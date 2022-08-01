ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Thousand Palms Man Charged With Burglary And Vandalism Felony Charges

 4 days ago
mynewsla.com

Two Convicted Felons In Jail For Allegedly Having Loaded 9mm Firearm

Two convicted felons were behind bars Thursday for allegedly being in possession of a loaded firearm in Perris. Amanda Renee Rico, 33, and Richard Pio Rodriguez, 23, were arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm and felons in possession of ammunition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Rodriguez was also arrested on suspicion of violating his parole.
PERRIS, CA
crimevoice.com

Man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing on bus

Originally published as a Desert Hot Springs Police Department Facebook post:. “On Friday July 29, at approximately 6:03 pm, Desert Hot Springs Police Officers responded to a call for a disturbance on a Sunline Bus in the 66300 block of Mission Lakes Blvd in the city of Desert Hot Springs.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
crimevoice.com

Palm Springs PD: Man charged with murder in fatal DUI collision

Originally published as a Palm Springs Police Department Facebook post:. “On Saturday, July 30th, at approximately 9:07 PM, PSPD responded to the intersection of East Palm Canyon Drive and Sunrise Way regarding a fatal traffic collision involving four vehicles. Based on the preliminary investigation it appears that a vehicle which was traveling South on Sunrise Way, rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of E. Palm Canyon Drive. The impact caused a chain-reaction collision with two other vehicles stopped at the intersection.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Accused of Fatally Stabbing Man in Noise Dispute to Stand Trial

A gang member accused of joining a cohort in fatally stabbing a Banning man and wounding the victim’s son during a confrontation over loud noise must stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled Wednesday. Jerry Anthony Valdepena, 25, was arrested last year following a years-long investigation...
BANNING, CA
