ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, IL

Kids Get Free Admission for 3 Days at Brookfield Zoo This Week. Here's What to Know

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Brookfield Zoo offering free days for kids before they return to school

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Before students return to school. The Brookfield Zoo is letting kids in for free. Monday through Wednesday, kids 11 years old and young will get free admission. Adults will have to pay $25 for their tickets plus $15 for parking. There are plenty of new baby animals to see, including a 6-month-old grey seal.On kids' free days, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. 
BROOKFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

75,000 rubber ducks go for swim in Chicago River in annual Ducky Derby

CHICAGO (CBS)-- More than 75,000 rubber ducks took a splash into the Chicago River on Thursday afternoon, as the annual Ducky Derby had its biggest year ever.The Ducky Derby raises money for Special Olympics Illinois, with rubber ducks racing along the river for prizes including a new car, a Caribbean cruise, tickets to the Windy City Smokehouse, and more.People can adopt rubber ducks ahead of the race, and this year's Ducky Derby raised more than $330,000 for Special Olympics Illinois. The 75,000 ducks released was the most ever in Ducky Derby history.Special Olympics Illinois athlete Kyle Tuckey was the this year's Ducky Derby Ambassador. "It is a life changing experience," Tuckey said. "It's made me who I am today."
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookfield, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Brookfield, IL
959theriver.com

Checking Out a New-To-Me Beach

Hi this is Leslie Harris, and I love the beach. This year I have been to beaches in Indiana, a few in Chicago, Evanston, and Wauconda. Yesterday, I knew it was going to be really hot, so before I came into work, I checked out Hall Quarry Beach in Batavia.
BATAVIA, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Need School Supplies? Here’s Your Guide To Back-To-School Giveaways In Chicago

GRAND BOULEVARD — Chicago Public Schools students return this classes Aug. 22 — which means parents and guardians are busy getting them supplies. But expenses for school supplies have risen along with inflation, and many are still struggling financially from the COVID-19 pandemic. Local groups are hosting school supply giveaways and drives around Chicago to help families.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Taste of Greektown, a celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, returns! OPA!

Greektown Chicago’s popular Taste of Greektown festival returns for its 32nd year this summer with one of the city’s largest celebrations of Hellenic cuisine and culture. The event will take place Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28, along Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren. The neighborhood’s acclaimed Greek restaurants are the stars of the show, along with live music and entertainment, Greek dancing, unique shopping and retail, family friendly activities and more. Opa!
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brookfield Zoo#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#The Zoo#Insect#Polar Bears#Lion#Family Activities#African#South American
Alina Andras

3 great seafood places in Illinois

If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Illinois or you travel to Illinois often then keep on reading because you'll discover in this article three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for both a casual meal with friends and family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion. They all use fresh and high-quality ingredients and are known for serving some of the best food in the state. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood made it on the list? Here are the three amazing seafood places that come highly recommended:
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

A New Indoor Water Park Is Coming to Calumet City

A new project with plans to turn a shuttered store into a water park is developing in suburban Calumet City. Roaring Rivers Water Park is set to become the latest addition to River Oaks Mall, taking over the space that formerly belonged to department store Sears. The proposed attraction will...
CALUMET CITY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Parenting
CBS Chicago

New men's homeless shelter in Rogers Park has green light, but not everyone likes the idea

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A proposal for a new homeless shelter serving men in the Rogers Park community is getting the go-ahead. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Thursday night, advocates say the facility is needed now more than ever as homeless populations skyrocket. But not everyone is on board with the plan. Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) has given the green light to the relocation of the shelter that will serve men facing homelessness. It will be opening in the vacant former St. Francis Community Health Center, at 7464 N. Clark St. at Birchwood Avenue. The shelter will have 72 beds in total. Ald. Hadden said...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

7323 Chicago Cafe in Woodlawn brings new food in an unusual space

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are a lot of things you can find in a shipping container, but healthy grab-and go meals not usually one of them. But that's exactly what's on the menu at a new café in Woodlawn, with an out-of-the-box design. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray takes us inside 7323 Chicago.At the corner of Marquette and Woodlawn, you'll find a Black-owned, up and coming business that has a unique look."Awe yea, please do. Come support us. We have a lot of great things." Using his own hands and the help of family and contactors, Woodlawn resident, Marquinn Gibson built a 20-foot...
CHICAGO, IL
MIX 108

Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
CHICAGO, IL
Supermarket News

Wedding bells to ring in Aldi’s aisles

It will be a marriage made in Aldi. In a novel marketing campaign by Aldi U.S., couples ready to tie the knot are invited to enter a contest to exchange their vows during a wedding surrounded by up to 50 friends and family at the Aldi Insights Center, the retailer’s model store at its headquarters in Batavia, Ill.
BATAVIA, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago is Giving Away 5,000 Free Bikes, But Application Deadline is Approaching

If you're looking for a new bike, you may be able to get one from the city of Chicago, for free --- but the deadline to apply is fast approaching. The new program, called Bike Chicago, will provide 5,000 free bicycles, as well as "maintenance and safety equipment" to Chicagoans by 2026, a press release from the Chicago Department of Transportation stated last month.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
68K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy