ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Adds Former ‘Beverly Hills’ Cast Member Taylor Armstrong

By Kate Aurthur
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gPUeB_0h0k5FUc00

Click here to read the full article.

Taylor Armstrong , an original cast member of Bravo ’s “ The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ,” is joining the upcoming season of the “Orange County” version of the franchise. Armstrong — according to People magazine, which broke the news of her casting — lives in Orange County with her husband John Bluher and her daughter, Kennedy, now 16. She will appear as a “friend,” which in Bravo nomenclature is a recurring cast member.

The Real Housewives of Orange County ” premiered on Bravo in March 2006, and Armstrong is the first “Real Housewives” cast member to jump from one series to another.

Armstrong appeared on the first three seasons of “Beverly Hills,” and has been seen on it since as a guest star, never leaving the Bravo-verse. Of late, she starred on the recently concluded Season 2 of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” as a member of the “Ex-Wives Club.”

Armstrong’s time on “Beverly Hills” took place during a calamitous period in her life. In August 2011, two weeks before the premiere of the second season of the show, her husband Russell Armstrong died by suicide , reportedly because of financial problems he was having.

Right before he died, Armstrong had filed for divorce, citing verbal and physical abuse. During the show’s first season, she had been open about the problems in her marriage, and Russell Armstrong had appeared on camera with her, always seeming miserable. Before his death, Armstrong had stopped short of talking on camera about being abused, but has since campaigned for survivors of domestic violence.

“Orange County” is set to begin production on its 17th season this summer. The quotable lightning rod Tamra Judge, who starred on Seasons 3-14 of the show, was recently brought back to the flagship “Real Housewives” series. Judge and Armstrong were castmates “Ultimate Girls Trip,” and seemingly have parlayed their “Ex-Wives” status to get back into the “Houswives” fold.

And Dr. Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener, who’d been added to “The Real Houswives of Orange County” for Season 16, proved to be, as Bravo fans say, one-and-done.

This story has been updated to clarify that Armstrong will be appear on the show as a “friend.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The View’ Names Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin as Co-Hosts for Season 26

Click here to read the full article. “The View” is adding two new co-hosts: former Trump staffer, Alyssa Farah Griffin, as well as longtime contributor to the show, Ana Navarro, who Variety has learned has signed a multi-year deal as a permanent co-host, though she won’t appear every day on the show. Both women are Republicans and will add conservative commentary to the daytime talk show, though their political brands are vastly different, despite their same party affiliation. Navarro and Farah Griffin will join moderator Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, resulting in six co-hosts for Season 26. Navarro —...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Siesta Key’ Cast Member Kelsey Owens Claims She Was Fired From MTV Show While Filming: It’s ‘Truly Disgusting’

Click here to read the full article. Fans of MTV reality show “Siesta Key” may soon see the unannounced departure of one of its original cast members. Kelsey Owens, who has been on the show since the premiere of the first season in 2017, shared on Instagram early Friday that she just found out she will be “cut” from the show moving forward and received no warning ahead of time. “It’s mind blowing and truly disgusting that after working on a show since I was 19 years old where I’ve shared things about my personal life I wasn’t always comfortable with,...
TV & VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
County
Orange County, CA
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’

The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off

Now that Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is over, it’s time to spill the tea. And no-one is better equipped to do that than Marco “The Butler.” While catering to the ladies during their time filming at Blue Stone Manor, he saw it all. And now he’s dishing about what it was like. […] The post Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Tom Bergeron Says Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as ‘DWTS’ Host Is 1 of the Show’s ‘Smartest Decisions’

Passing the ballroom baton! Tom Bergeron was quick to congratulate incoming Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the show’s 31st season. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” Bergeron, 67, captioned an Instagram collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro, 50, competed on the ABC series shortly after the casting switch was announced on Thursday, July 14. “Congratulations, buddy!”
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Armstrong
Person
Jennifer Armstrong
Parade

'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More

Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show

The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Bachelor Nation is cringing over what might be the most uncomfortable first kiss ever

For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is starring two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are set to date the same group of men. However, that's not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night's premiere. The moment Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives
Cinemablend

A Major 90 Day Fiance Couple Has Called It Quits After All That Spinoff Drama

90 Day Fiancé is sometimes a show that is just as much about relationships ending as it is about the origins of the franchise's central romances. On that note, it appears another major couple has just called it quits. After years together that resulted in their very own 90 Day spinoff, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have officially filed for divorce. The news arrives in the midst of some wild drama happening on The Family Chantel's fourth season, which has shown viewers the growing issues in their soon-to-be-defunct marriage.
TV SERIES
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

75K+
Followers
57K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy