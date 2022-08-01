Nationals deal Ehire Adrianza to Braves for Double-A outfielder Trey Harris

The Nationals’ potential sell-off has begun, as the team has dealt infielder Ehire Adrianza to Atlanta in exchange for minor-league outfielder Trey Harris.

The Braves made room on their 40-man and 26-man rosters by designated infielder Robinson Cano for assignment.

Adrianza, who turns 33 later this month, has slashed .179/.255/.202 in 94 plate appearances over 31 games for the Nats this year, spending time at second, third, and shortstop, as well as in left field.

However, he rejoins a Braves team he filled a utility role for last season, when he slashed .247/.327/.401 in 209 plate appearances over 109 games, playing six different positions for the eventual World Series Champions.

The Braves are still without second baseman Ozzie Albies, who is hopeful to return sometime in August from a broken foot, and the switch-hitting Adrianza can perhaps help the team in a platoon situation with Orlando Arcia at second for now while moving into a utility role later.

Harris, 26, was a 32 nd -round pick in 2018 and had a strong first two seasons in the minors, but has struggled since the 2020 COVID shutdown. This year, he is slashing .238/.338/.323 with two homers and 16 RBI in 59 games at Double-A Mississippi, marking his third year at Double-A.

Cano, 39, has now been DFA by his third team, as he was let go by the Mets and Padres earlier this year. The Braves purchased Cano from San Diego on June 10, but in nine games he was just 4-for-26 with one walk and one RBI – and in 33 games with three teams this year he is slashing just .150/.183/.190 in 104 plate appearances.

