Arrested in Probation and Parole Compliance Operation
One woman and 14 men were behind bars Wednesday following a probation and parole compliance operation in the eastern Coachella Valley. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force checked various locations at around 7 a.m. Tuesday as part of the operation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
z1077fm.com
WOMAN ARRESTED IN TWENTYNINE PALMS FOR INVESTIGATION OF MAIL THEFT AND ATTEMPTED FRAUD
A woman was arrested in Twentynine Palms on Saturday, accused of stealing a large amount of mail and attempting fraud. According to a Sheriff’s report, Nancy Gonzalez, 49, was arrested near Baseline Road and Utah Trail, after which they say she admitted to attempted check fraud, identification theft, and stealing credit card funds in the thousands of dollars.
mynewsla.com
Corona Police Confront Man Carrying Rifle, Leading to Gunfire
A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was at large Wednesday, with authorities asking for the public’s help in identifying him. According to the Corona Police Department, the officer-involved shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday outside...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing on Bus in Desert Hot Springs
DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 42-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death on a bus in Desert Hot Springs was charged with murder Wednesday. In addition to murder, Israel Eduardo Perez of Desert Hot Springs was charged with one felony count of being a convicted felon and narcotic addict owning or possessing a firearm.
foxla.com
Police looking for man who was armed with rifle at Corona apartment complex
CORONA, Calif. - Corona Police are searching for the suspect who was involved in an officer-involved shooting. On July 31, around 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the Ashton Apartments on Stoneridge Dr. After receiving reports of a man armed with a gun. When officers arrived on scene, they located the suspect walking in the parking lot holding a rifle.
mynewsla.com
Men Charged with Trying to Rob Norco Shop, Where Elderly Owner Shot One
Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, of Inglewood, Justin...
