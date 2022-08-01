Kids Get Free Admission for 3 Days at Brookfield Zoo This Week. Here's What to Know

Read on www.nbcchicago.com
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Illinois’ Brookfield Zoo is Free for Kids Before Going Back to School
Bring your babies to see all the babies at Chicago's famous Brookfield Zoo. These will be your last chances to bring them for free before the new school year starts. If you haven't made the trip to Brookfield Zook, here's a great opportunity to get it in before the school bell rings, and save some money.
Brookfield Zoo offering free days for kids before they return to school
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Before students return to school. The Brookfield Zoo is letting kids in for free. Monday through Wednesday, kids 11 years old and young will get free admission. Adults will have to pay $25 for their tickets plus $15 for parking. There are plenty of new baby animals to see, including a 6-month-old grey seal.On kids' free days, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
NBC Chicago
Need School Supplies? Here's Where to Get Free Back-to-School Items in Chicago
The start of the new school year is almost here, but school supply costs have risen, and many families are still struggling financially because of the pandemic. To assist families, local groups are holding school supply giveaways and drives throughout Chicago. Here is a list of events happening in the...
75,000 rubber ducks go for swim in Chicago River in annual Ducky Derby
CHICAGO (CBS)-- More than 75,000 rubber ducks took a splash into the Chicago River on Thursday afternoon, as the annual Ducky Derby had its biggest year ever.The Ducky Derby raises money for Special Olympics Illinois, with rubber ducks racing along the river for prizes including a new car, a Caribbean cruise, tickets to the Windy City Smokehouse, and more.People can adopt rubber ducks ahead of the race, and this year's Ducky Derby raised more than $330,000 for Special Olympics Illinois. The 75,000 ducks released was the most ever in Ducky Derby history.Special Olympics Illinois athlete Kyle Tuckey was the this year's Ducky Derby Ambassador. "It is a life changing experience," Tuckey said. "It's made me who I am today."
Grab Some Friends For This Smooth Booze Cruise Down The Chicago River
A summer afternoon really can't get much better than some drinks, smooth music, great food, the Chicago skyline, and a cruise down the Chicago river. You can get all that done at the Island Party Hut, a newish spot located on the newly refurbished Chicago Riverwalk. Quick sidebar here. If...
959theriver.com
Checking Out a New-To-Me Beach
Hi this is Leslie Harris, and I love the beach. This year I have been to beaches in Indiana, a few in Chicago, Evanston, and Wauconda. Yesterday, I knew it was going to be really hot, so before I came into work, I checked out Hall Quarry Beach in Batavia.
blockclubchicago.org
Need School Supplies? Here’s Your Guide To Back-To-School Giveaways In Chicago
GRAND BOULEVARD — Chicago Public Schools students return this classes Aug. 22 — which means parents and guardians are busy getting them supplies. But expenses for school supplies have risen along with inflation, and many are still struggling financially from the COVID-19 pandemic. Local groups are hosting school supply giveaways and drives around Chicago to help families.
chicagostarmedia.com
Taste of Greektown, a celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, returns! OPA!
Greektown Chicago’s popular Taste of Greektown festival returns for its 32nd year this summer with one of the city’s largest celebrations of Hellenic cuisine and culture. The event will take place Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28, along Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren. The neighborhood’s acclaimed Greek restaurants are the stars of the show, along with live music and entertainment, Greek dancing, unique shopping and retail, family friendly activities and more. Opa!
3 great seafood places in Illinois
If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Illinois or you travel to Illinois often then keep on reading because you'll discover in this article three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for both a casual meal with friends and family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion. They all use fresh and high-quality ingredients and are known for serving some of the best food in the state. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood made it on the list? Here are the three amazing seafood places that come highly recommended:
A New Indoor Water Park Is Coming to Calumet City
A new project with plans to turn a shuttered store into a water park is developing in suburban Calumet City. Roaring Rivers Water Park is set to become the latest addition to River Oaks Mall, taking over the space that formerly belonged to department store Sears. The proposed attraction will...
fox32chicago.com
Brookfield Zoo's JoJo the silverback gorilla dies following emergency medical procedure
BROOKFIELD, Ill. - The beloved gorilla JoJo died Sunday at Brookfield Zoo. The silverback western lowland gorilla went into cardiac arrest during an emergency veterinary procedure prompted by an acute illness, according to the Chicago Zoological Society, which runs the suburban zoo. JoJo was 42. "JoJo was very smart and...
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
New men's homeless shelter in Rogers Park has green light, but not everyone likes the idea
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A proposal for a new homeless shelter serving men in the Rogers Park community is getting the go-ahead. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Thursday night, advocates say the facility is needed now more than ever as homeless populations skyrocket. But not everyone is on board with the plan. Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) has given the green light to the relocation of the shelter that will serve men facing homelessness. It will be opening in the vacant former St. Francis Community Health Center, at 7464 N. Clark St. at Birchwood Avenue. The shelter will have 72 beds in total. Ald. Hadden said...
7323 Chicago Cafe in Woodlawn brings new food in an unusual space
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are a lot of things you can find in a shipping container, but healthy grab-and go meals not usually one of them. But that's exactly what's on the menu at a new café in Woodlawn, with an out-of-the-box design. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray takes us inside 7323 Chicago.At the corner of Marquette and Woodlawn, you'll find a Black-owned, up and coming business that has a unique look."Awe yea, please do. Come support us. We have a lot of great things." Using his own hands and the help of family and contactors, Woodlawn resident, Marquinn Gibson built a 20-foot...
‘Golden Girls' Pop-Up Restaurant in LA is So Popular, Chicago Could Get One Too
Picture it: A vacant Beverly Hills bistro has been transformed into the set of a 1980s sitcom about four women living in Miami — but it's also a working restaurant. Reservations have been going fast at the newly opened The Golden Girls Kitchen. Some patrons have come from out of state to see the pop-up eatery.
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
Applications to Get a Free Bike From the City of Chicago Close Thursday. Here's How to Apply
If you're in the market for a new bike, you may be able to get 1 of 5,000 free bikes Chicago is giving away -- but that's only if you get your application in before the deadline closes. The new program, called Bike Chicago, will provide 5,000 free bicycles, as...
Supermarket News
Wedding bells to ring in Aldi’s aisles
It will be a marriage made in Aldi. In a novel marketing campaign by Aldi U.S., couples ready to tie the knot are invited to enter a contest to exchange their vows during a wedding surrounded by up to 50 friends and family at the Aldi Insights Center, the retailer’s model store at its headquarters in Batavia, Ill.
‘Devil Wears Prada' Musical to Make Worldwide Debut in Chicago This Weekend
Hide the enamel bangles, lumpy blue sweaters and floral prints, because the "The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical" is making its way into Chicago this weekend. The production is set for its worldwide debut Sunday at the James M. Nederlander Theatre as a Chicago exclusive. Based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling...
NBC Chicago
Chicago is Giving Away 5,000 Free Bikes, But Application Deadline is Approaching
If you're looking for a new bike, you may be able to get one from the city of Chicago, for free --- but the deadline to apply is fast approaching. The new program, called Bike Chicago, will provide 5,000 free bicycles, as well as "maintenance and safety equipment" to Chicagoans by 2026, a press release from the Chicago Department of Transportation stated last month.
